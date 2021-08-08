C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Jay M. Robinson's Koerner latest example there’s something special in the Cabarrus water

But our guy Koerner isn’t on that list. He’s done it. And he looked like he belonged there when he got his chance Tuesday.

The Yankees had drafted Koerner in the 17th round back in 2015. They loved his size – 6 foot 2, 200 pounds at the time – and his live arm. Although every guy who’s in the draft pool is dying to be chosen, Koerner really didn’t face any pressure.

I talked with him a day after he was chosen that year, and he said he had been at ease since he declared for the MLB draft after just three years at Clemson, earning a bachelors degree in that time, and knew he could go back to work on a masters or get a good-paying job if things didn’t work out.

But when the Bronx Bombers called his named, there was no doubt what he was doing. School was officially in his rearview mirror.

“They said my name, and I was like, ‘When do I leave? I’m ready to go?’” Koerner told me back then.

Pretty soon, he was embarking on his pro career, riding buses in the Yankees’ minor league system, a journey that took six years. During that time, he proved his mettle. Koerner went 24-20 with eight saves, a 3.79 ERA and 322 strikeouts in 434.0 innings pitched over 108 appearances (65 starts).