C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Grand Central: Spring 2021 Vikings separate selves from other top teams in program history

CONCORD – The spring 2021 team was already going to have its own special place in Central Cabarrus wrestling lore.
These Vikings had gone undefeated (17-0) during the regular season to win the South Piedmont 3A Conference title for the third straight year. And the unblemished record, unto itself, was an accomplishment not many of the school’s teams had ever reached – if at all.
Not to mention that COVID was still rearing its ugly head throughout this season laden with protocols – wiping out entire seasons for some squads – and was causing masks to be worn during some workouts and ultimately resulting in the conference tournament being cancelled.
Still, there was the lingering question for some: How does this spring 2021 team compare to some of the other successful wrestling teams the school has produced?
Was it the best? Top 5? What?
Well, on Saturday evening at Eastern Guilford High School, these Vikings got their separator: a state title.
Central Cabarrus, with its undaunted young grapplers, out-pointed a deep field to win the Class 3A team championship.
It was the first state team title in program history, which means this season’s team literally is in a class by itself.
And when you’re a fraternity of one, especially when it comes to winning, it’s hard to argue that you’re not the best.
If the team title alone weren’t enough, the Vikings had the nerve to produce not one but two individual state champions – brothers Jackson Baglio, a 113-pound sophomore, and Charleston Baglio, a 106-pound freshman.
For good measure, senior Luke Masterton (152) brought home a bronze medal, and junior Marcus Jackson (126) was a quarterfinalist.
For Vikings head coach Ed Masterton, who really is Luke’s father (yeah, I snickered a little bit thinking about “The Empire Strikes Back” when I wrote that; call me corny), the team state title was an amazing way to culminate a season that was unique in so many ways.
“It feels great,” Ed Masterton said. “It is awesome. I’m so proud of how our kids have worked and put in all kinds of time and effort to get our program to this point.
“I think the thing that summarizes this season is how hard they went and how they just never quit, and that was in the matches and even in practice. They worked so hard and wrestled so hard against each other, and they made themselves better every single day wrestling each other.”
On this title run, the Vikings really did have to be at their best, especially after finishing as runners-up at the 3A Midwest Regional – the first tournament they’d wrestled in all season without coming out on top -- a week earlier.
Going into the final round of the single-elimination tournament, the Vikings weren’t in the lead; Monroe Piedmont, the same team that had beaten them at regionals, was. Both teams had two wrestlers in championship matches, so things were actually in Piedmont’s favor.
The Vikings would need something special.
“Our only chance to win was Charleston and Jackson both getting pins,” Masterton recalled.
Did the Vikings’ seventh-year coach tell the Baglios what they needed to do to help their team win the title?
Nah, that’s not the way Masterton operates. As badly as he wanted to get that state championship, that separator, he wasn’t going to go for it at the expense of putting unnecessary weight on his young wrestlers’ shoulders.
“They made it to the finals, they know how to wrestle, and I felt like that would be putting undue and unfair pressure on those kids,” Masterton said of the Baglios. “They just needed to go wrestle the best they could. If they got (pins), that would be great. If not …
“Fortunately, it worked out for us,” Masterton said.
It helped that the Baglios had been quite proficient in the art of keeping opponents on their backs during this tournament.
In the first championship match, Charleston Baglio pinned Pittsboro Northwood’s Josh Miller in 1 minute, 54 seconds – it was his third victory by pin out of four matches that day.
Then, Jackson Baglio took even less time to win his title, pinning A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman after only 52 seconds had gone by -- it was his fourth pin out of four matches that day.
After the Baglio brothers’ handiwork, it was a feeling of exhilaration for the Vikings’ coach.
At least for the moment.
“Now, when Jackson got the pin, I was pretty excited,” Masterton said. “However, Piedmont still had two wrestlers behind us, so if those kids would’ve won, it would’ve flipped again, and Piedmont would’ve finished ahead of us. So we still had to wait it out a little bit.
“But at that point, we felt like we had done everything we could do. It was just, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’”
They didn’t have to wait too long to learn their fate.
In the very next finals match, Piedmont’s Jake Cauble lost a tough, 5-3 decision to Montgomery Central’s Aldo Hernandez at 120 pounds. Even though Piedmont’s 126-pounder, Tripp Collins, won his state title match at 126, it didn’t matter.
Thanks to their getting those two pins they so desperately needed, the Vikings were going home as the state champs.
For the first time ever.
The final totals: Central Cabarrus 71.5, Piedmont 70.
“We knew we would be in the mix,” Masterton said of his team’s mindset going into the tournament. It was a single-elimination tournament, but we knew we had the kind of wrestlers that were going to go deep into the tournament. And we knew if we could get some placers and win some matches – and we were going to have to try to get some bonus points by getting pins and major decisions and those things – that we were going to be able to be right there in the mix at the end.”
Masterton paused before finally saying, “It was clearly our best season in school history.”
Yes.
Yes, it was.
And that, along with the challenges they faced during this COVID-ravaged season, makes these Vikings the best team in school history.