KANNAPOLIS – Justin Hardin isn’t afraid to walk in a legendary coach’s footsteps.

Six years ago, he did it when he replaced Larry McNulty as Charlotte Latin’s head football coach.

It was no small assignment, being the guy after McNulty.

Although some in Cabarrus County might be unfamiliar with McNulty, the man was an icon, leading the Hawks to an amazing 13 private-school state championships in his 32 years. He’s one of the best a metropolitan city like Charlotte has ever seen. That’s saying something.

Now, Hardin has the temerity to step into legendary footsteps again. But this time, well, it’s actually a little more involved.

On Monday, Hardin was introduced as the new head football coach at A.L. Brown, the place he was once a star quarterback and from which he graduated in 2000.

And Hardin’s not just tasked with replacing another highly regarded coach, Mike Newsome, who had two state titles to his credit at powerhouse Butler before he took over the Wonders in 2011 and led them to four 10-win seasons, including eight consecutive “Battle for the Bell” victories against rival Concord.

At A.L. Brown, the history of coaches is a veritable Who’s Who of North Carolina high school football, including one who just happens to share Hardin’s surname: his daddy, Bruce Hardin, who shepherded the Wonders to two state championships and eight conference crowns.

Let’s just say, in Kannapolis at least, Bruce Hardin is revered as the town’s equivalent to McNulty, and many of the other coaches who traipsed the Memorial Stadium sidelines are of similar stature.

Ron Massey.

Bob Boswell.

Ed Edmiston.

So Justin Hardin’s isn’t just filling Newsome’s shoes, he’s attempting to fill the shoes of Ghosts of Wonders Coaches Past.

To his credit, Hardin is undaunted. He welcomes the pressure of high expectations. I’m sure a lot of that has to do with how he saw his father perform in the pressure cooker that is Kannapolis football as well as stepping in for a legend like McNulty, who coached NFL players like Daniel Jones, Chris Canty, Brenton Bersin and Ross Cockrell.

Hardin never wavered in his decision to take over at A.L. Brown with its coaching legacy, even knowing that if success – a high level of success – doesn’t come pretty soon, disgruntled fans will let him know it, whether or not he’s a Hardin.

“It’s home,” the 40-year-old father of two daughters said simply. “I’ve been all in, and this is where I want to raise my girls. There’ve only been four coaches here in almost 50 years, and to me, to be able to coach where my father coached, where I played and there’s still a lot of people here who helped raise me. That’s important to me to be a part of that and my family be a part of that.

“And the high expectations here? You want to work at place and a school where there’s high expectations. To me, that’s a challenge, but it’s a good challenge. I don’t look at it as a negative challenge.”

In the Hardin family, football is kind of the family business. In addition to his dad long history as a successful coach, his twin brother, Blair, is the head coach at River Bluff High School in Lexington, South Carolina.

Justin Hardin has been a coach for 18 years, with head coaching stops at Weddington, Providence, Independence and Latin. He’s also been an assistant at Latin (defensive coordinator) and South Pointe (offensive coordinator), and for a year, he helped out at West Point.

He’s got the experience. He’s not just some schmoe who got the A.L. Brown post because of his last name.

He’s energetic. He’s knowledgeable. He’s engaging.

And to top it off, A.L. Brown is personal for Hardin, with him having worn the uniform.

Though he’ll be 41 next month, you got the sense that when Hardin spoke of the Wonders Monday, he often relives his high school days, when he helped lead the team to a state title.

And these aren’t Al Bundy memories, an old man harkening back on his one big game at Polk High. Hardin was good just about all the time. He was so good that he and Blair went on to play college football at The Citadel.

And the Wonders, they were special then, a statewide terror as a program. He wants so badly to bring that back.

Asked Monday what he remembers most about his time wearing the Kelly Green and White as a teenager, I thought a tear was going to follow when he answered. I could have sworn I heard the A.L. Brown fight song drumming in the background.

“My teammates in the locker room, walking down the hill on a Friday night,” he said. “There’s no better feeling than walking down that hill and putting on your helmet with that white ‘K’ on it. It’s something special that was built here long before I played here. I get goose bumps thinking about it. And then walking in that stadium, you felt different. You felt … it’s hard to describe the feeling that you have. Even the pre-game routine. There couldn’t have been a better experience than as a player here.

“Also, I think about my teammates, the brotherhood that we had here. I could call my teammates tomorrow and they would do anything for me and my family.”

Hardin’s immediate family includes his wife, Lindsey, to whom he’s been married for six years, and daughters Julia, 3, and Evie, who just turned 1.

They, of course, will be in Memorial Stadium most Friday nights, and I’m sure Hardin can’t wait for the day when his two girls will be running up and down the hill with the other little kids having fun during games.

That’s as much an A.L. Brown football tradition as hard-hitting linebackers and tough running backs, and Hardin will be all about the A.L. Brown traditions.

At some point, two more Hardins will be there, too. Not playing or coaching but looking admiringly down at Justin as he conducts the family business in a place that’s close to all their hearts.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with my dad and my brother, good conversations,” Justin said. “They’re my biggest fans. They couldn’t be more excited that I’m coming home. They’ve been great. I spent the weekend with my brother last weekend. He’s so excited and can’t wait to get up here and watch a game, and neither can my dad. He can’t wait to come back up here and sit in the stands and just watch me coach where I played.”

If they’re lucky, they’ll get to see Justin in his first-ever Bell Game as a coach. Perhaps just as important as conference titles, winning the Bell Game is a priority. Justin knows this, which brings us back to the pressure of coaching at A.L. Brown.

For the record, Hardin was 3-0 in Bell Games as a player.

“I didn’t play my senior year because I had a separated shoulder the week before against Northwest Cabarrus,” Hardin recalled.

But the Wonders won that Bell Game, too, technically making him 4-0.

He doesn’t want to start losing to Concord now. Not while the Wonders are under his watch.

“Every year, the Bell needs to stay in Kannapolis,” he said. “Coach Newsome’s done a great job with carrying on that legacy. We’ve been playing it almost 100 years, I believe. It’s a great rivalry, but we need to keep the Bell in our weight room right now.”

Speaking of legacy, Hardin wants to leave his own, although true to any little boy who grew up in Kannapolis, his thought of legacy is tinted with the program’s decorated history.

He’ll do things his way, yes. But he knows what’s been successful here, and he isn’t about to let pride get in the way of those basic tenets.

“I want our school to be proud of the product that we put on the field – that we’re more than competitive and how our guys play the game and the speed they play it and being physical,” Hardin said. “Kannapolis football has been known for things: great defense, great fan base, tough football, grit, physical. And that’s what I want our teams to be known for. I want us to be first class, do things the right way. And I want people to know when they play Kannapolis that they’re going to have challenge in front of them.”

So now he has his dream job. And in many ways, A.L. Brown fans have their dream coach. For years, when Newsome was coaching the Wonders, I heard the not-so silent whispers of disgruntled fans pining for a Hardin, Justin or Blair, to take over for him.

Now, with Newsome retired, they’ve got Justin, a man who couldn’t be happier about taking over the Wonders, who finished 5-6 overall and won just one game in the tough Greater Metro 4 Conference in 2022, tied for last place.

But for Hardin, this isn’t about a powerful conference or a recent record. This is about A.L. Brown football, no matter how it comes. It’s about daring to walk in the footsteps of legends.

And just maybe leaving footprints of his own.

“As a coach, there’s certain jobs you always circle or wonder if they’re going to come open, and Kannapolis has always been that way,” Hardin said. “I’ve always had it in the back of my mind if it was the right time and the right opportunity, and this is the right time and the right opportunity for me and my family.

“I’ve been coaching 18 years, and every Friday night, no matter where I’ve coached, I’ve always checked up on the Wonders to see how they did. You just have it in you,”