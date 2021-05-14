C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Still Standing: Chargers fight way through tough postseason path to reach state finals

To put it simply, the Chargers smoked people.

Taking that into account, you would think that they wouldn’t know how to handle it when they finally had to play close games in the playoffs. Instead, they thrived.

Savannah Noll had the winning penalty kick against Cuthbertson – the last team to beat the Chargers in the postseason (2019). Jessie Dunn had the Golden Touch in the Round 2. Emily Mooney and Michaela Fisher came through against A.C. Reynolds on Monday night.

That game also was the first road playoff game the Chargers have played since Henry took over in 2018.

As an outsider, to me, it almost looks as if the Chargers are comfortable playing when the game is tight and they need to figure out a way to win. It’s almost like a calmness comes over them. The term “Cardiac Cox Mill” comes to mind.

Henry loves how resilient his team has been in those circumstances, but he could do without the drama. So as a coach, he sees some things that need to be corrected.

“There are definitely some things that we need to work on when it comes to having a lead,” Henry said. “I think ‘comfortable’ is a good word for how it looks on the field, but we’ve also given up some goals when we had leads.