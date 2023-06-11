CONCORD – Todd Tinsley had always encouraged his Concord soccer players to put academics first.

Nothing was more important for a student-athlete.

He’d been one himself, and Tinsley parlayed that experience into a college education and a rewarding career as a teacher and coach.

He wanted that same fulfillment for his players, no matter what career path they chose, so he spent just as much time pushing them to focus on academics as he did their dribbling skills.

Even as he neared 50 years old, he’d long had what he called a 50-50 mindset: Sports had half his heart, but academics certainly had ahold of the other half. He and his wife, Jacquie, also a lifelong educator, poured everything into their students, whether it was helping them raise their test scores or taking them on annual trips to far-off countries.

But at THIS moment?

This very moment in late 2021, as he lay in a hospital bed, not confident he’d live to see that 50th birthday?

Only one thing mattered to Tinsley: the pitch.

“Lying in the hospital bed thinking ‘life and death,’ I really, REALLY wanted to be on the soccer field again,” Tinsley said.

Eventually, and no doubt much sooner than Jacquie or their two daughters, Helen and Pearl, preferred, Tinsley was back out there. Doctors had put a medication plan in place to help lessen the ugly impact of the blood clots that had stricken his body, and he felt better.

But perhaps most of all, the greatest salve for Tinsley was being back out there with his players, coaching the Spiders to two more conference championships.

This year, though, it was time to change things up.

Tinsley will still be on the pitch, but he’ll be doing it for West Cabarrus, leading a Wolverines boys program that has had limited team success in its three years of existence.

It will be a challenge taking over a Class 4A program that’s never finished higher than fifth place in the loaded Greater Metro 4 Conference and had just one winning season.

But after the medical challenges he’s overcome, not to mention that huge portion of his DNA that thrives on putting challenges in their place, the move to West Cabarrus seems like just the right thing after coaching the Class 3A Spiders for eight seasons and taking them to places they’d never been in more than 100 years as a school.

“This is both with my teaching career and my soccer career: I like building,” Tinsley said, “so I’m going into West with the mindset of ‘whatever we have, we’ll have, and then we’ll build from there.’

“There’s definitely some good things that are already in place, and then there are some things I would want to change and want to see improvement for. Last year, they were 13-10, and they’re in a difficult conference. So to me, it’s a new challenge — a new challenge in the classroom and a new challenge on the soccer field.”

Tinsley replaces former West Cabarrus coach Demetrius Marlowe, who accepted a position at Charlotte’s Corvian Community School.

Thinking about the future

For Tinsley, a move from Concord had been in the cards long before this year.

He’s been an English teacher in the school’s International Baccalaureate program for nine years, and he just felt like it was time. His wife, who also was in the IB program at Concord for several years, had since left and become the assistant principal at Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School.

His perspective and his personal goals changed.

He didn’t hide that fact from the folks at Concord, including his players. They knew he loved them, and he sure loved them and that school and its rich history in sports and academic achievements.

But they also understood: As passionate as Tinsley was about soccer, he also had ambitions as an educator.

It was just something he needed to do, no matter how much he cherished his Spider-dom.

“I have to say, when I moved to Concord, I was like, ‘I’m going to retire from here,’” Tinsley recalled. “I was vocal about it. But my wife is at the Early College now, so I’m not really working with her anymore. I guess that idea of working together until retirement kind of went away. So now, I’m switching over to West, and I’m going to tell you that I’m going to retire from West.

“I’m not making a move to say, ‘Oh, I’ll be here for a couple of years’ and then totally jump to somewhere else. There’s a lot of opportunity at West, and West is a really up-and-coming team. The move to West was more of an academic move, but the more I’ve learned about West and studied about West, and now that I’ve been over there and we’ve had some open fields and stuff, I’m really excited.”

That ‘GQ model’ status

The plan to move on first got put into place a few years ago, long before West Cabarrus was even part of the picture. As part of the new outlook, Tinsley had started walking daily, an effort to lose weight and just get healthier.

He’d been spry and healthy when he was younger, especially back when he had the option of playing college basketball down in Florida. And while he wasn’t planning to try to dunk anytime soon, it would be nice to have his vigor return and shed some pounds in the process.

True story: On her Twitter page, Jacquie simply describes herself as “married to a GQ model.”

If that ain’t spousal support, I don’t know what is.

‘I’m just gonna live, man’

Anyway, things were good.

Until one day, Tinsley was walking to his classroom and couldn’t breathe.

“Every five steps, I had to lie against the wall,” Tinsley recalled. “They sent me to the emergency room and did some tests. They said, ‘Bad news, man: You’ve either had a mild heart attack or you’ve got blood clots.’ Then they went further and further, and I had a multitude of blood clots in my lungs. Not one. The term they used was ‘multitude.’

“They told me that the day I went into the hospital, it was 50-50 at best that I was going to walk out of there.”

Ah, but Tinsley being Tinsley, his mind couldn’t stay off soccer. By that Friday, he told doctors and nurses, he HAD to be at a club soccer game.

Somehow, they relented.

“Lo and behold, they let me go sit at the game,” Tinsley said. “Jacquie refused to go to the game with me. My daughter was there. I saw her talking to my wife, and she said, ‘I heard you coaching from behind.’”

Tinsley paused sheepishly.

“I had to say something during the game,” he explained. “I coached it.”

During his initial hospital trip, doctors had prescribed him Eliquis, a medication for decreasing blood clots. But then a little while later, more tests were run. Tinsley had even more clots, this time in his legs.

“The doctors were like, ‘We’ve never seen people get blood clots on high-powered blood thinners,’” Tinsley said.

Now, he has to take shots — every 12 hours, no matter what.

The shots are an inconvenience, especially for the globe-trotting Tinsley as he and Jacquie make their annual trips across the ocean with students. Medical professionals advised against that, too, but the only thing as important to Tinsley as the pitch and success in the classroom is giving his beloved students opportunities to see the world that they might not otherwise have.

And as they see it, he’s going to be right there beside them, being their personal tour guide, literally every step.

“I’ve been to Ireland, I’ve been to Ecuador, I’ve been to Africa — all in the last year,” Tinsley said. “I do all the walking required. I will take every step that any kid takes. I wouldn’t ask my students to do something I wouldn’t do.

“I’m just gonna live, man.”

‘A reason to live’

Tinsley is attacking his new position at West Cabarrus with that same fervor. His energy going in almost resembles that of a first-year teacher.

It was teaching that first got him in the new building in the first place.

Like Concord, West Cabarrus has a highly regarded IB program. Tinsley knew he wanted to remain an IB guy, so he began looking into the classes that West had to offer.

But then, being a highly successful coach, Tinsley got a phone call from West Cabarrus about soccer.

“They had a girls soccer opening, and they asked me if I knew anyone who might want to coach girls soccer,” Tinsley recalled. “I said, ‘Well, I can’t do it. I’m doing middle school and club, but I AM on the transfer list.’”

When Marlowe headed to Charlotte, the folks at West Cabarrus called Tinsley again.

“From that point on, they contacted me and said, ‘Well, let’s do this boys soccer thing and go from there,’” he said.

And now he’s a Wolverine.

That doesn’t mean that leaving Concord was easy. In so many ways, the oldest high school in Cabarrus County was, well, home.

“The kids at Concord are so good, and (athletics director Greg) Liddle gave me a lot of support,” Tinsley said. “It was comfortable. But comfortable is not always good. Other than family, in my work world, I need a reason to live.”

Wolverine

West Cabarrus has injected new life into Tinsley.

The Wolverines return arguably the league’s top player, rising senior striker Drew Waller, who ranked nationally among scorers last season, leading the GMC with his 37 goals, which was 20 more than anyone else.

West Cabarrus also brings back several other players who were listed among the league leaders, including senior midfielder Jason Hernandez-Salinas, senior midfielder Andrew Nyanor, junior forward Tyler Swift and junior goalkeeper Lucas McMillin.

“I’m not even over there yet,” Tinsley said. “I’ve just seen some kick-arounds. I’ve done the schedule and set up some tournaments. I’m really optimistic about what we’re going to be able to do. I can’t tell you how excited I am.

“I’m looking forward to seeing West get what it deserves, too. I want them to have what we had at Concord, where all kids look the same. They look professional, act professional. Win professional, lose professional. I want them to be able to enjoy that. I’ve got a job to do. We’ll be better two years from now than we are today. But I’m starting on that path again; I’m building. And if you’re not building, what are you doing?”

He paused.

“I think at Concord, I had gotten to a point where I was living in a building I built,” he said.

West Cabarrus is still the newest high school in Cabarrus County, having opened its doors during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

The boys soccer team’s opponent in the first game in program history that season?

Concord.

Tinsley’s Spider squad scorched the Wolverines, 8-1.

Now he’s on the other side, but it just feels right.

Is there a part of him that will be cheering for the Spiders?

The odds are a lot better than 50-50 that he won’t discard all that Spider gear he’s accumulated over the years.

“Concord has room to grow,” Tinsley said. “The new coach at Concord (Taylor Strode), I love him. I think he’s got a lot to offer the program, and I’m so supportive of anything he does. Since they’re 3A and we’re 4A, I hope they win the state championship next year.

“I might be wearing red and black now, but I’ve still got black and gold on me a little bit.”

Coaching in the GMC, the annual game against A.L. Brown will be a conference affair again, just like it was when the Spiders faced the Wonders when both were in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Tinsley’s champing at the bit to go against the other league heavyweights, like other county rivals Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge, along with Mooresville and last year’s champion, Lake Norman.

All the while, he’ll be monitoring his health closely, although he now feels as good as he’s ever felt, especially since he’s back on the pitch.

“My wife worries about me, but I’m gonna live,” Tinsley said. “I told her I’m gonna live until I die.

“I know God’s involved. There’s really no reason that I should be able to do stuff. But there’s a reason I’m here. I’m putting myself in a position where my mental condition, my physical condition can hopefully be at its best to help as many kids as I can.”