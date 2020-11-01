C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Seager inspires more Cabarrus County pride

Hometown heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and this county has plenty of them. Too many to name, actually, whether they’re men and women who did their thing in the 1950s or just last week.

But there’s something extra special when you’re playing in a sporting event that virtually everyone watches -- whether they’re from Cabarrus County or Nutbush, Tennessee -- and you come out being the one player that everyone says is the best.

Talk about making your county proud.

Seager wound up having one of the most memorable postseasons in baseball history. Some of the game’s legendary figures who watched him play over the past month sang his praises on TV and radio, and it will certainly go on as the 2020 World Series in a bubble is recalled.

But even in the moment of his greatest accomplishment, Seager also reflected on his journey after his surgeries.

“To be able to come back and put all the work in and grind through and just get back on the field and get strong again and help your team win, it’s special,” he told the FOX crew after the game. “But this isn’t just me. There are a lot of guys who deserve this. Kersh now goes down as the best to ever pitch.