C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Independent Tribune wants your game results, plus candidates for Athlete of the Week

And there are a couple of reasons for that:

For one, I want to report all the scores; it’s the essence of what a sports department does, and I want the Independent Tribune to be the best at it. I don’t ever want people to have to ask out loud if a local team won or lost a contest.

Two, finding out scores of as many games and sports as possible also helps bring to light good ideas for feature stories or notes that might not otherwise come to my attention. Sometimes, I just don’t know when a coach is going for her 100th career win or that a soccer player is leading the league in scoring.

If I see that an athlete had, like, 15 spikes in a volleyball game or has an undefeated record in tennis matches, that jumps out as a possible story idea. Or maybe it’s a team’s winning streak or the fact that it broke a losing streak.

I want to know.

So let’s get this done, y’all.

To submit scores, send them to me directly at jhorton@independenttribune.com in a timely manner. Please don’t wait a week and then demand that your scores get in there with more recent sporting events.