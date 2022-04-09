C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Northwest’s Hubbard, the road to 300 wins has been filled with lessons, blessings

CONCORD — In the winter of 1991, a substitute teacher named Joe Hubbard arrived at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

He was ambitious, he was affable, and — set to get married to his high school sweetheart in a matter of months — he definitely was all about hard work.

As such, who knew how long Hubbard would be at Northwest?

He still needed a full-time job after all, some stability so he and the girl of his dreams, Jill, could one day build a home and raise a family while he pursued his other passion: becoming a high school head baseball coach.

Northwest, which was allowing him to lead the JV team while he substituted, seemed like the perfect foot in the door, a steppingstone to a burgeoning career.

Here was a young guy who was familiar with the types of students at Northwest, having grown up just down the road in Rowan County. And in the process, he was filling his Rolodex with local contacts who could help him reach his diamond goals.

It was a good, safe start.

Thirty-one years later, Joe Hubbard is still at Northwest Cabarrus.

There have been no stops at other campuses and no working on different staffs to see how other schools do things.

Substituting has given way to a full-time teaching position in Northwest’s Health and Physical Education Department, where he’s a highly respected elder statesman who already is eligible for retirement but has no plans to step down.

And after finally achieving his dream of leading a program, Hubbard isn’t just the senior-most baseball coach in Cabarrus County; he’s just might have the longest tenure of any coach in any sport here.

And on March 24, Hubbard achieved a coaching milestone when the Trojans defeated Mount Pleasant, 18-4, in a non-conference road game. It was the sixth win of the season for Northwest.

For Hubbard, it was the 300th of his career.

And not surprisingly to anyone who’s crossed his path over the past quarter-century or so, the self-effacing Hubbard downplayed the achievement and instead heaped praise on others.

“It’s an accomplishment that I’m obviously proud of, but it really means that you’ve been doing it a long time,” said Hubbard, who became the Trojans’ head man eight years after landing his substitute-teaching job.

“I understand that I’ve had quality kids over the years, and without quality kids, you don’t get the milestones. I guess my name’s behind that, but if you go back 23 years that I’ve been the head coach here, it has to do with every one of those kids that’s come through.”

True, but they had one heck of a determined leader as their guiding force.

Homegrown

Hubbard grew up in Enochville and, interestingly, frequently competed against the kids from Northwest Cabarrus. Though he lived in Rowan County, his town was in the portion districted for A.L. Brown High, one of the Trojans’ fiercest rivals.

As a little boy, Hubbard played several different sports, saying it didn’t matter which it was. But he did have his favorite. And it wasn’t baseball.

“I thought I was a hooper in eighth and ninth grades,” Hubbard said with a laugh, reminiscing about his basketball-playing days. “I was a shooter — that’s what I tell the kids up here now: ‘I’m a shooter!’”

Except he wasn’t. At least not at the level the boys playing at A.L. Brown were. Especially back then, as the 1982-83 Wonders squad that featured Shelwyn Klutz — who would later register more than 300 wins of his own as the team’s head coach — reached the 3A state championship game.

Time for a new hobby.

“I was in the ninth grade at A.L. Brown when I realized I wasn’t a hooper,” Hubbard recalled. “They let me know that!

“I said, ‘Well, I’ve always played baseball, so I’ll just go out and let them know who I am, and maybe they’ll give me a chance.’”

They more than gave him a chance; they needed him — so much so that he made the varsity team as a freshman. And as the years went by, he developed into an all-conference player under Wonders coach Bob Jacobs and eventually became a college prospect.

One of Hubbard’s close friends on the team his senior year was a freshman named Empsy Thompson, the current A.L. Brown athletics director and baseball coach with whom he would develop a lifelong bond.

Meanwhile, Hubbard and Jill, who attended nearby South Rowan High School, started a romance that would stand the test of time — and distance.

When they graduated high school in 1986, Hubbard accepted an opportunity to play baseball at Mars Hill College, while Jill matriculated to Appalachian State to study education.

Through Hubbard’s four-year career as an infielder for the Lions, they stayed together. Sometimes they would connect back home during holidays. And between classes and baseball practices and games, there was a lot of driving from one hilly campus to another for visits.

“It’s one of those relationships they say never works, but it worked,” Hubbard says with pride. “We were apart about an hour and five minutes across the mountain — I know exactly how long it took because I used to make that trip all the time.”

Jill graduated from App in May 1990 and came back home to become a kindergarten teacher. Because of his baseball obligations, it took Hubbard until that December to finish up. At the time, he was a graduate assistant of sorts with the Mars Hill baseball team to make extra money while he was a student-teacher in Burnsville.

It was early, but the coaching bug was already nibbling at him. He remembered just how inspired he was, how much fun he’d had playing for his young, energetic American Legion coach Chet Greeson, which prompted Hubbard to think, ‘That would be really cool’ for a career.

When Hubbard graduated, then-Mars Hill coach Charlie Phillips offered him the chance to continue with the team for the next semester. But Jill was down here.

He didn’t have a job. He didn’t know exactly what was next. But it was a no-brainer.

That winter, he was back home.

In more ways than one.

Laying a foundation

When he returned to Rowan County, Hubbard intensified his search for an opportunity. He got a break when Northwest hired him to fill its vacant JV position and work as the varsity assistant under head coach Marty Stamey.

But it still didn’t solve all his financial obligations. The wedding was looming, no matter what.

“They told me they would let me substitute teach as much as I could to make some money,” Hubbard recalled. “And I substitute taught every time they called me.”

Although gas prices in 1991 — about $1.75 per gallon — were nothing compared to what they are now, Hubbard still put a lot of miles on his car as a JV coach. He was driving to different venues scouting games, plus, back then, the JV and varsity teams played at different sites. So he’d drive to his JV game earlier in the day and then leave as soon as he could after its conclusion to make the varsity game to assist Stamey that night.

It was tough work, but he was doing what he needed to get in position for a permanent move.

But he also knew he had responsibilities coming as a married man.

There was still no full-time job for him. Substituting was fine, but that didn’t include a consistent salary or insurance benefits.

He had to make a decision.

Finally, despite his love for the game, he took a job as a groundskeeper at Kannapolis Country Club, which is now The Club at Irish Creek. It wasn’t what he wanted to do with his college degree, but it was a full-time gig. It was sufficing.

Not a month after Hubbard and Jill got married and he was spending his days mowing grass at the country club, Northwest’s principal at the time, Dr. Glenda Poole, contacted him with some good news: The school had a full-time job opening — something called attendance coordinator.

“Basically, it was an (In-School Suspension) position and doing some other things,” Hubbard said. “(Poole) called me and asked me if I’d be interested, and I said, ‘Absolutely!’

“It was non-certified at the time. I was an hourly employee. But all that mattered to me was I was getting a foot in the door and I was getting some experience.”

Hubbard kept the ISS job — (ahem) attendance coordinator job — for more than two years while also working as Stamey’s assistant.

Then, even better news.

“Mr. John Harwood had just become the principal at the middle school, and he asked me if I’d be interested in coming down to teach P.E.,” Hubbard recalled. “‘Uh, yeah. Absolutely!’”

Although he still had duties as the JV coach, Hubbard immersed himself at Northwest Middle, which shares a campus with the high school. After two years at the middle school, he was named the coach of the softball team, which was switching from slow pitch to fast pitch.

Since middle school softball took place in the fall, he did both for four years. It gave him a different perspective about baseball, not to mention he had never coached girls before.

But it all only made him ready for his next step.

Getting ‘The Call’

In 1999, Hubbard’s professional dreams came true. In baseball parlance, he received the Call Up.

For the start of the school year, he would be at the high school as a health and P.E. teacher. What’s more, he’d be taking over the Northwest Cabarrus High baseball program.

The road to 300 had begun.

Hubbard, now 53, has held those positions ever since.

Leaving the Northwest campus to experience someplace else hasn’t crossed his mind.

“Once I got up here and I got established, I realized this was a great place,” Hubbard said. “The administration has always been great to work for, the kids have been phenomenal. It became almost like a home, and I could never see myself anywhere else.

“I would never say never because you can’t do that. But right now, this is my 31st year of teaching, so from the state standpoint, I could retire. Everybody keeps saying, ‘How long are you going to do it?’ Well, I enjoy what I do. I enjoy being around the kids every day. And when that day comes where I don’t, I think it’ll be time to go — or if the game tells me it’s time to go.”

Earlier on in his tenure, the game was telling Hubbard that Northwest was exactly where he was supposed to be, even if it was the place A.L. Brown students hated — respectfully, of course.

But Hubbard just had a way of connecting with his players. He could be demanding of them without being a coach they resented. He could show them love and affection without being a pushover. It was symbiotic.

It didn’t matter if they were future pro players or Everymen who went on to regular, less-publicized jobs to provide for themselves and their families — Hubbard was always there, always supportive.

To be exact, Hubbard has coached four athletes who played pro ball. The biggest ones were Kyle and Corey Seager. Kyle recently retired from baseball after a star-studded career with the Seattle Mariners. Corey won a World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he was also named the Most Valuable Player, and recently signed a $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Kyle was the oldest of three Seager brothers who played for Hubbard — the other was middle son Justin. All three, of course, had amazing baseball IQs, especially Kyle.

“I always tell a story about Kyle,” Hubbard said. “When he was a sophomore, we were playing a team with a really good pitcher who had signed with a Division I school. Kyle came in and said, ‘Hey, Coach, he’s tipping his pitches! I know what he’s throwing!’ I’m like, ‘Well, if you know what he’s throwing, you ought to hit the ball!’

“The next at-bat, he hits a rocket into right-center field for a double. He gets on second base and he looks at me like, ‘I told ya!’”

Hubbard laughed recalling the incident.

“And I went, ‘Hands off! Just mark his name in because he’s better than me!’”

Of the three Seagers, Corey, who turned into a first-round Major League Draft pick right out of Northwest in 2012, was the only one who started as a freshman — not Kyle, who starred at the University of North Carolina and became a third-round pick in 2008; and not Justin, who became the Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year for the Charlotte 49ers and was a 12-round by the Mariners.

That 2009 Northwest team that Corey Seager started for as a freshman also featured Travis Watkins, who later transferred to Cox Mill and became a star catcher at East Carolina.

There were more ultra-successful players to learn under Hubbard’s tutelage.

The first pro was Jaymie Russ, a towering pitcher who played on Hubbard’s JV team before graduating in 1999, going on to star at Belmont Abbey and spending six seasons in the Florida Marlins’ organization.

The Division I college Trojans included Tanner Bigham (Class of 2013), who signed with North Carolina; Jake and Jerod Faggart (2006), who played at Appalachian State; and David Bain (2011) and Ryan Overcash (2008), who both played at nearby Davidson College.

There have been countless others to also play in college, albeit at smaller schools, where nary a scholarship is given and the focus is more on academics. Among those standouts are Blake Ketner, who was a Division II All-American at Catawba College; and Nick Daniels, who started out at Division III Pfeiffer University before transferring to App State.

But the college signee who’s probably closest to Hubbard’s heart is his son, Cal, who followed a similar path as his dad by playing at Mars Hill and becoming an assistant coach right out of college — on Hubbard’s staff.

Living the dream

Joe and Jill accomplished most of what they dreamed of as teenagers.

Both have had thriving careers in education. They built a house in Rowan County, where they’ve lived for more than 20 years. And they filled it with three sons: Cal, Ty and Brooks.

Despite living in the South Rowan district, Cal, the oldest, wanted to play for Joe. So as a freshman, he would ride with his dad to school, and he spent the next four years as a key player for the Trojans.

That — not win No. 300 — was the highlight of Joe’s career.

And now, Cal is an assistant coach with the Trojans while maintaining a full-time job in Mooresville.

Sound familiar?

As far as the other Hubbard boys … well, they chose a different path, and Joe is fine with that.

Ty and Brooks decided to attend South Rowan like their mother.

“My oldest one wanted to come here, and so he did,” Hubbard said. “The other two, we left it up to them, and they made a good decision. Their friend base and everything is there.”

They are thriving there, too.

Ty is a senior infielder who has committed to Catawba. Brooks is a sophomore who also has the potential to continue the family tradition of playing in college.

How does Joe balance it all? Coaching his Northwest team and going to see his sons play for South Rowan?

“It’s difficult,” Hubbard said. “Last year was really good because we played our games on Monday and Thursday, and they played theirs on Tuesday and Friday, so I didn’t miss many games at all. And even this year, I’ve had the opportunity, because of the scheduling, to see them play a good bit.”

However, this year, after the N.C. High School Athletic Association's realignment, South Rowan is in the same conference as the Trojans, the South Piedmont 3A.

“It’s going to be a different dynamic this year because they’re in our conference, and I’ve never coached against our kids,” Hubbard said. “It’s a lot of fun to talk about at home, but I don’t think it’ll be that much fun that week we play them because, like I tell everybody, I’m in a no-win situation. Everybody in the house is against me. You know who Mom’s cheering for, and I don’t blame her.”

The two teams meet for the first time this season on Tuesday at South Rowan. Northwest hosts the rematch two days later.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Hubbard said. “(Coach Thad) Chrismon does a good job at South Rowan. He’s coached my kids for a long time, and they enjoy it up there, so it’s a good situation. I’d love to have them both down here, but I think they made the right choice in staying with their friends and everybody they’ve grown up with. When you’ve got a bunch of guys that thick and coming through together, playing everything together, you just stay with that.”

Keeping a good thing going

This year’s Trojans are having a good season after tying with Cox Mill for the SPC title last year. This season, they are 11-2 overall and remain in the running to repeat, which makes this week’s games against South Rowan huge.

And, of course, they gave Hubbard win No. 300, so they’ll go down in history.

The challenge will be overcoming youth. Eight players from last year’s team are gone, leaving the roster at 18 — in the entire program. For the first time since Hubbard took over, Northwest doesn’t have a JV team.

Still, the Trojans are on a six-game winning streak and getting better every outing because of the promise of their young players.

Freshman third baseman/pitcher Dalton Hazlett, for example, has already committed to Campbell University. Twin pitchers Terry and Tanner Kaler, a pair of juniors, should eventually play in college.

Other key players include a bevy of sophomores: Blake Gaffney (.429 batting average, nine RBIs), Tyler Smith (.643 on-base percentage), Alex Walker (seven RBIs), and Landon Finley (seven RBIs). Junior Jacob Allen (nine RBIs) has made strong contributions. And senior Trenton Grigley has been downright spectacular (.371 batting average, 19 runs, 10 stolen bases, seven RBIs, seven doubles and a home run).

“We’re young, but we’re talented,” Hubbard said. “We can compete with anybody because we can throw it on the mound. We’re going through some growing pains. We make young mistakes, and hopefully next year they won’t make those mistakes.”

One thing’s for sure: They’ll look good doing it.

Hubbard will make sure of that.

Some things never change

After all these years, Hubbard’s routine with the team hasn’t changed. He mows the field and lines it before every game, although former Northwest athletics director Jason Adams filled in occasionally as does current AD Robert Machado now.

And after each game, Hubbard collects his players’ uniforms and takes them to the fieldhouse to wash them. The reasons are precautionary.

“It’s not a knock on any parent or anything,” Hubbard said. “But if something is going to get screwed up on the uniform, I want it to be by me. At least I can say, ‘Well, you shouldn’t have done that’ and not ‘Why did he wash the uniform with that red shirt and now my uniform’s pink?’

“I’ve always washed the uniforms and hung them back up in their lockers. The players need to feel special. They’re the ones playing, so we need to do something, as much as we can give them — hats or T-shirts or whatever — that makes them feel a little pride in the program. If you look better, you play better — that’s the way I’ve kind of always looked at it. If the uniforms are clean and look good, then they get to go out there and feel better about walking on the field. We want to do that for them because THEY’RE putting the time in. All I’m doing is writing the schedule down. They’re doing the work.”

But has Hubbard ever messed up the uniforms himself?

See, what happened was …

“I think I did one time my first year here,” he said. “We had these old, two-button T-shirts (for jerseys). Whether it was my fault or not, I took the blame. I put them in the dryer and turned it on, but the dryer never cut off, so it melted the numbers together. We had to buy new two-button T-shirts.”

Hubbard throws batting practice for his players as frequently as he can, but now that he’s older, he says, he feels the soreness in his shoulder a whole lot more the following day.

Instead, he leaves a lot of the BP responsibilities to his assistant coaches, which include his son, Cal; a cousin, Landon Hubbard, who was a Northwest catcher in 2012; former Trojans pitcher Alex Rodriguez, who played at Wingate; and Ryan O’Kelley, who starred at A.L. Brown but also played for Hubbard on the American Legion Post 115 team he’s coached for years.

Throughout the years, there have been many highlights: success with Post 115, coaching in the State Games, six conference titles with the Trojans, and six coach of the year awards.

But besides the players, Hubbard said, assistant coaches have always been the lifeblood of his programs. He’s proudly shared the dugout with some highly respected men he began filling his Rolodex with all those years ago: Russ. Joe Trojan. Jason Sarvis. Zack Gurley. David Langley. And Rudy Brown, the beloved pitching coach who tragically died last year.

If 300 wins could be divided into a thousand pieces, all the boys, all the men who’ve donned Trojan Orange and Black during Hubbard’s tenure would get their personal portion.

There's no way that 300 victories is a one-man job. No matter how long or hard he works.

After walking through those Northwest doors three decades ago, Joe Hubbard has learned that.

Even after that monumental victory over Mount Pleasant a few weeks ago, he has won in so many other ways.

"I think the older you get, the more you realize it’s not about wins and losses; it’s about building relationships with young men," Hubbard said. "And what’s the most fulfilling thing to me is when I have a kid who maybe graduated 10 years ago call and say, ‘You gonna be around the fieldhouse today?’ And they’ll stop in, and we’ll talk for 20 minutes and you see where they are. To me, that’s more fulfilling than the wins.

"Now, my job is to go out there and we try to do the best we possibly can to win as many games as we can. But in the grand scope, it’s about the relationships you build over the years, and I’ve had a lot in 31 years here."

And there is no substitute for that.