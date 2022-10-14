C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Spiders-Trojans could be ‘for all the marbles,’ depending on ‘who wants it more’

CONCORD – It seems rather appropriate that the stakes would be so high when these two teams finally met this season.

The Northwest Cabarrus and Concord football teams have been so very dominant in different ways in the South Piedmont 3A Conference this season, it borders on silliness.

One team – the Spiders – is a run-based juggernaut, averaging a mind-blowing 342 yards rushing per game in SPC tilts.

The other team – the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Trojans – is so protective of the end zone that opponents need a visa, a passport AND a security clearance to enter, as Northwest gives up a paltry four points per night in league games.

No wonder tonight’s game at revamped E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium has SPC championship implications.

The Trojans (7-1 overall, 4-0 SPC) are the only undefeated team in the conference and own a six-game winning streak. Concord is sub-.500 overall (3-4) but 3-1 in the conference and blazing hot.

So it boils down to this: If Northwest wins tonight, it will clinch at least a share of its first league title since 2019, when it tied with Cox Mill, heading into next week’s game against Central Cabarrus (2-1 SPC).

If the Spiders win, they’ll keep hope alive, with only a win against West Rowan (2-1 SPC) next week needed to become back-to-back conference titlists.

“The way the season’s played out in conference, we’ve got a chance to control our own destiny this week,” first-year Concord coach Darren Shepherd said. “The way we’re looking at it, this is the second of three conference championship games (including last week’s win over South Rowan), and I think our kids are buying into that.”

Hard road to glory

Between the two teams, the Spiders might’ve had the most trying journey to reaching such status this season.

Because of construction delays completing upgrades to its scoreboard and field, Concord had to play its first game of the season in a stadium it hadn’t used in 56 years: Webb Field, which most recently has been the home of youth football games.

The Spiders lost to Gastonia Ashbrook, 46-12, that night.

Concord subsequently lost two more non-conference games, getting shut out in one – 29-0 to Monroe Parkwood – and falling 54-10 to powerhouse Monroe High in the other.

But then, after having a week off, the Spiders were a different team, especially as they entered SPC play. What transpired next was something special, particularly as the Spiders learned more about themselves and the running of Keyon Phillips and Jerell Redick began to gain ground as one of the best 1-2 backfield punches in the county.

There’s now a strong chance that Phillips and Redick can rush for 1,000 yards – each. And that’s something you just don’t see often.

Phillips, a junior quarterback, has 765 yards this season, while Redick, a senior running back, comes in with 723. The Spiders have three games remaining, and Phillips is averaging 109.3 yards per contest and Redick 103.3.

Shepherd said both Phillips and Redick have been gems this season, especially since the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Phillips has had to play multiple positions because of a spate of team injuries, and Redick (5-11, 170) is playing football for the first time since his ninth-grade year, when he was at an entirely different position.

But Shepherd also points out that the Spiders’ rushing prowess has gotten a major lift from what he calls “My Super Six” – the offensive line combination of Justin Garland, Bryson Overcash, Luis Garcia, Miguel Flores, Jackson Joseph and Sawyer Williams.

“For those two guys (Phillips and Redick) to be playing at that high of a level, the offensive line has got to get a ton of credit,” Shepherd said.

Last month, in a 32-7 victory over Central Cabarrus, it led to 447 yards rushing for the Spiders, during which Phillips had a career-best 232 yards on the ground and Redick tallied 166.

The Spiders also have averaged 34 points per game in the SPC.

The young Concord defense, which has just three senior starters, hasn’t been too shabby in conference play, either, allowing an opponent to reach the 20-point plateau just once.

Sophomore Alex Petroff leads the Spiders with 42 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble, but Weston Bost (25.5 tackles), David Irvin (23.5), David Chavez (21.5), Tyvonta Rushmeyer (19) and Isaiah Wright (18.5) have also been vital to a strong group.

And while Concord’s overall record might leave something to be desired for a conference-title contender, a closer look at it might put it in perspective.

Ashbrook, for instance, is tied for third place in a Big South 3A Conference that includes behemoths such as Kings Mountain, Belmont South Point and Shelby Crest – three teams with state championship pedigrees.

Monroe (6-1) is the state’s second-ranked Class 2A team, and Parkwood is third in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, behind only Monroe and Marshville Forest Hills, which is the sixth-ranked Class 2A team.

So after an 0-3 start and so many people who doubted the Spiders before and during the early struggles, what does it mean for Shepherd to see his players in such a meaningful game in mid-October?

“It means everything,” he said. “We played what we thought was a pretty good non-conference schedule. We played a really physical Ashbrook team, a really solid Parkwood team and then an outstanding Monroe football team. I think what’s prepared our kids for this conference run is that non-conference schedule.

“The kids had to really work hard and put four quarters of good football together in those three non-conference games, and they didn’t do that. It was something we had to just keep working toward until we finally got our first conference win of the season and our first win of the season against East Rowan. “Now,” Shepherd added, “to be in this situation, where you’re playing for a conference championship against a county opponent, just means everything.”

The defense never rests

Things started a little shaky for the Trojans, too. Sort of.

In their first game of the season, they fell behind 13-0 against Class 4A West Cabarrus, which is still winless. At that point, who knew if the Trojans were headed for another losing season or if it was just an early stumbling block?

After all, Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman had been so optimistic about his squad, he felt that this might be his best Trojans team.

It was just an early stumbling block.

The Trojans bounced back against the Wolverines, scoring 33 unanswered points to notch the win. The defense didn’t even let the bigger Wolverines sniff the end zone the rest of the night, and it became a trend.

Simply put, the Northwest Cabarrus’ defense has just been downright nasty this season.

The Trojans are the only SPC team to allow fewer than 175 total points this season, giving up a paltry 91. Nearly half those points came in their only a loss of the season, when they fell to Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Cox Mill (a 4A school), 45-6, in the Coddle Creek Cup.

Since then, the Trojans have been on a tear, posting two shutouts, including last week’s 48-0 win over China Grove Carson – the only SPC team to defeat the Spiders this year.

And when it’s come to SPC games, the Trojans have given up a TOTAL of 16 points.

Crazy.

The leaders for the Northwest Cabarrus defense are a pair of sophomores – Dylan Gregory (7.4 tackles and two interceptions per game) and Jackson Forrest (7.3 tackles and seven sacks). Another talented 10th-grader, defensive end Le’Darrion Menter, is also playing extremely well (4.7 tackles, four sacks) on a tough defensive line that also features senior Khamani WhiteCarr.

In the middle of the field, the Trojans have benefitted from the play of senior Tyler Ortschield (4.3 tackles, two interceptions), and James Milligan Jr. (4.3 tackles and an interception) has been a playmaker in the defensive backfield alongside Donovan Thompson, Jason Gonzalez and Camden Barringer.

Basically, the Northwest defense has been a vault, no matter where an opponent tries to go on the field.

How will it fare when it meets one of the county’s most potent offenses tonight with so much on the line?

Third-year Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman has tried his best this week to not make tonight’s game seem TOO big to his players. The Trojans, he said, have gotten where they have by focusing on every opponent the same way each week while trying not to get caught up with the big picture.

Morman – a really good, genuine dude – went deep into the “Coach’s Quotes Handbook” to downplay this one.

“The big thing for us is we try to treat it like all the other weeks before this one and just kind of focus on us and try to have a great week of practice so great things will carry over to the game,” Morman said. “We try to treat every one of them like they’re big.

“Our guys know what’s at stake. They’re fully aware. But the biggest thing we try to preach as coaches is we want to treat this like any other game we’ve played. We’ve played in multiple big games this year. The reason we were able to be successful is because we had great weeks of practice that carried over into the game.”

But even the modest Morman knows he has something special going on right now.

And for as dangerous as the Northwest defense is this season, the offense has been good in its own right, what with the passing of third-year starting quarterback Alex Walker (1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns), the running of junior RayJay “Runnin’” Waters (604 yards and eight TDs) or the spectacular catches of James Madison commit Tevin Tucker and he’s teamed with Jemari Nored, Cesidio Castricone and Porter Branham.

The Trojans’ offense is anything but one-dimensional.

But again, Morman is trying to contain his teenagers’ excitement going into what, obviously, is the team’s biggest game in three years.

He doesn’t want his Trojans focusing solely on the conference title just yet because they still have the regular-season finale next week against rival Central Cabarrus, which also has its sights on a share of the SPC crown.

But first, there’s tonight’s game against a rugged Concord team that’s looking to become back-to-back SPC champions for the first time since winning three in a row from 2013-15.

I think this might’ve been from Chapter 5 of the handbook.

“It’s a big one,” Morman said, “but I try my best to just focus on the team we’re playing that week and not look ahead. That’s what I want the kids to do as well. We’re just trying to make sure we’re fully prepared for Concord. That way we’ll be ready to go on Friday.

“But it’s so easy to look ahead. We used a couple of (Alabama coach) Nick Saban quotes this week, where he talks about how it’s rat poison when everybody’s telling you how good you are. We’re trying to avoid all that and focus on the things we want to get better at. We’re trying to focus on cleaning that up, and that way we can be successful on Friday night in big games.”

Down to the wire

Shepherd lauded the Trojans for what they’ve accomplished thus far. After Morman took over for Brandon Gentry in 2020, the program had changed – West Cabarrus was the newest high school in the county, and many Northwest athletes were scattered to other schools because of redistricting.

That resulted in the Trojans winning just five games in Morman’s first two years.

This year, of course, they’ve already surpassed that total, and they’re on the precipice of winning another conference title. MaxPreps currently has the Trojans ranked 23rd in Class 3A, while the Spiders are 66th.

“Northwest is having a great year, and Coach Morman is doing a great job with those guys,” said Shepherd, who took over at Concord after being Hickory Ridge’s defensive coordinator. “This is his third year, and he’s got his team in a position where I hope our team can be by the time we’re in Year 3. And I worked with (Northwest Cabarrus athletics director) Robert Machado over at Hickory Ridge, so I salute all those guys.”

I asked Shepherd if he felt his young team was ready for a mega-game like tonight’s, where so much is within reach for a group that started 0-3 and seemed – at least to outsiders – in the infancy of another rebuilding project.

Shepherd sighed, and much like Morman did with me this week, essentially quoted from the handbook.

“I know it’s coachspeak,” Shepherd said, “but it’s what we talk to (our players) about: Our kids know that if they play hard, play together and execute, they have a chance to win any game on their schedule. They really buy into that. And I think for a couple of our juniors and seniors who played in a couple of these games a year ago, they really understand the magnitude of what this game means.

“But for the majority of our team, including those guys, I think they know if they do those three things they’ll be in a position to win. In reverse, they also know they put the result they want in jeopardy when they don’t do those three things.”

Well, as long as both teams bring their “‘A’ games” and “focus on the little things” and “give 110 percent” while they “leave it all on the field” and “play until the whistle,” keeping in mind “there’s no ‘I’ in team” … this should be a great game.