C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Ragin’ Bulls eye a Super opportunity

HARRISBURG – Tonight isn’t Hickory Ridge’s Super Bowl.
No titles are on the line, and Bruno Mars won’t be on the field at halftime, especially in Week 2 of a non-conference high school football matchup.
But the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls’ game at historically good Charlotte Catholic does have a Super Friday, made-for-TV feel to it, and there’s no denying that.
This game is big.
It’s one of the most anticipated regular-season games in North Carolina this fall, which is unique, considering the two schools aren’t traditional rivals and are located in different counties.
And the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls are smack-dab in the middle of it.
That alone tells you how far Harrisburg’s football team has come in its 14 years, that it would be getting ready to line up against the four-time – FOUR-TIME – defending state champions, and some folks without a rooting interest actually believe it has a chance to walk away the winner.
Have there been bigger games in Hickory Ridge history?
Yes, you could say that.
Since 2009, the Bulls have played 20 playoff games, winning eight, and I’d argue each one of those was bigger than tonight. A case could also be made for the 2017 regular-season, when then-coach Jason Seidel led Hickory Ridge to an electric 43-42 road win over powerhouse Matthews Butler.
But I personally believe this is the single-biggest regular-season game the Bulls will have played, and that’s partly because of what Charlotte Catholic represents.
But more important, it’s because of what this 2021 Hickory Ridge team represents: a legitimate early-season state championship contender.
And another thing I like about tonight’s game?
Third-year Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson doesn’t try to douse it with coach-speak; he doesn’t downplay its magnitude, noting that this is definitely the biggest game for the Bulls under his watch – even bigger than last spring’s regular-season matchup with then-Southwestern 4A Conference foe Myers Park, which went on to the Class 4AA state semifinals.
Bejeweled Charlotte Catholic is bringing an awful lot to the table, but so are the Bulls.
“When we played Myers Park last year, that was really big,” Wilson explained. “But to be honest, it’s a different vibe this year, just because of the stature of what Charlotte Catholic is – they’ve won four straight titles. And I do think that this year, we’ve gotten a little bit more hype than we did last year.
“We were undefeated, and Myers Park was undefeated in a game we lost, 14-7. But Myers Park wasn’t the state title-winning team, and we didn’t come in with much fanfare. I knew we would be good, but kind of where we were wasn’t expected. But I think this year, there are some high expectations on both. So in that regard, I would say, yes. I do feel like there’s a different feeling about this game than there was about that Myers Park game last year.”
The Bulls (1-0, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference) are coming off a 55-point opening night win over Gastonia Hunter Huss, and – for at least one game – they looked like the Butlers, the Myers Parks, and the Charlotte Catholics of the world in doing so.
It was as if Hickory Ridge quarterback Alex Bentley and star wide receiver Christian Hamilton were playing catch on the beach against the Huskies, and the Bulls defense was protecting the end zone as if it was trying to keep robbers from breaking into its house.
The Bulls entered the season with grand expectations, and by all indications, they weren’t about to play a game with a we’re-just-supposed-to-roll-the-ball-out-and-win mentality; they played hungry and with urgency, and they dismantled an out-manned opponent like they were supposed to.
Wilson said it has to do with the makeup of the team, which certainly does consist of much more than Bentley and the hotly recruited Hamilton, although those two obviously make a major difference.
“This is probably the deepest team I’ve ever coached,” said Wilson, who also coached his alma mater, Hickory High, in his native Virginia. “This year, we’re not missing anything if somebody goes down as much as I think we were last year. We’ve got three solid tailbacks, we’ve got two quarterbacks, we’ve got eight (offensive) linemen – we’ve got a lot of pieces.
“Other than (Hamilton), we don’t have that generational-type talent, but we have enough talent on the first and second teams where I don’t have any hesitation about putting that next guy in. We’re deep. “
Charlotte Catholic (1-0, 0-0 Southwest 4A) didn’t have such an easy go when it played its first game last Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Uptown Charlotte, but the Cougars still posted an impressive win over a good South Mecklenburg High team.
Charlotte Catholic is tough – really tough. The Cougars send plenty of players to play in college, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a brand-name Saturday superstar in their recent history, other than former North Carolina running back Elijah Hood.
That’s because many of their college recruits are faceless guards and tackles.
The Cougars play with a hard-nosed, old-fashioned style that’s worked for generations, and their coaches are smart enough not to mess with what works.
And then there’s Catholic’s Jim Oddo Field at Keffer Stadium.
The home fans tailgate well before the game, and they can make it pretty tough for opposing teams. And something tells me the Catholic folks will be on “10” by kickoff time tonight.
Are the Bulls ready for such an environment, especially this early in the season?
“I think our kids are ready to go,” Wilson said. “(Our players) may be a little shell-shocked, so to speak, just because they haven’t experienced that. I think we played both our big games (against Butler and Myers Park last season) at home, other than the playoffs.
“I think this is going to be probably the most different experience they get from an away-game experience.”
Whatever happens tonight likely won’t determine what either team does in its respective conference, let alone in the state playoffs. Again, no rings will be handed to the winner Friday night.
What a game like this is for the Bulls is an opportunity.
It’s an opportunity to test themselves against the best, an opportunity to send reverberations throughout the state, signaling what they hope is their new status as a consistent state title contender.
Just like the Butler, Myers Parks and, yes, Charlotte Catholics of the world.
“Being realistic, I feel like we have sustained success to go,” Wilson said. “Those guys have been doing it consistently, where we’ve kind of been on that tear below consistently. I do feel like this year we do have that chance to be there. But to be with those teams, we have to do it more consistently. But I do think that this year, just in feeling and all those things, we could be one of those teams.