C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Mr. Wonder-ful: Woods sees childhood dream come true by donning an A.L. Brown uniform

KANNAPOLIS — His dreams were in Kelly Green and White.

That’s an exaggeration, sure, but Ty Woods will tell you that it’s only stretching the truth by a smidgen.

See, when Woods was a little boy, his dreams didn’t stray too far from that grand ol’ stadium in Kannapolis. And, no, this has nothing to do with the former home of the Intimidators or the fancy new facility downtown that now houses the Cannon Ballers.

This was THE stadium in Kannapolis, the one that seemed to have a magic pixie dust sprinkled over it on fall Friday nights when Woods was in elementary school.

All of Woods’ heroes were in that place. His parents were there, his teachers were there, public officials were there, and all his best buddies — the ones he’d play games with on the hill — were right there.

It was like one big weekly family reunion.

Years later, Woods still smiles widely as he reminisces about his earliest days in Memorial Stadium, shaking his head at his thought that every single person he’d ever met could be found somewhere in the stadium when the A.L. Brown Wonders played football.

And then last week, as he leaned against a wall overlooking the massive field as his teammates practiced, he still seemed amazed.

“In fifth or sixth grade, I started coming to the Wonder games, and I kinda got the realization that the whole town’s here,” he said. “It was the whole atmosphere: People parking on the street, people parking all the way downtown because there were no spots left (near the stadium). We were united as a city. It was pretty cool because I know some places don’t have that.

“I said, ‘I want to be a part of that, and I want to be somebody they remember,’” Woods added. “It’s what I’ve dreamed about my whole life. Now that it’s my senior year, it’s a little unreal.”

That’s right: Woods’ dreams did come true.

And not only did he become a Wonder; he became a SUCCESSFUL Wonder.

A Wonder who would become one of the most accomplished players at his position in team history. A Wonder who would be feted as the hero for at least one special night in his career. And a Wonder who would carve out his own piece of history in a program that is all about history and legacy.

‘A chunky baby’ makes good

The funny thing, at least now, is that Woods’ dreams always featured him as a star Wonders quarterback, not the accomplished kicker/punter that he is now.

“My parents actually thought I was going to be a lineman because I was a chunky baby,” Woods said with a laugh. “But that didn’t work out, either.”

Speaking of Woods’ parents, they’re Green-blooded Wonders, too. His mom, Kim, graduated from A.L. Brown in 1992. His dad, Marc, finished up a year later. Woods said they met here as underclassmen, and they love the football team almost as much as he does.

“My dad played football here until his junior year,” Woods said. “Wonder football has always meant a lot to us.”

Marc was a defensive lineman back then, and football, especially back then, was a way of life around this place. Ty, though, started out playing soccer, and his kicking abilities took off from there.

And so did his A.L. Brown football dreams.

His earliest football experiences came at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County when he was in sixth grade. At the time, one of his teammates was Jamare Robinson, who’s now a standout running back/linebacker for the Wonders.

When Woods moved on to Kannapolis Middle School, he was a receiver and a safety, but he also was a kicker and a punter. He was pretty good at the first two, but he shined booting the ball.

In the early part of his ninth-grade year, he played receiver on the Wonders’ JV squad. It was Thursday night football, but it was still in Memorial Stadium and still special. But after a few games, A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome called Woods up to varsity to kick and punt exclusively.

His world would never be the same.

That freshman season, in 19 attempts, Woods averaged a respectable 31.8 yards per punt, but he wowed the crowd by hammering a long of 62 yards one night. His wide receiver days were officially over.

“I decided to just start kicking and punting when I found out I was a little bit better than what some of the average kickers and punters were,” Woods said. “I thought I could take it to the next level.”

He did hit the next level, at least in high school.

One moment in time

As a sophomore who was now well-versed with the varsity standard at A.L. Brown, Woods REALLY broke loose. As a kicker, he showed efficiency and reliability. As a punter, he averaged a robust 44.3 yards per attempt, including connecting on what was then a career-best 65-yarder.

No one else in the South Piedmont 3A Conference was close. According to teams that reported their statistics on MaxPreps.com, the SPC’s second-best punter was Northwest Cabarrus’ Noah Houston — at 32.3 yards per punt. More than a first down in back of Woods.

The Wonders won the SPC in their final season in that spring of 2021, and one big reason they did was the right leg of Woods.

In Week 2 of the COVID-shortened season, A.L. Brown played its toughest conference game at Central Cabarrus’ Dink Jordan Field. The contest was intense, with hard hits and highlight-reel plays all over the field. No one was really thinking about the kicker — until the Wonders fought back to tie the score, 29-29, in double overtime and out trotted the then-6-foot, 165-pound Woods to try to knock in the extra point for the win.

No pressure, right?

Here’s how Woods described what’s going through his mind when he’s facing such a scenario:

“When I’m jogging onto the field, my blood is pumping, and I’ve definitely got some butterflies,” he said. “I take deep breaths, and I try to focus on what I’ve been preparing for in practice. I just try to let it be natural. I just focus on what I’ve been doing since I was a little kid: Just kick the ball, ya know?

“Other than that, it’s just the breathing for me. I’ve got to get rid of the butterflies, and I’ll be fine. I usually have my head down, and I’m just listening for the crowd. They’ll tell you if you made it or missed it.”

While every Kelly Green and White fan’s heart was palpitating at warp speed that night at Central Cabarrus, Woods remained calm and knocked the ball through the uprights.

Game, Wonders.

Woods’ teammates rushed to him in droves and celebrated him in semi-“Rudy” style — no, he wasn’t carried off the field on his fellow Wonders’ shoulders as tear-stirring classical music played. But, dadgummit, to Woods, it felt just as good, just as magical.

It was one of those moments that every athlete dreams of. And here Woods was seeing his dream come true at his dream school.

“That,” he said, “felt pretty good.”

His coach put it in better perspective.

“That was big time,” said Newsome, who is in his 12th season as Wonders coach. “We really didn’t know at that point what we had in Ty. Although he’s a great punter, at that point his field-goal kicking wasn’t as good as his punting – not that his field-goal kicking was bad.

“It was a big game. It really solidified him not only as the kicker on our team but also someone we could depend on on our team. From then on, you knew you had a solid person there that you could depend on, not just punting but also in the kicking department.”

Hard work pays off

Woods’ moment wasn’t set up by pure talent. He had a knack for the specialty, largely because of his soccer background. But when it came to excelling, he truly had to grind to get where he is now. He still does.

Like many area kickers and punters, Woods has been going to Charlotte to work with the highly respected Dan Orner, who is a bit of a guru.

“He got me where I am,” Woods said. “It’s just been lots of drill work and improving my mental game. Just going to the field every day in the summer grinding.”

He also grinds almost every day at home, doing the most mundane exercises, like catching passes from his father — not as a receiver. Instead, his father’s crisp passes are to simulate a long snap. Woods hauls in the ball and goes into his motion to punt the ball way. Sometimes, it’s inside their Kannapolis home.

“We try to get 100 in about every day,” Woods explained. “He’d just throw me 100 balls, and I’d go through my routine of dropping back for a punt. We’ve been doing that since freshman year.”

It’s all about being game-ready and, ultimately, college-ready.

“That’s my main goal: I want to go to college and keep doing this,” Woods said. “It’s what I love to do, and being able to do it another four years sounds good to me. I try to keep coaches notified about what I’ve been doing.”

For the last two years, Woods has been his usual consistent self. He’s hit the field goals and PATs when called upon, and his punting — which is what he’d prefer to do in college — has been superb.

Last year as a junior, he posted a 44.3 average per punt. Even more impressive, his new career long was a 70-yarder that the modest Woods tries to downplay.

“That was with a roll,” he said.

Hey, 70 yards is 70 yards, and that means the Wonders’ defense was at an advantage after Woods did his work.

Not every team gets that luxury to have its punter sending moon shots into the night sky to 1) make it more difficult for the return man to field the punt, 2) allow the coverage team to get in better position to make a tackle, and 3) pin the opposing team’s offense deep in its own territory.

A.L. Brown has that, which why at least two publications have named him an all-state selection for the past two years.

“The key thing that you want from a punter is for them to do something that coaches call ‘flip the field,’” said Newsome. “Sometimes when you’re struggling offensively … and then on top of that, you get a bad punt and give the opposing team great field position, it’s kind of demoralizing to the defense. It’s such a great thing to have a punter who can flip the field for you and put the defense in a great position, where they can hopefully get a stop and cause (the other team) to punt and then give you great field position. Ty’s ability to flip the field has been tremendous for us, not only this year but in years past as well.”

This season, Woods has punted nine times for an average of 43.2 yards, with a long of 59, and he’s buried four of them inside the 20-yard line.

His efforts to get to the next level are tireless, especially when it’s not game night.

He still hauls in the passes from his dad. He still grinds in an open field when he gets the chance. He still has workout sessions with Orner. And he’s made numerous trips to camps on college campuses. Among them: South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, UNC Charlotte and Liberty. He even made a visit to Barton College in Wilson.

“I would love to go (Division) 1, but if I get money to go D2, that’s where I’m going,” Woods said. “I just want to keep playing.”

The good part, at least for someone like Woods, is that he has a minimum of seven more precious Fridays left in a Wonders uniform, including this week’s game when Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 A.L. Brown takes on No. 1 Hickory Ridge (2-2) at Memorial Stadium.

He’s lived that incredible dream of four years now. He’s a made man, if you will. Years from now, when people are reviewing Wonders lore, they’ll still mention the Ethan Hortons, the Aundrae Allisons, the Haskel Stanbacks, the Brandon Parkers – all former A.L. Brown players who made it to the pros.

But Newsome said there also will need to be room for a reed-thin kicker/punter who carved out a space for himself among the legends he once worshipped.

“I think that when you go out and prove yourself, like Ty did, you gain respect from your teammates and your coaches, and it even makes you more solid, in terms of wanting to be a Wonder.

“When these kids come in, they don’t dream of being the kicker for the Wonders; they dream of scoring touchdowns and making the big interception or the big hit that makes the Wonders win the game. But you get kids like Ty, who grow into a fabulous kicker, and then he’s got the ability to win the game, and he’s done that for us. I think it just solidifies him as one of the best players who’s ever played here, regardless of position.”

So this Friday, Woods knows the grand ol’ stadium will be packed. Maybe it won’t be filled with EVERYONE he knows now, but there’ll be so many familiar faces cheering on the Wonders as they walk down the hill and into their biggest game of the season thus far.

Somewhere in there, there’ll be little kids playing. They’ll imagine being the next Xavier Chambers, who is the team’s brightest star, or the next Jamare Robinson.

Or maybe some little boy will be bold enough to be the next Ty Woods and simply dream of being lucky enough to wear the Wonders’ Kelly Green and White one day.

And, like Woods, maybe that dream will get better than he ever imagined.