C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Kickoff time, at last! Although it seems season just ended, we get some real Friday night football

CONCORD – The kickoffs won’t quite take place at twilight.
High school football doesn’t quite allow for that when it starts under the sweltering glare of August, when the student bodies haven’t yet started roaming the hallways.
But finally, the gridiron days in Cabarrus County as we used to know them are back.
Sort of, at least.
I feel weird saying “finally,” especially when local teams just wrapped up the “2020” season four months ago because of a worldwide pandemic. But “finally” also is appropriate because we’re going to have mostly full stadiums and the smell of concession-stand popcorn in the air, all taking place to the soundtrack of marching bands and raucous student sections.
That doesn’t mean that COVID-19 protocols will be – or should be – ignored out at the games. Just because it’s Opening Night doesn’t mean that the coronavirus took the night off, and the fact that some teams already can’t participate because of outbreaks is all the evidence you need.
So be careful, folks.
But, at press time anyway, no Cabarrus teams were expected to be in quarantine tonight. They all were a go, and, man, are we happy about it.
Friday night football is here with a slate of seven games involving county teams. We’ll break them down, starting in the order of our Preseason Cream of Cabarrus Rankings (see page C3 in our football preview section, “Cabarrus Game Night ’21.”)
See you at the games!
Finally.
Gastonia Hunter Huss at No. 1 Hickory Ridge, 7 p.m.
Hickory Ridge is looking to carry over the momentum it ended with last season, when the Ragin’ Bulls ended with a two-game winning streak in the regular season and secured a spot in the Class 4A playoffs.
There’s an opportunity tonight to set a booming tone for the season, and expect a hyped-up crowd at The Ridge.
The Huskies are coming off a 2-4 season, when they finished near the bottom of the Big South 3A Conference. This season, they are hoping for better results in a new league, the West 50 3A Conference, but the Bulls are primed to ruin the Huskies’ start.
No. 2 A.L. Brown at North Mecklenburg, 7 p.m.
A.L. Brown travels over to Huntersville for a matchup against the Vikings, a former foe in the I-MECK 4A Conference during the Wonders’ initial 4A days.
The last time these two teams met, back in 2016 in Kannapolis, the Wonders whooped the Vikings, 35-12. However, North Meck won, 42-20, the last time they faced off in Huntersville, a year earlier.
A.L. Brown, coming off a league title in the South Piedmont 3A, is back in Class 4A, now a part of the Greater Metro 4A Conference, while North Meck begins as a member of the West 60 3A/4A Conference.
Concord at No. 3 Jay M. Robinson, 7:30 p.m.
Due to some issues with original Jay M. Robinson opponent, Mint Hill Independence, and Concord’s initially planned opponent, Gastonia Ashbrook, we have a really appetizing Opening Night matchup between county squads.
Both the Bulldogs and Spiders were going to have their hands full, but this scenario adds a little extra spice to Opening Night.
The two former SPC squads are coming from different perspectives, though.
Jay M. Robinson went 5-3 last year and threatened for the SPC title until the end, and they will be formidable this season, especially playing in the Yadkin Valley1A/2A Conference. Concord was 2-5, but Spiders coach Marty Paxton is seeing promise in his program, which has seen a steady increase in roster numbers.
This is a great opportunity for both teams.
No. 4 Mount Pleasant at Central Cabarrus, 7:30 p.m.
This Highway 49 rivalry is always fun, and it’s pretty cool for fans that it takes place on Opening Night.
There should be a lot of adrenaline tonight, from both players and fans.
The current Dean of Football Coaches in Cabarrus County, Mike Johns, takes his Tigers up the road after going 8-1 last year and making an inspiring run toward a state title. Mount Pleasant has just 10 seniors, a small number for the Tigers, but don’t expect there to be much of a drop-off.
Zach Bevilacqua is in his second season as the Vikings’ coach, and he, too, has some important players to replace from last year’s squad that started out strong but finished 3-4 to fall out of the playoff picture.
Cox Mill at Huntersville Hopewell, 7 p.m.
A lot of teams in Cabarrus County are trying to keep the pendulum of momentum swinging in a positive direction after a strong ending to the 2020 campaign, and Cox Mill definitely falls in that category.
The Chargers won their final three games last season, and they truly have the ingredients to make some noise in the newly formed Greater Metro 4A Conference.
Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker’s team had a productive offseason, which was his first as the Chargers’ mentor, but tonight is an important first step against a Hopewell team that was 1-6 this past spring.
No. 6 Cabarrus Warriors at North Raleigh Christian, 7 p.m.
The Warriors are reigning private-school state semifinalists, and they could be even better this year in Season 2 of coach Jamie Bolton leading the program.
North Raleigh is a tough first game of the season, though, so the Warriors can’t take anything for granted, even though they’ll be bringing a lot of firepower up the interstate.
The Warriors were 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the Piedmont Athletic Conference last year after opening the 2020 season with a 21-14 home win over North Raleigh, which finished 3-5.
Other games:
West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30 p.m.
The newest head coach in the county, West Cabarrus’ CJ McEachin takes his Wolverines over to Trojan Stadium to Eric Morman’s second Northwest squad.
The common denominator is that both men have the distinction of being the first coach to follow the successful Brandon Gentry, who led Northwest Cabarrus to four productive seasons (2016-19) before taking the job at West Cabarrus.
Morman replaced Gentry at Northwest, and McEachin took over for Gentry after he stepped down this spring after one season.
Both programs are looking to take monumental steps forward.
Last year, Northwest went 1-6, while West Cabarrus came in at 3-4.