C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Moose is Loose: Mount Pleasant brothers share the defensive backfield – and a special bond

Keegan embraced it like he does running backs trying to break into the open field, and he’s humbled by the whole experience.

“It felt pretty good to be able to come up to varsity and play with a role model like Gavin to help me with the ropes and everything and to know that my dad and my grandad both played for this team and helped set this legacy that we have,” Keegan said. “Since (Gavin’s) a senior, I could get at least one year with him. He’s a safety, the general of the field, and it felt good for him to be the one telling me what to do and keeping me where I need to be.”

Brotherly bond

The Moose brothers have a unique relationship – they actually really admire each another. There’s no jealousy. No “you’re-too-young-to-hang-with-me-and-my-friends” moments, nor any “you-can’t-tell-me-what-to-do” episodes.

Well, not many of them.

“I guess there are always moments where brothers act like brothers,” Gavin said with a smile, “but for the most part, Keegan and I have been tightly-knit. We’re best friends on and off the field, we look out for each other, we pick each other up when we’re down, and we thrive.