C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Former Spiders star will be in perfect place when NFL calls his name -- home

CONCORD – One of the things I love most about watching the professional league drafts every year – be it the NBA Draft, the NFL Draft or even snippets of the Major League Baseball Draft on the Internet – is seeing young folks’ lives change right before our eyes.

I love the pageantry, I love the wide grins, and I love all the parents’ emotions pouring out as they see their child achieve a lifelong dream of hearing his name called as one of the elite athletes in the world.

It resonates even more when I know the kid.

And Hamsah Nasirildeen is a young man EVERY high school sports fan in Cabarrus County knows – unless, of course, you were napping as he dominated local football fields and basketball courts not too long ago.

Nasirildeen made his name playing football and basketball at Concord High School, from which he graduated in 2017, but he went on to become one of the best safeties in all of college football, which is going to make him one of the first players at his position chosen in the NFL Draft.