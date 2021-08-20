C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Kickoff time, at last! Although it seems season just ended, we get some real Friday night football

CONCORD – The kickoffs won’t quite take place at twilight.

High school football doesn’t quite allow for that when it starts under the sweltering glare of August, when the student bodies haven’t yet started roaming the hallways.

But finally, the gridiron days in Cabarrus County as we used to know them are back.

Sort of, at least.

I feel weird saying “finally,” especially when local teams just wrapped up the “2020” season four months ago because of a worldwide pandemic. But “finally” also is appropriate because we’re going to have mostly full stadiums and the smell of concession-stand popcorn in the air, all taking place to the soundtrack of marching bands and raucous student sections.

That doesn’t mean that COVID-19 protocols will be – or should be – ignored out at the games. Just because it’s Opening Night doesn’t mean that the coronavirus took the night off, and the fact that some teams already can’t participate because of outbreaks is all the evidence you need.

So be careful, folks.

But, at press time anyway, no Cabarrus teams were expected to be in quarantine tonight. They all were a go, and, man, are we happy about it.