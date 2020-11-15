C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Kannapolis product Jackson won't be stopped from pursuing his basketball dream

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones, who graduated from A.L. Brown in 2011, has become a successful trainer with clients such as Jackson, former Concord Academy and Wake Forest standout Codi Miller-McIntyre and other professionals like ex-Virginia player Akil Mitchell and N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce.

Jones’ training company is called Under Pressure Skills Workouts. Jackson said he begins his days with leg workouts to keep them strengthened, then trains with Jones before ending the day with another leg workout by doing things such as calf raises or routines wearing ankle weights.

“Tev has helped my game so much,” Jackson said. “This is the best that my body has ever felt. I’m way better than I actually was before the injury. One, I’m watching what I put in my body and how I stretch; I take care of it, I’m more cautious now than I was before the injury. And two, I’ve been in the gym, just locked in, doing a lot of skill work with Teven. Working with him, I’ve taken my game to a whole ’nother level, and it’s just going to getting better and better.

“I’m looser, I have more mobility. So it’s like the injury helped me, but then again, it set me back money-wise because I was going to be having a big contract after that season in Qatar, being the No. 1 scorer. But it’s all about timing and situation, so I’m not going to rush the process. I know I can get back.”