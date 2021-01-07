C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Indy boys give inexperienced Bulls a licking, but coach will get them clicking

HARRISBURG – Throughout the years, boys high school basketball has certainly taken on a more transient nature.
For various reasons – and players and parents will get NO judgment from me – many talented public-school athletes have transferred to private schools to pursue higher heights.
No school in Cabarrus County – and arguably the state – has suffered more from that growing trend over in recent months than the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls.
Four starters from last year’s Bulls squad that won a share of the Southwestern 4A Conference championship and made the 4A state playoffs are gone, now gracing rosters on some of the state’s – and in one case, the NATION’S – best private-school programs.
That, of course, made the 2021 Hickory Ridge roster really thin and really young.
That greenness manifested itself on Wednesday night when the Bulls played host to the team they split the conference crown with last year, the hard-charging – and revenge-hungry? – Independence Patriots.
The Patriots thoroughly dominated Hickory Ridge in the season opener for both teams, taking a 78-33 victory, leaving no doubt about which is the better team this time.
For perspective, this was the Ragin’ Bulls’ lowest point total since they lost to Charlotte Ardrey Kell, 51-32, in 2009. It also marked Hickory Ridge’s widest margin of defeat since the Concord Spiders handed the Bulls a 99-33 loss in December 2007 – only the fifth game in the program’s history.
It really was a rough night for the neophytes from Harrisburg’s high school.
“Yeah, it’s a little disheartening,” Hickory Ridge coach Robert Machado said with a sigh. “Playing your first game of the year against Independence is always a tough one. I thought we were a little bit more ready than we came out, so that’s on me as a coach. I’ve got to do a better job of coaching them up and getting them ready to go.
“All the new pieces are new pieces, but at the same time, they have to step up; that’s where we are right now.”
Machado isn’t the type of coach to moan about what he lost. In fact, I was the one who had to bring it up during our postgame interview, and even then he didn’t want to harp on it. But the elephant in the gym is the fact that the Bulls lost a mighty portion of a team that rightfully had its eyes set on competing for a state championship this season.
Facts (as the kids say these days): For a team that averaged 65 points, 35 rebounds, 17 assists and nine steals per outing, Hickory Ridge lost a combined 44 points, 25 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals with a four-player exodus.
These weren’t just good high school players; these were kids I fully expect to see playing in college one day.
The diamond of the group was 6-foot-4 point guard Caleb Foster (16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals). Foster had already garnered an armful of Division I college scholarships, and then national prep-school powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia came calling, and off he went.
He’s only a sophomore this season.
Also, athletic, 6-5 rising senior Daniel Lubamba (11 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals) went to Charlotte Northside Christian and re-classed, giving him two more years of eligibility.
Last year’s starting center, Tucker Johnson (5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 blocks 1.4 assists, 1.7 steals) did the same thing, except he’s now at Concord Academy.
And 6-7 do-everything forward Shane Fernald (9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals) is spending his junior season at Lake Norman Christian in Davidson.
Granted, last year’s leading scorer, 5-11 Jordan Marsh, remains, but he’s only one of four current Bulls who have varsity experience, joining Zion Gunter, Ari Thompson and Jalen Woods.
Besides Marsh, the rest of the Bulls have, maybe, five starts between them. Seven players are first-time varsity guys, including three freshmen.
Losing that type of production from good teams is a normal part of high school basketball – when players graduate. But this is different.
(And again, I’m not critical of players who move on. I don’t know people’s personal business, and I won't pretend to. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.)
Even before this season, Machado has had some promising teams harmed by transfers to private schools. Hickory Ridge fans certainly remember recent talents such as Eli Cupples, 6-6 Tyler Fearne and 6-9 Garrett Hien. All went to Concord Academy. Cupples (Bob Jones) and Hien (Furman) currently are playing college ball. Fearne, the son of Charlotte 49ers assistant Aaron Fearne, is a re-classed senior for the Eagles.
But all that matters to Machado is now.
And say this for Machado and this year’s Bulls, they came out at the beginning Wednesday night, and they fought hard. In fact, as I scrambled through my roster early on to try and familiarize myself with names and numbers, I was taken aback by how well they competed with the Patriots.
Independence, led by highly respected coach Preston Davis, played with speed, power and toughness. It’s just what the Patriots do, and it even propelled them to a state championship a few years ago.
Yet Hickory Ridge was right there for most of the opening quarter, even though Independence eased out to 14-9 edge to close the period.
In the second quarter, though, the Bulls began to commit fouls, and the Patriots made them pay, scoring their next 10 points from the free-throw line to ease their lead to 12 points, 22-10, with about five minutes left in the half. Independence eventually went into the locker room – or, in this case, a breezeway outside the gym because of COVID precautions – with a 32-18 lead.
“I thought in the first half defensively, we played pretty well,” Machado said. “It’s just we had 17 turnovers in 16 minutes, so even though we were playing pretty good defense on that end, we were giving it up on offense, and it was creating bad positions and bad possessions for us.
“To come out of halftime down 14, you think you can still get after it,” Machado added. “We played pretty inspired for about two minutes, and then the floodgates kind of opened on us from the 3-point line a little bit. After you get there, you start scoreboard-watching a little bit, especially a young team that doesn’t quite understand the fight part of it yet.”
In the second half, the Bulls had trouble keeping up with the Patriots’ speedy and deceptive Divine Allah (15 points), Amir Davenport (13) and Landon King (13).
And, well, it got quite ugly after that. Eventually, Independence’s lead grew as big as 49 points, and, well, that was that.
But while disheartened, Machado certainly wasn’t down on his young team Wednesday night. He’s been here before. As the only coach in Hickory Ridge history, he’s led the program from a 3-21 initial season 14 years ago and turned it into one that’s won league championships at both the Class 3A and 4A levels.
The odds don’t seem to matter to Machado, and while there certainly will be more rough nights for this inexperienced bunch, despite the final score, you can already tell that these Bulls have adopted his identity.
“We’ve got to get better, obviously,” Machado said. “But I don’t think we’ll ever lose like that again for the season. I just don’t think this team will allow that to happen again. I feel like a lot of things happened to us tonight that we weren’t quite ready for, and that’s on the coaching staff. But my team will be ready to go. We won’t show up to Independence (on Jan. 29) and show you THAT again.
“That’ll be the last time we perform that way.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Independence 14 18 28 18 -- 78
Hickory Ridge 9 9 9 6 -- 33
INDEPENDENCE – Divine Allah 15, Hinton 3, Amir Davenport 13, Miller 8, May 2, Johnson 4, Smith 4, Camren Little 10, Landon King 13, Thomas 5
HICKORY RIDGE – Thompson 4, Fredericks 6, Marsh 3, Overton 2, Woods 2, Beard 9, Harris 2, Haywood 4