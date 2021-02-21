C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: High school football kicks off soon, and we still plan to give you best Cabarrus coverage

CONCORD – (Deep sigh.)

It’s that time again. Well, we’re less than a week away.

The COVID-delayed “2020” high school football season starts for Cabarrus County teams on Friday, and just about everybody is excited, including this sports editor because I want ALL the local kids to have their seasons this year.

As I’m sure you’ve noticed, you haven’t seen much in the paper lately about high school football. This is a tremendous change from pretty much every year, when we produce our award-winning high school football preview section and give you a rundown of what’s coming for the season.

It pains me that we aren’t doing anything like that this year, but as we all now know, the past year has been like none most of us have ever experienced.

COVID has affected everything, starting with North Carolina’s high school sports schedule. Teams are playing at all times of the year, and a bunch of sports are going at once.

Like, who’d have ever thought we’d be starting high school football in February? Now, instead of coats and toboggans, we could see folks in the stadium in tank tops – and not just the kids in rabid student sections on “Surfer Night” or whatever fun theme they’ve come up with for the game.