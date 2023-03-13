RALEIGH – The venerable old arena, vibrating with the voltage of a rock concert only 30 minutes earlier, was quiet now, save for the humming of vacuum cleaners tidying up the bleachers to set up for the next big thing it would host in the coming days.

N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum has hosted its share of big things over the years, whether it was Jim Valvano delivering his original “Don’t ever give up” speech, an Elton John or Ludacris concert, or Presidents Reagan and Obama on the campaign trail.

But late Saturday night, from the dank innards of the facility to the edge of light-splashed “Kay Yow Court,” out walked the latest “big thing” to perform here.

His name is Desmond Kent Jr., also known as D.J. Kent.

Kent is the Central Cabarrus junior center who put on the performance of a lifetime in the Vikings’ 65-51 victory to take the 3A state title over Pittsboro Northwood, the most college-looking public-school team – at least height-wise – I’ve seen in a long time.

Kent wore a smile as big as the 6,000-seat arena as he greeted Independent Tribune reporters, and in his right hand he held tightly the plaque for being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“It feels good. You always work for this, and I’m excited. It’s amazing,” Kent said as he looked down at the plaque. “But (a championship) is what we wanted. We did what we were supposed to do. I just played my game, and I was just in the right spots at the right time.”

Kent’s perspective falls right in line with what has made Central Cabarrus special these past few years: humility seasoned with just the right amount of confidence.

The Vikings aren’t known for having stars or any players who otherwise stand out from the pack. It’s the way their built, the way they won 62 of their last 63 games and claimed three straight South Piedmont 3A titles. But on this night, Kent, who doesn’t even start for the Vikings, deserved his hardware.

He was that special, that dominating. He did stand out.

Kent’s 16 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots actually don’t even begin to describe how well he played.

In the Vikings’ most important game of the season, he was the equalizer, particularly against an oversized team like Northwood, which boasted a starting lineup that featured 6-foot-6 North Carolina commit Drake Powell (who often played point guard), 6-8 forward Max Frazier and 7-footer Kenan Parrish. There were other tall kids on the Chargers’ bench.

Kent is the Vikings’ tallest player at 6-5, but he’s so skinny that he sometimes looks as if he could use a belt with his uniform shorts.

On Saturday, he played like HE was the biggest man on the floor.

For as many shots as he blocked, there were just as many he altered by gliding from what seemed like 10 feet away with his long arms outstretched, swatting in a motion that made Chargers arch their shots and come up short.

His mid-range jumpers had a feathery touch to them as he caught passes along the baseline and scored. And just when it looked as if he were content to try to send back every shot Northwood had to offer, he stepped his thin body in front of the 250-pound Parrish as he came barreling down the lane and took a charge near the end of the third quarter

That preserved Central Cabarrus’ eight-point lead and set the stage for a 4-0 run to open the fourth period.

“It was really an IQ play,” Kent said, seemingly prouder of that sequence than any of his buttery jumpers or slam dunk. “It was a big play. It gave us a lot of energy, some momentum.”

But it did come with a cost, Kent admitted: his chest.

“Yeeaaahhhh,” Kent said, rubbing the area. “That’s a big dude, man!”

The cost of being great in this building with the stake so high, I guess.

Either way, Kent said it was worth every grimace. The pain only lasted for a few seconds. But this title? This memory? Forever.

And the fact that he did it all in front of the folks he loves most made it that much more gratifying.

His mother, Bronwyn Smyre Kent-Glover, who helps keep the Central scorebook, was there. Kent said his mother has helped in his development, and there’s reason to believe it. She recently was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia.

In addition, his father, Desmond Sr., was in the crowd, as was his stepfather Michael Glover and brother Te’Veon Glover, a former Central Cabarrus two-sport athlete who now plays football at Catawba.

It felt good to do it for them, too, he said, because they put so much into his getting here.

Here’s the scary thing: Kent also said Saturday wasn’t even the best he has to offer.

“I wouldn’t say it was the best game I’ve ever played, but it’s the BIGGEST game I’ve ever played in,” he said. “But we got the win, so that’s all that matters.”

Yes, it is. Hey, all the Vikings will tell they came here solely for team reasons, and Kent is no exception.

But the fact that Kent put on his display in such a famous venue, with TV cameras rolling and college scouts in the stands and websites that specialize in ranking players sitting courtside, all jotting feverishly, coming-out parties don’t get much better than this.

Central Cabarrus senior Adriel Miller, who had a performance to remember himself, gives the people who were surprised by Kent Saturday a gentleman’s version of “y’all better recognize.”

“Oh, he’s a monster,” Miller said of Kent. “You see all these dudes who are 6-6, 6-5 get all this media coverage, outside of the state and in the state, he’s one of those guys who should get more attention. He’s a dawg, and he’s gonna keep being a dawg. Next year, I PROMISE you, he’s going to be a problem.”

We’ve seen Kent’s dunks and blocks throughout the season. I asked Miller if some of the things Kent does in practice, the things the public DOES’NT see, are remarkable.

“Oh, my God!” Miller said. “He’s just going to be a monster – not just next year but at the collegiate level also when he gets there. His work ethic is there, his passion for the game is there. He’ll get it.”

Kent said that before Saturday night, only one small college had shown interest in him.

Man, is his world about to change.

After Saturday, performances like this aren’t going to be added bonuses from a sixth man on a good team; they’re going to be expected.

Especially when you hear highly recruited players like the future Tar Heel Powell, who’s seen some big-time talent on the summer circuit, singing Kent’s praises.

“We weren’t really surprised,” Powell said. “We saw him on film, the first man off the bench. I think he’s a very talented player with a bright future.”

Northwood coach Matt Brown nodded in agreement as Powell spoke.

“We knew coming in how (Kent) impacts the game,” Brown said. “He’s a great sixth man coming off the bench. It didn’t surprise me at all that he had a game like he did. They executed well, and he did very well tonight.”

The 6-8 Frazier also uttered the word “great” when speaking of Kent.

“I feel like he’s a great player, and he’s gonna grow and grow, and get better,” Frazier said.

That also means it’s likely that a private school or two will trying to lure him away, too.

Kent was ready for the bright lights Saturday. You don’t step up and do what he did unless you are.

But is he ready to be a focal point all that time?

With seniors Jaiden Thompson, Gavin Bullock and Miller graduating, chances are that next year Kent won’t be coming off the bench. I don’t expect Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker to build the team around him – with speedy guards Carson and Chase Daniel back to wreak havoc, why would you (how could you?) slow things down?

But my guess is Kent will touch the ball more, plus he has the ability to play an up-tempo game, a harsh lesson Parrish and everyone who guarded Kent learned Saturday. And with some weight added to his 160-pound frame, he can be dangerous – “a problem,” as Miller said. His paternal grandfather is even 6-7, so maybe he could get taller.

Here’s what you can bet on: Arrogance won’t be the deterrent. Having met his mother, I don’t think she’ll allow it. And it just doesn’t seem to be in Kent’s makeup.

I asked Kent was he was thinking as he was going off Saturday night. You could tell he knew he was hot, and he seemed to crave the ball whenever the Vikings were in a halfcourt setting, even if the towering Parrish was right in his grill. The quickness and timing of some of his shots surprised me.

Was he feeling on top of the world?

Uh, no.

“I always remember that Coach Baker always says, ‘Don’t stop to smell yourself,’ meaning to just play the next play at all times,” Kent said. “He says that every day, and that’s all I was thinking.

“I’m just going to continue to do what I need to do for my team to win games – as much as possible. This just lets me know, since I’m a junior, the job’s not finished. I’ve still got my senior year, and I’m ready to play. I’m ready to keep going.”

Whether it’s a famous facility like Reynolds Coliseum or any steamy gym in the SPC, wherever the Vikings are playing, D.J. Kent will have a chance to be the next big thing coming through.