C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Independent Tribune wants your game results, plus candidates for Athlete of the Week

CONCORD – Believe it or not, the Independent Tribune Sports Department wants to cover everybody.
EVERYBODY – that’s to be pronounced with five syllables, by the way.
No school is more important than another, nor is any player, fan base or sport.
(Well, how generous the folks in the concession stand are to out-of-shape sports editors MIGHT play a part in coverage, but nothing else goes into it.)
I kid! I kid!
(The parking arrangement for out-of-shape sports writers at games matters, too.)
But seriously folks, one of the hardest missions I face each school year is battling the assumption that we prefer to cover one school more than the others. It’s a battle that’s been going on long before I got to the IT, and it happens in community newspaper towns with more than one high school all over the country.
But this column isn’t about discontent fan bases; it’s a friendly reminder about how to get your team’s results in the newspaper and on our website www.independenttribune.com – even if we aren’t able to attend its actual game.
And, well, getting to EVERY game also is one of our biggest challenges. The size of our full-time Sports staff –hint: you’re reading him right now – makes that impossible, so it’s of the utmost importance that I get scores sent in.
And there are a couple of reasons for that:
For one, I want to report all the scores; it’s the essence of what a sports department does, and I want the Independent Tribune to be the best at it. I don’t ever want people to have to ask out loud if a local team won or lost a contest.
Two, finding out scores of as many games and sports as possible also helps bring to light good ideas for feature stories or notes that might not otherwise come to my attention. Sometimes, I just don’t know when a coach is going for her 100th career win or that a soccer player is leading the league in scoring.
If I see that an athlete had, like, 15 spikes in a volleyball game or has an undefeated record in tennis matches, that jumps out as a possible story idea. Or maybe it’s a team’s winning streak or the fact that it broke a losing streak.
I want to know.
So let’s get this done, y’all.
To submit scores, send them to me directly at jhorton@independenttribune.com in a timely manner. Please don’t wait a week and then demand that your scores get in there with more recent sporting events.
Also, please include as much information as possible – first AND last names of players, any added details about the game, where it was played, or anything else that could be helpful in providing an understanding of how/why the contest was won or lost.
And this is important: All scores should come from coaches, team statisticians or someone else affiliated with the team. Information from parents is helpful, but Mom and Dad can also provide information with emotion, meaning their child scored 15 points in a basketball game but they accidentally typed 67. This is the process for reporting results from all sports, starting this fall with boys and girls cross country, girls golf, field hockey, boys soccer, boys tennis, volleyball, and football.
And for the first time during my tenure as IT sports editor, I’m asking you to send in information from JV events. It’ll be pretty cool to get an early look at what’s coming down the pike.
In addition, this year we are bringing back the once-popular Athlete of the Week we used to do a few years ago. I would love to say it’s back by popular demand, but my lovely wife doesn’t count – although it is true that she told in passing one day that she kind of liked it.
The Athlete of the Week will be a brief spotlight on an athlete written in question-and-answer style. It’s just another way for our entire county – and anyone who goes on Al Gore’s Internet – to get to know more of our athletes.
So coaches and athletics directors, please follow the same procedure I mentioned above to send possible Athlete of the Week candidates my way.
And, parents, with this one, you can submit information as well. Just know that I will need to confirm all stats with coaches, which isn’t always a speedy process.
And also please know that I will only choose one athlete per week. So if you submit a name and your favorite athlete is not chosen, please know I received other strong candidates and it’s nothing personal.
(It’s probably because the chosen athlete’s school concession stand was VERY generous to the out-of-shape sports editor that night.)
I kid! I kid!