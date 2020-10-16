C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Seager, Nasirildeen among Cabarrus County products making their marks nationally (WITH VIDEO)

The standout shortstop actually had played well the previous two games going into Thursday’s Game 4, adding a homer late in Game 2 Tuesday that nearly inspired a Dodgers comeback victory. Remarkably, he needed only seven pitches to collect his last five hits before Thursday.

Seager isn’t just getting hot at the right time of the postseason, though. He’s had a strong season overall, and he’s really showing who he is now that the bright lights of national TV are glaring.

In 52 games in the COVID-19-shortened regular season, he batted .307 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. As the Los Angeles Daily News recently pointed out, stretched out over 162 games, that's a 47-homer, 128-RBI pace. Seager also was a central reason the Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewer and San Diego Padres to advance to the NLCS.

This obviously is going to bode well for Seager when he hits free agency again soon. He previously won the National League Rookie of the Year Award (2016). And now that he’s fully healthy after Tommy John surgery, he’s only going to get better and better.

No matter what happens the rest of this series, even diehard Atlanta Braves fans around here have to be cheering for that.

Stop! Hamsah time!