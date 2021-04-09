C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The most Football Friday of them all

(By the way, I’m sure that last sentence will find its way into the Concord locker room and probably my e-mail inbox. Hey, what are stupid sports hacks for?)

The Wonders, though, are on a roll, having won at least a share of their first conference championship in a decade, and I expect them to carry that momentum into the playoffs, in which they will have the SPC’s No. 1 seed since they beat Jay M. Robinson last week.

In order for Jay M. Robinson (5-1) to tie A.L. Brown for the league title, the Wonders would have to lose to the Spiders, and the Bulldogs would need to beat their opponent tonight, Central Cabarrus, on the road.

There have been some remarkable stories in this COVID-shortened season, and the Bulldogs’ tale is right up there: A new, 20-something coach – Darius Robinson –helping a team win more games than it has the last two seasons combined (two) and get in the championship hunt. That’s special, and if Robinson isn’t the coach of the year in the conference, they should cease handing out the award.

Meanwhile, Central Cabarrus started off strongly under its own young, new head coach – Zach Bevilacqua – but has since begun to struggle, and I’m predicting the Bulldogs’ train will keep going strong tonight.