C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Jay M. Robinson's Koerner latest example there’s something special in the Cabarrus water

CONCORD – Tuesday might’ve been just another day on the sports calendar for most locales, but it was another day on the grandest of stages for an athlete from Cabarrus County.
This time it was Brody Koerner’s turn.
Over the past year – actually, less than that – we’ve been fortunate enough to have former athletes from our local high schools find their way into the national, if not international spotlight.
Last fall, you probably remember, it was Northwest Cabarrus graduate Corey Seagar stealing the show, smacking homers and running away with MVP honors in both the National League Championship Series and the World Series, en route to leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a title.
A few months later, it was another Northwest grad, fellow 2012 grad Bradley Pinion, earning a coveted Super Bowl ring as the starting punter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Both Trojans got their pictures taken beside the President of the United States, and both looked like a million bucks – well, in Seager’s case, it’s actually $13,750,000 (but who’s counting?) – standing next to “Sleepy Joe.”
Oh, and did we mention that Concord High graduate Nick Leverett played a vital role for the Bucs – hey, it wasn’t just Tom Brady, although he did pretty well, too – as a season-long, contributing member of Tampa’s practice squad.
There was more.
This past spring, A.L. Brown alum Cambrea Sturgis captured the nation’s heart for a weekend when she won a pair of NCAA track and field titles, posting the fastest all-weather women’s 100-meter time in college history. A week later, she made a mighty threat to sprint her way into the Tokyo Olympic Games. And even though she came up just short, she punctuated things by announcing she had turned pro and signed a deal with the biggest brand in the sport, Adidas.
Then, Tuesday night, along comes Koerner, the former Jay M. Robinson star, finding himself standing at the top of the hill with a sphere in his right hand and fans screaming in world-famous Yankee Stadium.
There’s something in the water in this county, I’m telling you.
Such feats in a small window of time would be grand even if these were athletes from Charlotte, Chicago or Shanghai. But to know they came from the same batch of kids that probably used to stop and grab a bite at What-A-Burger or window shop at Concord Mills is pretty cool.
It’s a badge of honor, not just for the individual schools but for the entire county.
Look, mainly because of the stupid interleague play rules that predated 1997, there have been some huge names in baseball that haven’t had the opportunity to toe the rubber or run the bases in Yankee Stadium.
But our guy Koerner isn’t on that list. He’s done it. And he looked like he belonged there when he got his chance Tuesday.
The Yankees had drafted Koerner in the 17th round back in 2015. They loved his size – 6 foot 2, 200 pounds at the time – and his live arm. Although every guy who’s in the draft pool is dying to be chosen, Koerner really didn’t face any pressure.
I talked with him a day after he was chosen that year, and he said he had been at ease since he declared for the MLB draft after just three years at Clemson, earning a bachelors degree in that time, and knew he could go back to work on a masters or get a good-paying job if things didn’t work out.
But when the Bronx Bombers called his named, there was no doubt what he was doing. School was officially in his rearview mirror.
“They said my name, and I was like, ‘When do I leave? I’m ready to go?’” Koerner told me back then.
Pretty soon, he was embarking on his pro career, riding buses in the Yankees’ minor league system, a journey that took six years. During that time, he proved his mettle. Koerner went 24-20 with eight saves, a 3.79 ERA and 322 strikeouts in 434.0 innings pitched over 108 appearances (65 starts).
Then early last week, after a COVID outbreak struck the big-league club, he got the call-up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It was time, and he wasn’t on Pitts School Road anymore.
He was in the middle of Yankee Freakin’ Stadium.
(I’m not sure if that’s the official name or not; I didn’t fact-check it, but I think it’s pretty close.)
And when Koerner’s turn came the other night, he completed his mission in much the same fashion as the other Cabarrus athletes who’ve shined nationally recently – he did it with aplomb.
In two innings of relief action, Koerner allowed two hits and a run in the Yankees’ 13-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Even though New York had a comfortable lead when he entered in the eighth inning, Koerner worked his way out a jam in that frame, forcing a fly out and stranding Orioles baserunners on second and third.
This wasn’t like the old days, when he was mostly pitching for fun and a dream at Jay M. Robinson, where he was a two-time all-state selection and a two-time region pitcher of the year. His senior year, he was the 16th-rated prospect overall and the No. 5 high school prospect in North Carolina by Baseball America.
But now, he’s pitching for a livelihood and, just maybe, a long-term future with one of sport’s signature franchises.
I don’t care if George Steinbrenner is no longer alive and running the team, the Yankees don’t just draft and promote Average Joes.
And on Tuesday night, Brody Koerner earned his wings.
Who knows will be next?
Maybe it’ll be Hamsah Nasirildeen, the former Concord High School star who was chosen by the New York Jets in the NFL draft.
Maybe Central Cabarrus legend Ish Smith will propel the Charlotte Hornets to an inspiring playoff run. Hey, one-time Concord High star Ty-Shon Alexander made it to the NBA Finals as an undrafted rookie with the Phoenix Suns this summer.
Perhaps, Corey Seager’s big brother, Kyle, will help lead the Seattle Mariners or another team to a World Series title. Heck, maybe they’ll do it together.
Or maybe it’ll be somebody else.
This past year – with Koerner’s performance Tuesday night putting an exclamation point on it – has shown us anything possible for athletes from around here.
Now, parents, go give your 5-year-olds a sip of that Cabarrus County water and let them go outside and play.