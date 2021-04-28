C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Former Spiders star will be in perfect place when NFL calls his name -- home

CONCORD – One of the things I love most about watching the professional league drafts every year – be it the NBA Draft, the NFL Draft or even snippets of the Major League Baseball Draft on the Internet – is seeing young folks’ lives change right before our eyes.
I love the pageantry, I love the wide grins, and I love all the parents’ emotions pouring out as they see their child achieve a lifelong dream of hearing his name called as one of the elite athletes in the world.
It resonates even more when I know the kid.
And Hamsah Nasirildeen is a young man EVERY high school sports fan in Cabarrus County knows – unless, of course, you were napping as he dominated local football fields and basketball courts not too long ago.
Nasirildeen made his name playing football and basketball at Concord High School, from which he graduated in 2017, but he went on to become one of the best safeties in all of college football, which is going to make him one of the first players at his position chosen in the NFL Draft.
Whether that’s on Thursday, Friday or Saturday – the three days of the draft – no one really knows. Another thing about the NFL draft is anything can happen – a crazy trade, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper saying something zany or a player taking an unexplained drop in status (remember Aaron Rodgers in the 2005 draft?) – to alter the entire nature of the evening.
The NFL Draft really makes no sense, but anyone would give anything to be a part of it.
The Nasirildeen family is no exception.
“We’re grateful,” said Nasirildeen’s father, Hamsah Sr. “It’s a blessing. I’m enthused about the possibility of what he does at the next level. I think the best of him will show in the NFL. I’m really, really looking forward to the next level for him – wherever it is.”
There will be pageantry for the Nasirildeens when the draft takes place, but it will mostly happen in a private setting.
Hamsah Sr., who played collegiately at North Carolina, said his son is going to be right here at their home in Concord when his name is called, and he’ll be surrounded only by family and close friends – “people who have been a part of the journey,” he said.
Among the close-knit group will be Hamsah Jr.’s parents, Hamsah Sr. and Tanya; his brother, Amir; his sister, Amira; his niece, Aaliyah; his great uncle and aunt, Carl and Alice Springs; his cousins, Joe and Donna Springs; and Jay M. Robinson boys basketball coach Lavar Batts Sr. and his wife, Starr, and daughter, Liara.
The Batts family is longtime friends and supporters of Hamsah Jr., and their son, Lavar Batts Jr., grew up as one of Hamsah Jr.’s BFFs. Lavar Jr. could possibly get in town to help celebrate this week, although he is pretty busy as a college student and member of the UNC Asheville basketball team.
A few other close friends could get invited, but particularly with the COVID pandemic still prevalent, the Nasirildeens want to limit the gathering.
Who can blame them?
Because of his prodigious skills, the quiet-natured Nasirildeen has probably had to open his door more than he would’ve liked over the years.
Since I’ve been the sports editor at the Independent Tribune, I’ve had numerous players and parents approach me about writing stories about their young athletes – and I don’t have a problem with that. A good story that needs to be told is a good story that needs to be told, no matter how it comes.
No one in the Nasirildeen family ever asked me to do a story. In fact, young Hamsah generally tried to avoid the attention, instead pushing his less-heralded teammates toward the spotlight.
That’s why it’s so easy to be excited for him heading into Thursday.
And although Nasirildeen got a taste of the media madness while playing at a major college program like Florida State, his relatively private world is about to be turned upside down being a highly sought-after draft pick for an NFL team.
So no matter where he is picked – he really could go in the first round or as late as the third round – it will be a life-changing moment, a cherished time, when his name is called.
How has Nasirildeen handled the days leading up to the draft?
“He’s consistent,” Hamsah Sr. said. “He’s been working. He understands that after the draft, there’s a small window of time, and you have to get ready. He’s working harder, I imagine, than he’s ever worked. Now this is your job. So he’s just doing the work.
“Every once in a while we’ll talk about, ‘How did the call go?’ because he talks with (an NFL team almost every day). But we really don’t get into the particulars of it. I’m just trying to be his dad because this process is going to play itself out, and you have very little control over it.”
So Nasirildeen’s dad is making sure, however things unfold, that this is THEIR moment. Even if there were a Green Room at the draft site, Nasirildeen wouldn’t be there.
“The big thing for me that you can’t replace is the phone call (from the team that drafts him) and the celebration that follows that,” Hamsah Sr. said, “so we’re going to do something that just involves the family at home.”
That’s fine. We’ll be watching on TV – most of us sports fans in Cabarrus County – as the drama unfolds for one of our own favorite sons.
Seeing such a good thing happen to a good kid right as he’s sitting in his hometown will be pageantry enough.