C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Myth Buster: Bulls' Bentley proves being a QB not just for ‘pretty boys’; it’s for tough wrestlers, too

Besides, there’s too much unfinished business for Bentley.

He doesn’t just want individual conference honors as a quarterback; he wants to lead the Bulls to a conference championship.

And while he’s already made the podium as a wrester at the state tournament, he wants to be standing in the spot with the “1” under it.

“After last year, with it being my first time placing and being at that tournament and wrestling, it certainly felt good,” Bentley said. “Being able to get on top of that podium, I’m chasing higher spots this year, for sure. We’ve been putting in work the whole season.”

The only question now is whether Bentley will be competing at the state meet at his weight last year, 152 pounds, or in the 160-pound division.

“Right now, I’m at 160, but it depends on what happens and where people go that will determine where I am at the end of the season,” Bentley said. “I could stay at 160, or I could go down.

“There’s not much difference between 152 and 160. I mean, it’s eight pounds, and kids are definitely stronger at 160,” he continued. “But I’ve got the technique, and that’ll take you farther than strength will.”

Even someone who also plays the “pretty-boy position.”