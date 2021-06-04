C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: The Perfect Chemistry Formula: Closeness of Central Cabarrus wrestlers has resulted in season for the ages

What’s more, it marked the third year in a row that the Vikings have ended the year as the SPC champion.

Not bad for a group that really didn’t know each other when the season kicked off.

“By the end of the day, it was almost seamless and you could just see how well they all got along,” Masterton said of that initial practice. “And I think that’s so important. The chemistry is just so good with this team. There’s so much fun off the mat, and then they work so hard when they’re on it.

“I think by the end of the day, when they all went at it and (the older wrestles) saw how hard the young kids worked and all, just from there, they knew that they could count on them, and they became such good friends off the mat. They get along so well when you see them, and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”

This, Masterton says, is why the Vikings are SPC champs, three times running.

This is why they pulled off one of the best wrestling seasons in school history.

A place in school history