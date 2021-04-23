C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Moose is Loose: Mount Pleasant brothers share the defensive backfield – and a special bond

MOUNT PLEASANT – For a small-town football team like the Mount Pleasant Tigers, the name on the front of the jersey means everything.
There’s a reason they call this place Tiger Town.
Not that you see anything other than a number on the backs of most high school uniforms, but in the Mount Pleasants of the world, the surname of the person wearing the jersey also has considerable meaning.
You can go through generations of football in this town of fewer than 1,800 (as of Thursday evening anyway), and many of the last names of the players sound familiar. When senior defensive back Layton “Peanut” Honeycutt, for example, makes a big play, he’s doing it on the shoulders of his father and big brothers, who also wore the Tiger uniform, and his late grandfather, for whom Larry Honeycutt Field is named.
So what’s in a name?
Around here, everything.
That’s why when Gavin and Keegan Moose pull on their jerseys in the chilly North Carolina mountains tonight, yeah, they’re doing it for the currently undefeated (8-0) Tigers, but they’re also doing it for the Moose men who came before them: their grandfather, Benny, and their father, Benjie.
Third-seeded Mount Pleasant travels to Burnsville tonight to face second-seeded Mountain Heritage (5-1) in a second-round Class 2A state playoff game, and the Moose brothers are a pivotal reason the Tigers will be there.
Gavin Moose is a senior free safety and is considered the leader of the Tigers’ defensive backfield – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns likes to call him “the air-traffic controller of our secondary.”
One of the three players he shares the secondary with as a starter is his little brother, Keegan, a sophomore who starts at cornerback. Keegan is one of the best athletes on an athletic team, and his interception in the final seconds of last week’s first-round win over West Lincoln put a bow on 26 of the most memorable seconds in Mount Pleasant football history.
The family business
The Moose brothers have combined for 94 tackles, 17 pass deflections, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a rich highlight reel of hard hits, especially for a pair of guys who aren’t the beefiest of defensive backs.
But what means more to them is being the third generation to wear the Mount Pleasant gold and blue. And, see, their predecessors didn’t just WEAR the uniform.
Bennie Moose, their grandfather, is an all-time great at Mount Pleasant. He played on the Tigers’ 1964 state championship team, earning a spot in North Carolina’s annual East-West Game. He also went on to shine at Lenoir-Rhyne College, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Before that, though, he was awarded a spot in the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame.
Like his father before him, Benjie Moose played four sports at Mount Pleasant in the 1990s and went on to make a name for himself on the sprawling campus, particularly excelling in basketball. People around town still talk about Benjie fondly, on and off the field, even though he decided to forgo sports once he enrolled in college.
So what exactly does it mean for Gavin and Keegan to be Tigers?
Gavin speaks from the heart with gratitude and reverence.
“It is big shoes to fill,” Gavin said, “but neither my dad nor my grandad would want me to say that because they’re two of the most humble men I’ve ever known, and they would never want me to feel like I have to fill those shoes. But I’m so glad I have the chance to do it. It’s an honor.”
Think about what it’s like for Keegan.
NBA player Seth Curry once told me that he felt a little pressure being former Charlotte Hornets star Dell Curry’s son taking the court, but the real pressure was being former Davison College star Stephen Curry’s little brother.
Now imagine if Seth Curry played for the Golden State Warriors alongside his big brother.
That’s sort of what Keegan was walking into when he proved good enough to earn a spot on the Mount Pleasant varsity this season and a chance to play just feet away from Gavin, the leader of the unit.
Keegan embraced it like he does running backs trying to break into the open field, and he’s humbled by the whole experience.
“It felt pretty good to be able to come up to varsity and play with a role model like Gavin to help me with the ropes and everything and to know that my dad and my grandad both played for this team and helped set this legacy that we have,” Keegan said. “Since (Gavin’s) a senior, I could get at least one year with him. He’s a safety, the general of the field, and it felt good for him to be the one telling me what to do and keeping me where I need to be.”
Brotherly bond
The Moose brothers have a unique relationship – they actually really admire each another. There’s no jealousy. No “you’re-too-young-to-hang-with-me-and-my-friends” moments, nor any “you-can’t-tell-me-what-to-do” episodes.
Well, not many of them.
“I guess there are always moments where brothers act like brothers,” Gavin said with a smile, “but for the most part, Keegan and I have been tightly-knit. We’re best friends on and off the field, we look out for each other, we pick each other up when we’re down, and we thrive.
“When I found out he was going to be on varsity, I was very excited because me and Keegan have a very tight-knit bond. I can look over at him and he’ll look at me, and we’ll know exactly what each other is thinking. Having that out of the field, especially on defense, it makes it 100 times easier. And we’re really close with the other (defensive backs), so altogether we make a pretty good team.”
Keegan said it’s an honor literally having his big brother looking over his shoulder in the defensive backfield.
“I really enjoy having him back there because I know he’s always back there looking out for me, trying to get me where I need to be,” Keegan said. “And I trust that if I mess up, he’s not going to be yelling at me and everything. He always keeps me where I need to be.
“I listen to him. I know he wants us to win, and we’ve won every game so far, so I guess he’s doing his job.”
They got game
Gavin is a returning varsity starter. As a junior last season, he began the year at cornerback, the position Keegan plays now, but was moved to safety midway through the season and has been a mainstay there.
It was a perfect fit.
“Gavin is very intelligent,” said Johns, who’s in his 23rd season and has had three sons – Ryan, Robert and Adam – come through the Mount Pleasant program.
“Gavin’s got excellent football acumen, and he’s very savvy. He’s back there kind of directing traffic.”
Keegan played on the Mount Pleasant JV team as a ninth-grader last year, but as the 2021 spring season dawned, coaches saw something special in him. That meant he had a special shot to have a special spot on a special team.
“Keegan’s explosive, he’s fast, and he’s really quick,” Johns explained. “He’s just an exceptional athlete. He got an opportunity at the beginning of the season, and I pulled him up and said, ‘I want you to battle for this position.’ And he claimed it.
“I told him before our first scrimmage against West Cabarrus, ‘Hey, I’m going to give you a shot. This is your job to keep.’ And he did. He’s done an exceptional job. He’s played great for us this year.”
Keegan, of course, was thrilled. Varsity is the target team for all high school athletes, no matter the sport. But in addition to being a Moose man playing at Mount Pleasant, there was the added responsibility of having such a key role for a football program with a history of winning.
Was he really ready for this?
With his brother as his keeper, it was an emphatic “yes.”
“Actually, I was kind of nervous playing varsity as a sophomore,” Keegan admitted, “but having Gavin was great because I knew he was going to take care of me on the field and we were going to have a great bond and were going to really thrive through this whole ordeal.
“He was always telling me how to do everything when I messed up at practice. I was rocky at the beginning, but he was always telling me what I needed to do and how to improve and what to expect at this level. Even when the first game rolled around, he kept patting me on the head, trying to get me into motion and figure how to play on the varsity level.”
The Playmaker
Keegan was more than ready to play at a high level on varsity. In fact, he, too, has been one of the most effective players on a strong Mount Pleasant defense.
Keegan has racked up 42 tackles, an impressive number for a cornerback, and deflected a team-high 16 passes and is tied for the team lead with Honeycutt with three interceptions.
The biggest of those interceptions came last week in the first round of the playoffs, when the Tigers were clinging ever so tightly to a one-point lead over West Lincoln with only seconds remaining.
It was a display of not only Keegan’s athleticism but his intellect and preparation.
During film study for the game earlier in the week, Keegan and Mount Pleasant coaches noticed that West Lincoln quarterback Mason Huitt had a strong arm, but sometimes it was so strong that his passes had a tendency of flying past his receivers.
As the final play ensued last Friday night, Keegan had that memory was locked into his mind.
“We had two wide receivers on my side,” Keegan recalled. “The quarterback had an arm, and I knew he would throw (the ball) pretty far. So I just wanted to turn my hips and get back. I knew it was the end of the game, and I knew I needed to get this pick and the game was over. So I got deeper than the (receiver), and he overthrew him a just little bit.
“Then I just made a play on the ball and then sat down. And then we were able to knee it out.”
Said Johns, “He got himself in really good position. When the ball was in the air, he looked like the receiver and the other guy was the defender. He was in perfect position to make the play.”
A celebration erupted. Keegan was congratulated by his teammates, but the happiest of all the Tigers – perhaps even more than Keegan – was Gavin, who was filled with emotion.
“It’s a feeling like no other,” Gavin explained. “If you’ve never played a sport like this with your brother, then it’s going to be hard for you to understand. But just the sheer joy of seeing my brother out there making a game-winning interception, it’s hard to describe.”
The Leader of the Pack
The Moose admiration works both ways.
Gavin, of course, is the leader of the secondary and a special player in his own right. This season, he’s been a picture of reliability for the Tigers. He ranks third on the team – behind linebackers Brennen Jones and Jakob Craver – with 52 tackles, and he has two fumble recoveries.
Gavin doesn’t just make solid form tackles, either; the 6-foot, 165-pounder makes “bring-the-pain, lights-out” tackles, which often surprise burly running backs figuring it’s play time once they break past the line of scrimmage.
As college football analyst Lee Corso likes to say, “Not so fast, my friend.”
Gavin doesn’t hesitate to square his shoulders and lower the boom. If, by chance, he can’t get the ball carrier down on his own, he slows them down enough so the rest of the Tigers can help finish the deal.
He’s fearless.
Gavin’s biggest fan, of course, is Keegan. Remember earlier when he called Gavin his “role model”?
Gavin was humbled.
“It’s really nice,” he said softly. “It makes me feel like I’m doing something right. I always want to be a good role model to Keegan – and to everybody on the team that is younger. But for my brother to say that …”
He pauses.
“It makes me feel really good that he feels that way.”
It’s a lethal combination, the Moose brothers, because they’re not just pass protectors; they’re all-around defensive players, and that should come in handy tonight at run-heavy Mountain Heritage.
And the fact that they’re brothers makes it extra meaningful. While Johns said he’s frequently had siblings starting on the same team, or even on the same offense or defense, he’s never had brothers starting in the same defensive backfield.
“This is unique,” Johns said.
One shining moment
This was the first and last season the Moose boys will share a football field. In past years, all the way down to their youth-league days, Keegan was always too young to play on the same team as Gavin. He had to admire his big brother from afar as he did his thing.
But this year will be etched in their memories – the entire family’s memory – forever.
For most Mountain Pleasant games this season, there have been at least four members of the Moose clan watching proudly from the stands: their parents, Benjie and Susan, and their grandparents, Benny and Bonnie. On some nights, there are even more.
This season, they’ve got to watch Gavin and Keegan win a Rocky River 2A/3A Conference title and play on an undefeated team that’s made a habit of pulling off miracles in a season that some thought would never happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But here they are, well into the playoffs with the dream still alive: a bona fide chance to have the Moose name attached to another Mount Pleasant state championship team. Two times over.
“It was amazing, just celebrating with Gavin and the whole team after winning the Rocky River title,” Keegan said. “If we could make it through states and win the whole championship, that would be a dream come true. Our grandpa was on that Mount Pleasant team that last did it, and that would fulfill a legacy. And to do it with Gavin would be amazing.”
Gavin, though, notes that’s this season has already been the height of success.
Like his dad, Gavin will forgo sports when he enrolls at UNC Charlotte in the fall to study engineering. But after this season, he doesn’t, he doesn’t need any more athletic glory.
The glory was in simply walking out of the fieldhouse and into famed Tiger Stadium as family members watched and his best friend, his brother, took a spot close beside him.
“It truly is a blessing,” Gavin said. “To be able to play, first of all, with my brother every game, I’m thankful for that. Also to be able to go as far as we’ve gone and be as close as we are, it’s incredible.
“To win the games and then look over and see that I have family out on the field with me to celebrate, there’s not a feeling like it. I wouldn’t trade a moment of it for the world.”