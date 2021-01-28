C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: On Fields’ 1,000-point night, Northwest girls basketball made one heckuva statement, too

“I actually tried to look it up,” Northwest coach Jarmaine Spruill said of the string of six consecutive victories. “I got as far back as 10 years, and it hadn’t happened. And Lord knows I don’t know how long it’s been since we had a player score 1,000 points.”

It indeed was a special night for the Trojans, and it started before the game even got going.

Moments earlier, Spruill walked out to the three officials waiting at midcourt and whispered to them that there would be a brief presentation, nothing fancy. The coach retrieved a partially painted basketball and called over Fields, who was already on the court, huddling with her teammates to get ready to play.

An announcement was made that Fields was sitting on 997 career points; the team was giving her a special ball now to avoid stopping play during the middle of the game, as is customary.

Spruill and Fields posed for a quick photo with the celebratory ball as the other Trojans and the small gathering in the stands applauded her. Roughly 20 seconds later, the Trojans were refocused, in defensive position, and ready to go.

There were no early indications a 40-point blowout was going to take place, though.