C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Little worked to carry on family legacy at Mount Pleasant. Now he’s writing his own story

MOUNT PLEASANT — The leadership traits were on full display last Friday night.

Well, initially, they weren’t necessarily there for all the people in China Grove’s Jesse C. Carson Stadium to see, but in a matter of minutes, they would manifest themselves in myriad ways.

What the fans that night couldn’t see was the look in Lawson Little’s eyes, the conviction in his voice as he gathered his Mount Pleasant offensive linemen and told them what lay before them with the game tied and just eight minutes left on the clock.

“We’ve been working all summer,” Little began. “This is what Friday nights are about, this is what football is all about. We’ve got a new coach (Daniel Crosby) who’s playing against his old school. We’re playing for something bigger than just us. We’re playing for Coach Crosby. We’ve got to win this game for him, not for us.”

With that, the Tigers began a steady, clock-eating drive, and Little was in control the whole way.

He looked every bit the part of a senior who’d been wearing a Mount Pleasant varsity jersey for parts of four years. He looked unflappable and undaunted. He looked like he was exactly where he’d wanted to be since he was 5 years old: leading the Tigers offense with so much on the line.

Then, with 48.5 ticks left on the scoreboard, it happened.

After executing running play after running play, Little shuttled back five steps, all the while looking to his left as if he were going to throw to the open receiver along the sideline. In an instant, Little flicked his wrist and lofted a pass to Dylan Coln, who was darn near by himself in the back of the end zone.

Ecstasy.

It was a deft, veteran quarterback move, and it gave the Tigers the touchdown for a 34-28 lead they would cling to with white knuckles until the final horn blew.

The unblemished record was safe.

So was the victory over the Carson team Crosby had coached for three seasons.

And so were the blood-pressure readings of everyone in Blue and Gold that night.

And Little?

He’d just shown the poise and presence that helped him win an intense preseason battle to become the Tigers’ QB1.

Leadership.

“That’s what you live for, that’s the thing about Friday night football,” Little told me as he sat in the Mount Pleasant fieldhouse this week. “There’s no better feeling than that, scoring late in the fourth quarter, making the play to win.”

He had worked for it, sweated for it, fought for it. And now that he had gotten it in his final season as a Mount Pleasant football player, he was going to make the best of it.

Love for the game

From the moment he was, well, little, Little has always wanted to be right here. When he was 4 years old, he asked his parents, Clint and Misty, if he could get on the gridiron, but he was too young and too small to play for the Lions Club, like most of the other kids in Mount Pleasant.

Instead, Little played soccer that first year, but it didn’t quench his thirst for football. Clint had been a football player when he was young, too, and Little wanted to be just like his daddy.

The next fall, he was big enough and old enough, and he was finally allowed to play competitive football. He started at quarterback for the Tarheels, he was good, and he was playing for his daddy.

There was only one thing that kept him from loving every part of it: the uniform.

It wasn’t the right one. Specifically, it wasn’t the right color.

“I wasn’t that big of a fan because I’m a Duke fan,” Little said with a laugh. “I didn’t like playing for the Tarheels, but it was fun.”

He smiles and then shares an admission that’s probably sheer agony for a Duke fan.

“I’ve got a jersey hanging up in my room, a white jersey with light blue writing on it,” he said.

The uniform he really wanted to wear when he was a little boy, though, was a Mount Pleasant Tigers jersey. See, that meant something to the Little family. His father had been a wide receiver for Mount Pleasant, and Little had heard stories and spent Friday nights on the hill in Tiger Stadium since a very young age.

He wanted to be there some day, right on the field, receiving the snap and making plays with everyone watching.

Training day

Little got a chance to do just that when he reached ninth grade, but it started out on Thursdays, as the quarterback of the JV squad. However, he wound up being an “eight-quarter guy,” starting on JV but dressing for varsity games the next night.

He did it as a sophomore the next season, too, and the experience was invaluable.

“That was good for me because I got to see for two years how it changes from Thursday nights to Friday nights,” Little said. “I got to see how physical Friday nights were from the get-go.”

Little said his game evolved even more — the leadership, the pocket presence, the playmaking, all of it — because he got to spend so much time learning from then-varsity starting quarterback Ryan Tyson.

The greatest part of it, Little said, is that he had a good friend in Tyson. The secret sauce was that he was learning from a guy who’d gone through the process of climbing to the Tigers’ starting position and was still working his way through it.

This wasn’t something he could get from a coach or even a well-intentioned quarterback guru. This was beyond that. Way beyond that.

“Me and (Tyson) were buddies outside of football,” Little explained. “We would play (PlayStation) 4 all the time. I feel like having that relationship with him and running the same offense, he showed me stuff I could learn from him, even though I was in high school with him.

“A coach can teach you a lot,” Little added. “A coach can teach you everything you could know. But I feel like when you’re learning from another athlete that’s playing the same position, that has more experience than you, I feel like that can show you a lot more.”

Even though Little didn’t see much varsity action for those first two seasons, he knew he had come out of it a better quarterback, perhaps even better than had he been bequeathed the position as a freshman without getting the experiences he needed.

In his sophomore season, Mount Pleasant had been an outstanding team with Tyson at the controls, going undefeated in the COVID-shortened spring season until the last game of the year. That game, they lost at Burnsville Mount Heritage, and Tyson knew it was time to symbolically, if not officially, pass the torch.

It was a seminal moment for Little.

“I remember talking to (Tyson) after the game, and I thanked him for everything he had taught me,” Little recalled. “He said, ‘This is you now.’ He told me this was my time to shine and everything I had been working for would show.”

Months later, Little got what he had always wanted: the Tigers’ starting quarterback job.

He remembers his first career start vividly, every cheer and every jeer. He made sure to take it all in.

“That first game, we played at Central (Cabarrus),” Little said. “I remember walking out there and seeing all the Mount Pleasant fans and all the Central people. Central and Mount Pleasant has been a rivalry for I don’t know how long, and it was a dream to play in that game.

“It had always been a dream of mine to be the Mount Pleasant quarterback. And to see that actually happening, there’s no better feeling than living your childhood dreams.”

Little showed right off the bat he was special, accounting for all three Mount Pleasant touchdowns — one as a runner and two as a passer — in a 24-0 win over the rival Vikings.

So much for first-game jitters.

The Tigers played well for most of last season, during which they spent the majority of time in a tie for first place. However, they lost their final three games and were ousted in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

At season’s end, longtime Tigers coach Mike Johns — the second-winningest coach in Cabarrus County history — announced his retirement. Crosby was subsequently hired as his replacement, and changes would be coming.

Not necessarily ideal for your senior year, but Little and his fellow 12th-graders didn’t flinch.

Poise under pressure

“When we found out Johns was retiring and we knew Crosby was going to be our coach, we knew it was going to be kind of different at first,” Little said. “But our team, we’re all buddies, and we all came together, and we all bought in.

“For the seniors, this is our last ride, this is it, and we said we were going to buy in from Day 1 and make it the best season we’ve had so far and give 100%, and it’s paying off for us now.”

Now, that’s something often easy for players to say, especially after things go their way. But oftentimes, when a new coach puts in a new system with new individual standards for players, it disrupts the status quo.

And Crosby disrupted the heck out of it.

The biggest thing was this: Even though many Tigers, such as Little, had been starters and played well last season, that didn’t mean that would be the case under the team’s new coaching leadership.

“Lawson was the quarterback last year, but we talked about it coming in that all positions were open competitions,” Crosby said. “We believe in competition, that it makes guys better. Lawson never questioned that, he never complained, he never got upset. He just came to work every day.”

Not that it was easy.

For starters, Little had hungry junior Bo Barbee right on his heels, and Barbee made the race close at times, showing a clear ability to run the new offense Crosby was bringing to Mount Pleasant.

At times, it was tough on Little, but again, his leadership traits came to the forefront.

“He had his struggles through the spring with a new offense,” Crosby said of Little, “and there were times we thought we might go a different direction, just based on the competition. But (Little) kept showing up every day and getting better. As the summer started coming to a close, he separated himself going into fall camp, showing that he was the guy that we were going to lean on.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked,” Crosby added. “From Day 1, we asked him to make a lot of decisions on the field and just play within the offense, and he’s doing that: taking care of the football and keeping us out of negative plays. Through two weeks, we’ve done that really well, and that starts with him.”

The Tigers don’t throw the ball much. In two games, Little has put it in the air 10 times. But there haven’t been any interceptions thrown, no fumbles lost.

Little has also shown more than his mental strength at the position. At 6 feet, 200 pounds, he’s a powerfully built quarterback (Tebow-esqe, if you will), something that comes from hours upon hours in the weight room. Yet he has the ability to break off 60-yard touchdown jaunts, like he did against Central Cabarrus in this year’s season opener.

Through two games, he has three touchdown runs.

Meanwhile, there have been four touchdowns passes, none bigger than the one that came inside the final minute in China Grove last week.

A special night

The game at Carson had started off perfectly for the Tigers. Little kicked off the scoring with a touchdown pass to T.J. Blackwelder, fellow senior Keegan “House” Moose starting running roughshod with two touchdowns, and Little threw a sweet pass to Colton Scott, giving Mount Pleasant a two-touchdown lead at halftime.

But Carson was motivated, too, and the Cougars fought back to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter. They weren’t about to make it easy on Crosby in his homecoming.

That’s when Little and Co. took the field for their final offensive drive.

The Tigers methodically worked their way down to the 16-yard line, and timeout was called. After the respite, the Tigers sprinted to the line of scrimmage in unison and began to operate.

On the decisive play, Little did a masterful job of luring the safety into thinking he was going away from the middle of the field. But suddenly, the pass was afloat, and all heaven broke loose.

Once Coln had safely squeezed the ball, Little ran to the end zone, with both arms raised, to join his teammates in congratulating the star linebacker with the soft hands.

It was a familiar play but one run to perfection.

“Credit to our coaching staff,” Crosby said. “That was actually a play they ran here a couple years ago in the playoffs to win a game. It’s kind of been around here for a long time, and it’s something we’ve practiced this spring.

“But Lawson really threw a good ball because (Coln) was so open that you could easily overthrow it or underthrow it. He put some air under it and lofted it up, which was fine in that situation, and Dylan was able to catch it for a big play.”

For Little, it was the ideal play in so many ways.

Again, he was living his childhood dream, being the quarterback in the town he loves. He is keeping the family legacy going by being part of a group that’s center stage on Friday nights, just like his daddy used to be with his teammates years ago.

And on top of that, he’s leaving his own legacy in the program. For years to come, more than a few Mount Pleasant fans will be gathered, and someone will say, “Remember when Lawson Little threw that pass to Dylan Coln and we scored that late touchdown to beat Carson?”

Those things mean everything to Little.

“It means a lot that (my father and I) can share the same stadium,” Little said. “At the Lions Club, I played at his old stadium, and in basketball I wear the number that he wore for football. It’s really special.

“It’s like you play with a chip on your shoulder every time you can wear the Tigers uniform. It’s like you’re playing for something bigger than yourself.”

That was the case last Friday night, and that’s the way it will always be whenever Lawson Little has a chance to step between those lines for the Mount Pleasant Tigers.