C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: On Fields’ 1,000-point night, Northwest girls basketball made one heckuva statement, too

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball players had one job Tuesday night.
OK, they had two.
Their main responsibility, all the Trojans agreed, was to beat Central Cabarrus and extend their winning streak to what just could be a program-record six games in a row to start a season.
A close second – and it was a really close second – was to get senior standout Aliciah Fields the 1,000th point of her career.
Check.
And check.
Not only did the Trojans rout three-time defending conference champion Central Cabarrus, 69-29, they also made sure Fields was the Queen of the Hardwood for the evening, as she scored her milestone bucket and finished with a game-high 24 points.
The 6-foot-2 Fields is the first Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball player to reach the 1,000-point plateau in recent memory, and team officials are still poring through program records to find out if she literally is in a class by herself.
The Trojans (6-0 overall and 6-0 in South Piedmont 3A Conference) were already euphoric about keeping the winning streak growing, and then there was the air of excitement that Fields’ achievement brought to the Northwest gym before Tuesday night’s sparse crowd of mostly parents.
“I actually tried to look it up,” Northwest coach Jarmaine Spruill said of the string of six consecutive victories. “I got as far back as 10 years, and it hadn’t happened. And Lord knows I don’t know how long it’s been since we had a player score 1,000 points.”
It indeed was a special night for the Trojans, and it started before the game even got going.
Moments earlier, Spruill walked out to the three officials waiting at midcourt and whispered to them that there would be a brief presentation, nothing fancy. The coach retrieved a partially painted basketball and called over Fields, who was already on the court, huddling with her teammates to get ready to play.
An announcement was made that Fields was sitting on 997 career points; the team was giving her a special ball now to avoid stopping play during the middle of the game, as is customary.
Spruill and Fields posed for a quick photo with the celebratory ball as the other Trojans and the small gathering in the stands applauded her. Roughly 20 seconds later, the Trojans were refocused, in defensive position, and ready to go.
There were no early indications a 40-point blowout was going to take place, though.
The teams were virtually even in the first quarter, thanks to cold shooting on both sides and several turnovers. Nothing seemed to be effective for either team, not even the Trojans’ attempt to get Fields her record points. Central Cabarrus even held the lead, 8-7, as the second period began, and Fields had just two points.
And, well, that’s when the tide began to turn.
It started with some dynamite shooting.
Leah Zsambekly opened the second-quarter scoring for Northwest by drilling a 3-pointer to give her team the lead, 10-8. A little more than a minute later, McKenzie McIntyre drew a foul and knocked both free throws, and then Samantha Meyers came off the bench and swished a pair of 3-pointers of her own that gave the Trojans an 18-9 lead with 4 minutes, 27 seconds to go in the first half.
Central didn’t make a field goal in the second quarter until Kyra Lewis’ layup at the 3:14 mark to make it 18-11.
Finally, with 2:33 left before halftime, Fields took her place in the Northwest record books. She hauled in a perfect pass from fellow senior Destiny Green and went up for the score.
Just as she has so many times during her decorated four-year varsity career.
Fields seemed truly taken aback, humbled by her accomplishment. Averaging well over 20 points per game this season, it was pretty much a sure thing she’d get to a 1,000 on this night.
Still, with everything going on in the world, she didn’t take it for granted.
“Dealing with COVID and everything, tonight we didn’t really know if we were going to make it to this game, so it definitely means a lot,” said Fields as she spoke through her black mask after the game.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my family and my teammates. My teammates really encouraged me. Being the first female basketball player here to score 1,000 points in a really long time, I’m making history. It’s been a goal of mine since eighth grade. It’s definitely overwhelming.”
Fields’ 1,001st point put the Trojans ahead, 22-13, and they expanded the lead to the 10 points, 25-15, at halftime.
The Vikings never got any closer. Northwest’s suffocating second-half defense made certain of that.
With the extremely active Chaunesse Barringer helping to wreak havoc near the top of the Trojans’ full-court press, Central Cabarrus has trouble crossing halfcourt. That led to steals and easy layups for Northwest, which went on a 13-0 tear to start the third period.
Barringer, who finished with 11 points, was locked in. She knew what the job was.
“I studied how (the Vikings) played, and I knew that their main ball handler couldn’t go left,” Barringer said. “So as long as I could keep them going left, that’s easy steals all day.
“This means a lot,” Barringer added. “We’ve been wanting this for a long time, and we want our (conference championship) flag on the wall (in the gym). And we wanted to get Aliciah her 1,000th point tonight, and I’m just glad my teammates could bring it through and help out with the points and scoring.”
This season has been a little tough for the Vikings, who lost the bulk of their starters from last season to graduation. They now have a 2-3 overall record and are 2-3 in the SPC. But Vikings coach Brandon Blalock didn’t expect Tuesday’s game to turn out the way it ultimately did.
Asked what hurt his team most, Blalock began by saying, “Inexperience, and we’ve got seven freshmen.”
And then …
“We also quit. We quit,” Blalock said. “The first quarter, we played with a little bit of heart, a little bit of an attack, and we did that a little bit going into the second (quarter). Then, in the third quarter (the Trojans) started pressing, we gave up a few baskets, and we quit.
“That also has to do with the inexperience some, too,” Blalock added. “But they’ve got to grow up, and they’ve got to toughen up, and we didn’t have that fight. You saw it for a quarter and a half, and then they quit. That’s what it boils down to.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, this has, thus far, been a dream season for Northwest Cabarrus, and the program is on an upward trend as a whole.
The year before Spruill took over as coach, the 2015-16 season, the Trojans didn’t win a game. Not one. In his debut season, they won one contest. Just one.
Steadily, the Trojans have climbed the ladder in the SPC, with Barringer and Fields leading the way last season, when they went 13-12 and finished second in the league, to give the program its first winning campaign since 2011-12.
Now, they are legit contenders for the SPC title, and they didn’t want anyone to doubt that as they played Tuesday night.
“First of all, we see every opportunity to play the game during this pandemic as a gift,” said Spruill, a Plymouth, North Carolina, native who played collegiately at St. Augustine’s College in Raleigh.
“I tell the girls to approach every game with that intensity, that focus, to be level-minded and understand that the game of basketball is a game of spurts. Tonight, we were zoning in.”
OK, the Northwest girls had three jobs Tuesday night.
Check.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 8 7 6 8 – 29
Northwest Cabarrus 7 18 27 17 – 69
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Barrie 4, Webb 6, Stanley 7, Ferrell 2, Kyra Lewis 10