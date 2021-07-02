C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Grand Central: Spring 2021 Vikings separate selves from other top teams in program history

Going into the final round of the single-elimination tournament, the Vikings weren’t in the lead; Monroe Piedmont, the same team that had beaten them at regionals, was. Both teams had two wrestlers in championship matches, so things were actually in Piedmont’s favor.

The Vikings would need something special.

“Our only chance to win was Charleston and Jackson both getting pins,” Masterton recalled.

Did the Vikings’ seventh-year coach tell the Baglios what they needed to do to help their team win the title?

Nah, that’s not the way Masterton operates. As badly as he wanted to get that state championship, that separator, he wasn’t going to go for it at the expense of putting unnecessary weight on his young wrestlers’ shoulders.

“They made it to the finals, they know how to wrestle, and I felt like that would be putting undue and unfair pressure on those kids,” Masterton said of the Baglios. “They just needed to go wrestle the best they could. If they got (pins), that would be great. If not …

“Fortunately, it worked out for us,” Masterton said.

It helped that the Baglios had been quite proficient in the art of keeping opponents on their backs during this tournament.