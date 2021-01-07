C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Indy boys give inexperienced Bulls a licking, but coach will get them clicking

“To come out of halftime down 14, you think you can still get after it,” Machado added. “We played pretty inspired for about two minutes, and then the floodgates kind of opened on us from the 3-point line a little bit. After you get there, you start scoreboard-watching a little bit, especially a young team that doesn’t quite understand the fight part of it yet.”

In the second half, the Bulls had trouble keeping up with the Patriots’ speedy and deceptive Divine Allah (15 points), Amir Davenport (13) and Landon King (13).

And, well, it got quite ugly after that. Eventually, Independence’s lead grew as big as 49 points, and, well, that was that.

But while disheartened, Machado certainly wasn’t down on his young team Wednesday night. He’s been here before. As the only coach in Hickory Ridge history, he’s led the program from a 3-21 initial season 14 years ago and turned it into one that’s won league championships at both the Class 3A and 4A levels.

The odds don’t seem to matter to Machado, and while there certainly will be more rough nights for this inexperienced bunch, despite the final score, you can already tell that these Bulls have adopted his identity.