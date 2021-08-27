C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Ragin’ Bulls eye a Super opportunity

“I think our kids are ready to go,” Wilson said. “(Our players) may be a little shell-shocked, so to speak, just because they haven’t experienced that. I think we played both our big games (against Butler and Myers Park last season) at home, other than the playoffs.

“I think this is going to be probably the most different experience they get from an away-game experience.”

Whatever happens tonight likely won’t determine what either team does in its respective conference, let alone in the state playoffs. Again, no rings will be handed to the winner Friday night.

What a game like this is for the Bulls is an opportunity.

It’s an opportunity to test themselves against the best, an opportunity to send reverberations throughout the state, signaling what they hope is their new status as a consistent state title contender.

Just like the Butler, Myers Parks and, yes, Charlotte Catholics of the world.