C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Myth Buster: Bulls' Bentley proves being a QB not just for ‘pretty boys’; it’s for tough wrestlers, too

HARRISBURG – One thing we know about quarterbacks is they usually aren’t the guys on the football team who can put you in a full nelson until you scream, “uncle.”
It’s just not usually in their DNA.
I mean, can you imagine Tom Brady convincing some hot-headed linebacker to simmer down after a penalty by putting him face-first into the turf so he can’t move?
Quarterbacks really aren’t built like that, but that’s just one way Hickory Ridge’s Alex Bentley breaks the mold.
Bentley this past football season was an all-conference selection as a quarterback in one of the top leagues in the state – the Southwestern 4A – after passing for nearly 1,500 yards in just eight games.
He’s also been a conference champion in wrestling, a two-time state qualifier, and just last week he reached one of those special milestones that every muscled guy in a singlet craves: 100 career wins.
And he’s just a junior.
That’s pretty heady stuff for anybody, let alone a guy who plays a position in which coaches generally put them in different color jerseys in practice so teammates won’t make the mistake of – of all things – hitting them in a contact sport.
“My dad refers to quarterback as the pretty-boy position,” Bentley said with a laugh, “and I guess there aren’t a lot of people that I’ve seen playing quarterback and also wrestle. But I’m out there wrestling and then sitting back there playing quarterback.
“I think that definitely makes me a better football player, being a wrestler. It definitely helps with my athletic ability on the field.”
But make no mistake: Bentley isn’t just some football player experimenting with wrestling on the side to get an extra letter on his jacket. He’s the real deal as a grappler. He comes from a family of wrestlers, and he’s been involved in the sport since he was 6 years old.
Wrestling, along with football, is who he is.
Bentley’s dad, Jasen, was a wrestler in his teenage days at Mooresville High School. Jasen first got his eldest son, Seth, involved in the sport, and Alex became enamored, too, as the two brothers used to spend much of their time going head-to-head around their Harrisburg house, even though Seth was older by six years.
That difference in size and age, along their dad’s tutelage, is partly what made Alex so tough. Even when Seth, who would go on to wrestle at Hickory Ridge himself before graduating in 2015, handled him, Alex kept coming.
Around the same time, Alex had also taken up football, where he played for the Harrisburg Cowboys, but he wasn’t about to stop wrestling. No way.
“I just liked the physicality (of wrestling), being able to go out there and let loose and go crazy for six minutes,” Bentley recalled. “Once I started, I was full-go.”
So as the years flew by, from elementary school to Hickory Ridge Middle to high school, Bentley continued with both sports. And he excelled at them.
His first autumn at Hickory Ridge High, he was a quarterback on the JV football team, and that winter he transitioned into being one of the most competitive wrestlers in the conference. That season, as a freshman, he finished third in the SW4A in his weight class and qualified for the 4A state tournament.
Although an injury kept him from competing at states that year, Bentley still went to the Greensboro Coliseum and took it all in. -- all because he loved being around wrestling.
Besides, he figured, he was going to be back, so he might as well get familiar with the environment.
A coming-out party
When his sophomore year came around, Bentley saw some time with the varsity football team, although the left-handed-slinging Kobe Clifton was the starting quarterback who threw for 2,100 yards and helped the Ragin’ Bulls to a state playoff berth.
But that winter, Bentley didn’t take a backseat to anyone.
He won the conference wrestling title at 152 pounds and again qualified for the state tournament by employing the staples of his style: physicality, aggressiveness and an assortment of technically sound moves.
And occasionally, he’d throw in some of the acrobatics used by one of his wrestling heroes, Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young, nicknamed “RBY.”
In that 2020 state tournament, Bentley finished fifth, and he did so by wrestling what he considers to this day to be the best match of his career.
Only Bentley can explain the ‘Winn-Dixie’ move he executed in the final stages to get on the podium.
“I was down the whole match,” Bentley recalled. “It was a pretty big kid. He shot in and put me upside down on his neck, and I locked my legs around his head and kind of somersaulted down onto his back and hooked his arm, and I got three back points and a takedown, and won that match.”
Uh, yeah … THAT.
“I got the move from RBY and Bo Nickal, who also wrestled at Penn State,” Bentley said. “Me and (Hickory Ridge teammate) Collin Shulman worked on it in the (wrestling practice) room a little bit and played with it here and there, and right place, right time. I thought about it and hooked the arm and sat back, and got the points needed to beat the kid at the last second. It was cool.”
100 -- and counting
The other seminal moment of Bentley’s career came last Thursday during a match at Jay M. Robinson.
Sitting on 99 career wins, he was as dominant as ever against his opponent. Then, in the second period, as Bentley puts it, he “stuck him,” winning in dynamic fashion with a pin to hit the century mark.
Initially, Bentley didn’t move. For a brief moment, time stood still as he took in the atmosphere.
“It was unbelievable,” Bentley said. “As soon as I pinned him, I’m sitting there on my knees, and I see everybody clapping and cheering, and I see my parents (Jasen and Michelle) up there ecstatic. It felt amazing. It was a true accomplishment.
“Seeing my family and my coaches that have been there since I started, basically, I kind of felt an achievement of success for that first time at 100 wins. Not a lot of people get there, and it felt really good to get there.”
In the ensuing days, coaches from across the state reached out to Bentley with calls and texts of congratulations. And his own coach, Hickory Ridge’s Vinny DiGiovanni, was especially proud to see Bentley take his place in the school’s long legacy of 100-win wrestlers.
Like many wrestling coaches, DiGiovanni himself was a wrestler. In Solon, Ohio, located just outside Cleveland, DiGiovanni wrestled for a bit of a coaching legend in the state -- his dad, Tony. DiGiovanni finished with 135 career wins and went on to win a state title in 2002 before competing in the sport at Ohio University.
DiGiovanni tries to teach his young Hickory Ridge grapplers to not necessarily focus on wins and losses. But when Win 100 rolls around … well, he knows what that means.
“It’s a big deal, it’s a big stepping stone, it’s a big milestone,” DiGiovanni said. “It shows you’re improving and doing the things you need to do. It’s not one of our main goals; our main goal is we want to be a state champ, period. But if we’re doing what we’re doing along the way, that’s one of those big milestones that tell us, ‘OK, we’re on our way and we’re getting better and we need to keep doing that.’
“So it’s a big step for kids when they’re able to get to that milestone. It’s a cool thing to see on the way to your other big dreams, and I hope (Bentley) enjoys that.”
But reaching the 100-win plateau is not the only thing that makes Bentley special, the Bulls coach said.
While DiGiovanni respects what Bentley does on the gridiron and works with Hickory Ridge football coach Jupiter Wilson to make sure Bentley keeps his quarterbacking skills sharp, he said his star 160-pounder means so much to the wrestling squad simply by the way he goes about his business.
“He’s a wrestler,” DiGiovanni said of Bentley. “He’s been doing it a while, so he has put his time in. You see it in matches: Nothing rattles him. He’s very calm. No big win is too big, and no loss is too big of a loss. He’s very even-keeled. That’s a big thing to do with it, along with the work ethic that he has when he’s in the room.
“He’s not a year-round guy because he’s playing football, too, but he’s always working hard. And then when he gets in here, he gives us everything he’s got.”
Top of the heap
It’s one thing to compete in two sports in high school; a lot of students do that.
But being in the upper echelon of both sports is part of what makes Bentley unique.
While he had already proven his wrestling chops, Bentley kind of sneaked up on area football fans unfamiliar with him this past season. He was an efficient passer, throwing just two interceptions to go with his 17 touchdown passes. He also completed more than 61 percent of his throws.
This with the monsters of the Southwestern 4A coming after him with bad intentions every Friday night.
But Bentley was undaunted. He also ran with the football for the Bulls and was the team’s third-leading rusher behind running backs Randall Fisher and Aaron Carey, gaining 180 yards and tying for the team lead with four touchdowns on the ground.
When he’s running with the football, that’s usually when Bentley finally gets the chance to use his wrestling background, whether it’s the extra stamina, a wickedly strong stiff arm, or just going mano-y-mano when a would-be tackler confronts him.
“There’s no sliding or going out of bounds,” Bentley said. “I’m coming at you. Whether I go down or you go down, one of us will.”
It’s not often that a quarterback this side of Cam Newton wins those battles. But then there’s Bentley in the Southwestern 4A.
Balancing act
So how does Bentley balance it all?
It isn’t easy, although he makes it look that way.
For instance, he usually has wrestling practice during the week from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. From there, he generally heads over to West Cabarrus High for a workout with his 7-on-7 football team. When there aren’t any 7-on-7 practices, he simply works at it on his own.
After that, he goes home and hits the books, and he maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA. Then, it’s dinner, a shower and trying to be in the bed by 11 o’clock.
Then, it’s a series of repeats throughout the week.
“There’s definitely not a lot of free time when you’re juggling both in the spring season,” Bentley said, laughing. “I’m always on the go doing something.
“I’ve certainly thought about taking breaks here and there, but if you want to get to the next level and be great at the sports you’re doing, there is no time for it. You have to be dedicated year round.”
Besides, there’s too much unfinished business for Bentley.
He doesn’t just want individual conference honors as a quarterback; he wants to lead the Bulls to a conference championship.
And while he’s already made the podium as a wrester at the state tournament, he wants to be standing in the spot with the “1” under it.
“After last year, with it being my first time placing and being at that tournament and wrestling, it certainly felt good,” Bentley said. “Being able to get on top of that podium, I’m chasing higher spots this year, for sure. We’ve been putting in work the whole season.”
The only question now is whether Bentley will be competing at the state meet at his weight last year, 152 pounds, or in the 160-pound division.
“Right now, I’m at 160, but it depends on what happens and where people go that will determine where I am at the end of the season,” Bentley said. “I could stay at 160, or I could go down.
“There’s not much difference between 152 and 160. I mean, it’s eight pounds, and kids are definitely stronger at 160,” he continued. “But I’ve got the technique, and that’ll take you farther than strength will.”
Even someone who also plays the “pretty-boy position.”