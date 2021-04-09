C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The most Football Friday of them all

CONCORD – It’s the two main things high school football is about: rivalries and championships.
And before some of you out there blow a gasket, I concur with you that relationships and lifetime memories are near the top as well. But when coaching changes are made, we all know the New Guy isn’t brought in to build relationships and fond memories; it’s to win championships and rivalry games.
And this weekend in Cabarrus County, it’s the best of both worlds.
Going into tonight, it’s both rivalry weekend and championship weekend for several teams. Three local squads, to be exact, are playing games with championship implications, and another is effectively competing for its playoff life.
The most notable game, of course, is the annual Battle for the Bell, the contest between A.L. Brown (5-1) and Concord (2-4) that has statewide fame. Unlike some previous years, the Wonders and Spiders aren’t going head-to-head for the South Piedmont 3A Conference crown, but A.L. Brown is playing a “leave-no-doubt” game of sorts, as it tries to go undefeated in the league and avoid a potential tie for the title with Jay M. Robinson.
The Spiders have shown remarkable improvement and grit, especially for a Class 3A program with just 45 players at its disposal – they weren’t even able to field a JV squad. But I do think the cherished Bell will wind up in Kannapolis a sixth consecutive year.
(By the way, I’m sure that last sentence will find its way into the Concord locker room and probably my e-mail inbox. Hey, what are stupid sports hacks for?)
The Wonders, though, are on a roll, having won at least a share of their first conference championship in a decade, and I expect them to carry that momentum into the playoffs, in which they will have the SPC’s No. 1 seed since they beat Jay M. Robinson last week.
In order for Jay M. Robinson (5-1) to tie A.L. Brown for the league title, the Wonders would have to lose to the Spiders, and the Bulldogs would need to beat their opponent tonight, Central Cabarrus, on the road.
There have been some remarkable stories in this COVID-shortened season, and the Bulldogs’ tale is right up there: A new, 20-something coach – Darius Robinson –helping a team win more games than it has the last two seasons combined (two) and get in the championship hunt. That’s special, and if Robinson isn’t the coach of the year in the conference, they should cease handing out the award.
Meanwhile, Central Cabarrus started off strongly under its own young, new head coach – Zach Bevilacqua – but has since begun to struggle, and I’m predicting the Bulldogs’ train will keep going strong tonight.
(Guessing that will make the Central Cabarrus locker room and my inbox, too.)
But those aren’t the only big games tonight. Just ask the folks down in Mount Pleasant.
The Tigers (6-0) are looking to complete a perfect regular season, which would give them the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference championship. In their way is a familiar foe: West Stanly, a team Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johnson used to lead – even if it was more than two decades ago – and one that has pushed the Tigers in recent years.
But the Tigers, plain and simple, have just found ways to get the job done this season, and I expect them to do the same tonight. They’ve shown the ability to pass the ball and throw it with precision on offense this season, and they play some nasty defense.
Plus, the Tigers are taking on a team that has played just three games this season. That, of course, doesn’t mean West Stanly (3-0) doesn’t have a chance; the boys from Oakboro are always tough, and they haven’t allowed an opponent to score all season. I don’t care how small the sample size, that’s impressive. But the Colts also haven’t played in two weeks, and the Tigers seem to be getting better and better each week.
Another big game tonight doesn’t involve a championship, but there’s an awful lot of pride involved, and that’s the annual Coddle Creek Cup game between Northwest Cabarrus (1-5) and Cox Mill (2-4).
This will be huge.
For Northwest, the Trojans can end their rough season on a high note by defeating their rival for the first time since 2018, back when they were the best team in the SPC. For the Chargers, they’re looking to make it two in a row against Northwest and push their overall winning streak to three straight after losing their first four games.
Either way, it will be much-needed momentum for the winning team.
Another important game to keep an eye on will take place in Harrisburg, where Hickory Ridge (4-2) will play host to Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-2).
The only guarantee in this one is that both teams will be playing with urgency, as honest-to-goodness hopes for a playoff berth are at stake.
The Bulls and Pirates are deadlocked in third place in the Southwestern 4A Conference, so tonight’s winner will really improve its chances of making the state playoffs – although there still are no certainties. And while a loss doesn’t eliminate the possibility of the postseason entirely, it certainly would be a significant blow.
Hickory Ridge and Porter Ridge have effectively lost to and beaten the same teams this season, so it’s hard to figure out who will win. They’ve even scored roughly the same number of points (Hickory Ridge 171 and Porter Ridge 167) and allowed the same number of points (Hickory Ridge 90 and Porter Ridge 87).
But Hickory Ridge won its last outing, and Porter Ridge lost, so I’m going with the red-hot Ragin’ Bulls.
Finally, West Cabarrus (3-3) concludes its regular season with a non-conference home game against Class 4A Charlotte Olympic (5-1).
A win would probably be the highlight of the season for the Wolverines since Olympic will be the biggest team they face and currently sits second in its conference to undefeated Charlotte Providence.
West has come a long way in its first year of existence, but I don’t expect an upset. I’m figuring the Wolverines will end their season with a rough loss.
I’m also expecting to see them in the locker room and my inbox as well.