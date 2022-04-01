C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Returning to Duke for junior season ends with Cox Mill’s Moore Jr. achieving Final Four dreams

CONCORD – The Greatest Basketball Player Cabarrus County Has Ever Seen considered making more history last year.

At the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, Wendell Moore Jr. considered bypassing his final two years of eligibility at Duke University to enter the NBA Draft. If chosen, the Cox Mill graduate would become the first player in county history to be an NBA pick.

Even longtime NBA player Ish Smith, the popular Central Cabarrus alum who’s now with the Washington Wizards, didn’t do that.

But aside from wanting to continue to work on his degree in visual and media studies, something was pulling Moore back to school. It was the thing he’d been imagining since he was a little boy dreaming of one day suiting up for the Blue Devils.

The NCAA tournament.

“He could’ve gone last year, if he wanted to, but he had bigger things in mind,” said Moore’s father, Wendell Sr... “He told me. ‘Dad, I want to play in March Madness. I’m not ready to go yet.’

“That just fueled the fire more.”

Moore returned to Durham for his junior season, and, to say the least, he’s made the best of it.

The versatile swingman averaged career bests in points (13.5 per game), rebounds (5.2), assists (4.4) and steals (1.4). He was honored with a spot on the ACC’s All-Defensive Team, receiving the fourth-most votes of any candidates. And while being named to the All-ACC second team, he also received votes for the league’s Most Improved Player Award.

Even more than the individual accomplishments, though, Moore and the Blue Devils earned that coveted invitation to the NCAA tournament for the first time in his career.

But the Blue Devils didn’t just make the Big Dance; they’re starring in it.

On Saturday, the Blue Devils will face off against rival North Carolina, which features former Cox Mill teammate Leaky Black, in the Final Four in New Orleans.

They have put together one of the tournament’s most inspiring runs to the semifinals, as they have unexpectedly kept their national championship hopes alive in legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

This is what Moore always wanted. When he was working out in empty gyms as a preteen picturing himself taking the floor for the Blue Devils, this is where he imagined himself doing it: on college basketball’s grandest stage.

And he’s finally here.

What’s more, his parents are here with him, cheering him on from the stands, just like they did for all those years when he was dominating the AAU circuit and breaking records at Cox Mill.

And they’re indeed enjoying the ride.

“I’m just so proud of him,” said Moore’s mother, Marie. “He set out his goals, and he’s achieving them. He knows what he wants, and he goes and gets it. We’re here to support and give him exactly what he needs to get the best to help him be the best.

“And when he does go pro, he’s going to be ready.”

This weekend, though, Moore’s thoughts are not in the NBA; they in the Caesars Superdome, and he’s hell-bent on making sure those dreams of his have a happy ending.

And with Moore, they usually do.

A star is born

The Legend of Wendell Moore Jr. was a thing in Cabarrus County long before he ever set foot on Cox Mill’s court for a varsity game. He was known nationally for being the best in his age group – (ahem) as an elementary-school student. He received his first Division I offer before he took his first high school class. And he only continued to build on that reputation as he climbed through the ranks.

One of the eye-catching things was when he became the youngest player that then-North Carolina coach Roy Williams had ever offered a scholarship.

He was 14.

At Cox Mill, Moore reached the 1,000-point plateau faster than anybody in county history. He did the same thing at the 2,000-point mark, and he eventually became the county’s all-time scoring leader among boys.

(Former Cannon School girls star Krista Gross leads everybody, but she also began playing for the Cougars as a seventh-grader.)

While Moore was doing all that, he won two gold medals with USA Basketball and a pair of state championships with the Chargers, and he became the first McDonald’s All-American in Cabarrus County history.

After a while, the Moore family trophy case started to need its own wing of their home.

“He set his goals at a very young age, and he’s knocked off everything he’s wanted to accomplish,” Moore Sr. said. “He wanted to be a McDonald’s All-American, he wanted to go play for USA (Basketball), he wanted to be a Gatorade All-American, and he said he wanted to win two state championships. So everything he’s set in front of him, he’s accomplished.

“To see him now, finally in the bright lights where he wants to be, I think, is great. He did all the work. He did the early-morning workouts and late-night workouts. He took Dad fussing at him, pushing him to go farther. So I’m elated that everything that he wanted to do is coming to fruition.”

Moore Sr. chuckled.

“Now that he’s in the Final Four, he’s at Step No. 28. He has two more steps to go on his journey,” he said, referring to Saturday’s semifinal and Monday’s championship game. “Then the next step is manhood, going to the pros.”

Up to the challenge

As good as Moore’s college story is, it hasn’t come without its share of agony.

Although his freshman season at Duke was highlighted by a buzzer-beating putback to beat Black and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, it also featured Moore missing extended time with a broken hand. He managed to work his way back into action, but his NCAA tournament dream ended when COVID-19 short-circuited the season for all the teams.

The Blue Devils’ 25-6 season was all for naught.

It happened again in Moore’s sophomore season, but it was simply because the Blue Devils didn’t qualify after going 13-11. It was the first time in more than 25 years that Duke failed to secure an NCAA berth.

Moore had a lot to consider.

He hadn’t had the strongest season, but he had shown enough promise to have NBA scouts interested.

But the thought of leaving his beloved Duke without experiencing March Madness was too much for him to bear. And so he stayed put.

It has been worth it.

And not just when it comes to the on-the-court accolades he has hauled in. He’s also reaped financial benefits.

This season, Moore has picked up at least three Name Image and Likeness deals – with Bojangles’, Cameo, and a company called BOA Nutrition – permitted through the NCAA’s new rules.

Through it all, his parents have seen a change in him – a maturity young man became even more mature.

“He’s paying his own bills,” Marie said with delight. “He knows how to budget. He knows how to handle his finances. He takes care of HIM now.”

And that’s not all.

“We’ve seen the changes everywhere,” Wendell Sr. said. “He’s bigger, faster. He’s changed his lifestyle, especially his eating habits. He used to go to this hot dog spot and eat a couple of hot dogs; he doesn’t touch hot dogs now. He’s turned his body into a machine.”

Wendell Sr. laughed heartily.

“I used to be able to push him around in the kitchen, and now he’s pushing ME around,” he said of the broad-shouldered 6-foot-5, 215-pound 20-year-old.

And Moore has been an integral part of the Blue Devils’ run in the postseason, which began after they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Tar Heels in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium last month.

“They were on the road a lot before that game, and they didn’t practice the whole week – maybe about 20 minutes or so,” Wendell Sr. said. “But that loss didn’t devastate them; it actually set them on the right track.

“In the ACC (tournament), they worked hard and got to the championship. They lost, but the nucleus started gelling right then. It’s one of those things where you would rather lose early than lose late. Their defense came together, and they went back to the lab and started working.”

Marie said she’s definitely looking forward to Saturday’s game against the Tar Heels. And, as a true Duke Mom, she vows that there’s no way that what happened at Cameron Indoor Stadium will repeat itself.

“It’s going to be bigger than the Super Bowl!” she exclaimed. “It’s history. It’s (Krzyzewski’s) last year, Coach Hubert (Davis’) first year (at UNC), and it ain’t going to happen twice with them, I tell you that!”

One thing that is certain is that the Moores will be there.

The couple was scheduled to fly into New Orleans on Thursday. They attended the Blue Devils’ first four games of the tournament and most of the ones during the regular season.

As usual, they will try to get some time with their baby boy, but they’ll understand if there aren’t many opportunities to interact closely with him. He’s there on official business.

“If we’re in the same hotel, we usually get some time with him,” Marie said. “But they’re pretty much on a schedule. The parents are usually in the same hotel, but that doesn’t mean we get to see (the players) all the time. But after the game, we’ll get to hang out in the family room with them until it’s time for their curfew.”

In the meantime, Wendell Sr. knows exactly what they can do to fill time in the Big Easy.

“We get there Thursday, but they don’t play until Saturday, so Friday we’ll probably go do some stuff,” he said. “We need to go eat some real Etouffee or gumbo.”

Wendell Sr. and Marie got to take in the sights last week when the Blue Devils were playing in San Francisco, even touring the famed Golden Gate Bridge.

Then they watched Duke beat Texas Tech and Arkansas in succession to reach the Final Four. Moore had a strong game against the Razorbacks, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

He and his teammates cut down the nets, and he smiled widely as he stood atop the ladder and took in the view at the Chase Center.

You could tell he was truly taking in the enormity of the moment, smelling the roses, if you will.

THIS is the image he always pictured as a young Duke fan.

When he was done, he rushed over to the stands, found Mom and Dad, and pulled the same move he has since he was a little boy.

“He gave me a kiss and a hug, because that’s what he’s does after every game,” Marie said with pride. “He didn’t say much. He just said he’s not done.”

Then, Wendell Sr. chimed in flatly, “I’m just dad – I get dap.”

Now they head to New Orleans, separate from Wendell Jr. but together at the same time.

This family doesn’t know any other way.

“This is really his first year being in the NCAA tournament, and I’m so excited – for him and the (other players),” Marie said. “They have totally gelled, and they brought it. They brought it to the tournament, and I’m looking for them to bring the championship home.

“That’s what Wendell does – he’s a winner, and he’s delighted to be there. That was his dream: to go to the NCAA tournament and win a championship. He won it in middle school, he won it in high school. College is the only thing left.”

The individual achievements keep pouring in for Moore. In addition to his ACC honors, he’s been named to the United State Basketball Writers Association All-District III Team and the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 2 second team. He was also picked as a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Award.

He has been great off the court, too.

Always a serious student, having left Cox Mill with a 4.0 GPA and making the All-ACC Academic Team two years in a row, Moore is scheduled to graduate from Duke at least a semester early.

But he arrived at Duke with a bevy of individual awards, so he went there wanting to do what Blue Devil greats like Grant Hill and Christian Laettner and Shane Battier did – win a national title.

But no matter what happens Saturday – or Monday – the joy he has brought his parents as he’s evolved as a man these past three years, not to mention helping the Blue Devils write one heck of a storybook ending to Krzyzewski’s career, has made him a success. No matter what.

“I’m very proud,” Wendell Sr. said. “It was just like … wow! He could’ve quit last year when he had a little lapse in performance. I guess he didn’t really know what spot he was supposed to be in or whatever. He was just in a fog. But going to the end of last year, right before they got to the (ACC) tournament, I think him and Coach K sat down, and Coach K told him what he really needed, what he wanted him to do. They talked about what he wanted for this year.

“His freshman-year team, I think they had a chance to go far, but COVID stopped that. And then last year, again, they started to move in the ACC tournament, and COVID caught them again. I think there was a lot of disappointment in him, but the following summer, he and Coach K mapped out a plan. He followed the plan. And while he’s still a young kid, he became a grown man.”

A man whose Final Four dreams are even stronger now than they were when he was a little boy with his bedroom decked out in Duke paraphernalia.

Because just like all the dreams before, he made this one come true.