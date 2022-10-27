C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Spiders’ precocious Petroff desperately wants to add 'Bell' win to family legacy

CONCORD — His first “Battle for the Bell” was pretty much a blur.

And not the good kind.

At least not when it came to the scoreboard — the one flashing “47-0” in Kannapolis Memorial Stadium that night last season, nor the one that fans keep track of in their heads that reads: A.L. Brown 45-43-4 over Concord, referring to the all-time series record.

Even worse, for players such as Spiders’ linebacker Alex Petroff, last season’s “Battle for the Bell” marked seven straight wins for the Wonders in this famed matchup that dates back nearly 100 years.

For Petroff, who’s a legacy of sorts when it comes to Concord sports, it hurt like a son-of-a-gun. He’d sat in the stands for years when he was younger and watched his big brother, Peter, and his Spider teammates hang their heads after heartbreaking Bell Game defeats.

Last year was going to be the year that the most hideous streak in Spider history came to an end, Petroff hoped, and he was going to be a part of the team that halted it.

And then (sigh) 47-0 to close out what had been an otherwise successful season that included a South Piedmont 3A Conference championship for the Spiders.

Every toll of the prized bell as A.L. Brown rang it as loudly as they could in the packed stadium that night stung even more to Petroff. There’s no other way to put it.

But here’s what’s helped make Petroff, an already-spectacular player in his young career, something special enough to start at multiple positions as a ninth-grader on that championship team: He digested it all, used it as a learning experience, and vowed to get better.

Petroff remembers the misery of that night, yes, but he doesn’t hold onto it. Instead, he embraces the positives, and he plans on taking that out there with him Friday night when the two teams meet on E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

“The first time I played in it, the whole week was fun and exciting,” Petroff said of the Bell Game. “I had high expectations for us, but it didn’t go like we planned. But I think it was good experience, playing in a game of that magnitude with that much pressure, so I think that really helps this year because I’ve already been through it.

“I know what to expect, so I feel like I’m more prepared for it this year.”

Thus far, Petroff has already proven he’s even better than he was last year, when he handled linebacker and kicking duties for the Spiders — a position combination you don’t often see — and was actually one of the best players in the league.

Now in his sophomore season playing outside linebacker, which Concord calls the “Spider” position, Petroff leads the team in tackles (52.5), tackles for loss (five), pass breakups (five) and interceptions (three). He’s returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns, and he’s tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries.

Basically, Petroff can do it all.

No, really, he can.

“As a sophomore, he’s kind of been the consistent presence on our defense,” Concord coach Darren Shepherd said. “Even during our earlier games in the season, we asked him to learn inside backer because that was where we graduated a senior and returned a junior at the position, but we ultimately moved to defensive end, where he ended up being better.

“Then in the second game, (Petroff) moved back to Spider. And from then on, he’s provided us stability and consistent play at that position and, in some cases, just taken the game over.”

Shepherd laughed.

“Sometimes we have to remind ourselves that he IS in the 10th grade,” the coach said.

Ahead of the curve

Petroff has accomplished a lot in his two years, but the fact that he’s doing it at Concord means even more to him.

His brother, Peter Petroff III, was a standout offensive lineman on the football team and a state qualifier on the wrestling team. (In full disclosure, I’ll go ahead and admit that Peter is one of my favorite young people because he spent last year as a sports correspondent with The Independent Tribune and did a fine job.)

The Petroff brothers’ sister, Sophia, was a four-year all-conference player on the Concord girls tennis team and also spent time on the girls soccer team.

Alex is the third member of his family to be in Concord’s IB program and carry a GPA north of 4.0 while doing it. Sophia is a freshman at UNC, while Peter III is across the way at Duke.

In addition, the Petroffs’ father, Peter Jr., is an assistant coach with the Spider football team.

They are giant footsteps to follow, but Alex’s cleats were made for walking in them.

“It means a lot because we have high expectations for ourselves (as a family),” Alex said. “To be a part of it, and trying to be a BIG part of it, is important to me. I want to do as well as I can to carry on that tradition of winning.”

It doesn’t just end at Concord. Alex comes from an even longer line of football players. His grandfather, Peter Sr., was a linebacker at Penn State, which has long been known as “Linebacker U.” Alex’s father, Peter Jr., was an offensive lineman at Duke and played for coach Steve Spurrier on the 1989 squad that won the Blue Devils’ last ACC championship.

The younger Petroff dares to try to walk in those footsteps, too, and early indications are that he will have a good chance, should he continue on this trajectory.

“Most of my family has played college football, and it’s a big goal of mine to get there as well,” Alex said. “My dad and my grandpa have done their best to try to help me. It’s not that they have put it on me; they don’t want to try to force anything on me. I put it on myself. I want to be the best I can be at whatever I do.”

Petroff first began chasing family dreams, at least mentally, when he was in elementary school attending his big brother’s Concord High School games. He’d sit in the stands and marvel at the camaraderie the players showed during good and bad times, and just how respected each Spider was, simply because he wore Black and Gold.

Alex realized then that Concord football would be in his future. It just had to be.

“Just seeing it and going on the field afterward and being friends with all the guys, it was fun,” Alex said. “I always wanted to be a part of it ever since I saw it.

“The thing I probably remember most was my brother’s sophomore year, when they went to the playoffs and lost in the first round. After the game, I went on the field, and it was just emotional. My brother was talking to me, and he said, ‘Never lose your last game.’ That always stuck with me.”

Waiting to excel

But back then, Alex wasn’t a football player. He was a soccer guy, which might explain why he was such a good kicker. His dad didn’t let either of his boys take up football until they were in eighth grade because he didn’t want them to risk serious injury so early in their lives.

But football was just in them, especially Alex because he’d been watching his big brother play for so long. He was itching to get on the gridiron.

And when he finally did, it was something to behold.

Alex played defensive end at Concord Middle School. He showed great promise, but he didn’t really expect much when he enrolled at the high school. And neither, he said, did his big brother.

One day, the summer before his freshman year, the Petroff men were riding in their car talking football, and the topic of JV and varsity arose.

“I said, ‘I probably won’t be on varsity. I’m just going to focus on getting better at JV,’” Alex recalled. “My dad was like, ‘Hey, you never know ...’”

Peter III gave a wry smile, effectively indicating that all varsity conversation for the rising ninth-grader should cease and desist.

“My brother was like, ‘Ummm, OK …’” Alex said.

Alex did start out on JV that year — for one game. He had a tackle for a safety and several other big defensive plays that Thursday night.

By Week 2, he was on varsity.

“At first, my brother didn’t expect me to be varsity because he wasn’t,” Alex said with a smile. “But when I was, he was really supportive. He told me, ‘Hey, there’s gonna be dudes out there, and you’ve got to be one, too!’ So I came in expecting it to be faster-paced.”

Alex, of course, did fine adjusting to varsity football action on the field. Last season, he finished with 22.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, an interception and a pass breakup. He also made 21 of the Spiders’ 24 point after touchdown kicks.

Ironically, the one thing that got Petroff a little off-kilter was entering Bailey Stadium with the team for the first time. For the longest time, he had envisioned himself walking down the stairs onto the storied field with fans and family watching — just like he did when his big brother was a Spider.

Now, at long last, it was his turn, and it all seemed surreal.

“I always wanted to do that,” Petroff said. “It was a lot to take in. It was a really cool experience because I had always seen it. It just felt really good because I was a varsity player. It was cool. I was thinking, ‘I’ve watched these games for four or five years, and now I’m actually in them, and I’m affecting them.’

“I wouldn’t say I was nervous; it just felt … right. It was good.”

That night, Petroff had five tackles and was all over the field.

It’s been that way ever since.

Student of the game

There’s no denying that Petroff has natural ability. Players who don’t have something special rarely accomplish what Petroff has so early in his career.

But that’s not his only separator.

What also makes him different from the pack is his excessive film study, which is more than many quarterbacks. Petroff said he studies film as often as two hours per day — before practice, that is.

Somehow, in the midst of getting all those A’s in the classroom, he finds time during school to cram in game film. So his football superpower, he said, has nothing to do with speed and strength; it’s about smarts.

“My knowledge is my greatest asset,” Petroff said. “I feel like I can see things that help me so much. Obviously, speed and strength are important, but my grandpa always tells me, ‘Your eyes tell you what to do.’ I feel like vision just helps, so I watch a lot of film.

“I feel like that just prepares you so much. Usually, I go through what (former Concord assistant coach Wendell) Fisher taught me. He taught me so much, and that’s why I was able to play varsity the second week of high school. It just helps me go through my reads and my keys, and knowing, ‘This is what I do if they run at me this way’ or ‘It’s a pass when they have this different combination because there are (three receivers).’ Things like that.”

In that vein, the player that inspires Petroff isn’t among the most popular choices among high school linebackers: former Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly or ex-Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis.

It’s Peter Petroff Sr., his grandfather.

“My grandpa has tapes of himself at Penn State, so when I go visit him, we always watch them,” Petroff said. “It’s fun to see him play and how he describes it. I won’t say I base my play off him, because he was a middle linebacker, but it’s motivating to see it. It means a lot to me.”

So Petroff proudly carries that family legacy on the field with him Friday night, where the Class 3A Spiders (3-6) are decided underdogs against the 4A Wonders (5-4).

What would a victory in Friday night’s “Battle for the Bell” mean to Petroff?

He seemed blown away by the mere thought of such an occurrence.

“Wow,” he said, his eyebrows rising. “It would mean a lot because my brother never won one, and I’ve never really seen us win it. It’s always been a goal of mine, especially since I was young and we were losing every year.

“I’ve always told myself, ‘If I ever win that Bell, that’s going to be the greatest day of my life.’”

We’ll see if that magical day comes Friday night.