C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: This generation of Bulldogs ready to make its own history

CONCORD – He wasn’t even a student at the school. In fact, he wasn’t even OLD enough to be a student at the school.
But as Daevin Hobbs stood in the Jay M. Robinson High School gym that day in 2018 with his dad, Dennis, the newly appointed principal at the school, he stared at the pictures on the wall and began to imagine.
One image, in particular, amazed him the most.
There was Lavar Batts Jr. – the head basketball coach’s son and the school’s all-time leading scorer – and his teammates being recognized as the only the team to lead the program to a state championship.
It affected something in Hobbs, emboldened him.
Right then and there, as a wide-eyed eighth-grader, he made a bold declaration that he would pass on to Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. and use as inspiration the for next four years.
“I told my dad, ‘I’m going to help Coach Batts put another (championship) picture on that wall,’” Hobbs recalled this week. “I was just looking up at the wall seeing Lavar Jr.’s team and everybody on that team, and I just wanted to do it.”
Maybe it was youthful exuberance.
Maybe it was just a case of a kid wanting to make a positive first impression on his future coach.
Or maybe, just maybe, Daevin Hobbs was on to something.
Because on Saturday, after some lean years by Jay M. Robinson standards, the Bulldogs will play for the Class 2A state title.
The West Region sixth-seeded Bulldogs (27-3) will take on East No. 1-seeded Farmville Central (27-3) in the University of North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center, with tip-off set for 2:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs got to this point by eviscerating most of its opponent, especially those in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference. They currently own a 12-game winning streak.
And while they don’t enter the Dean Dome with cockiness, they definitely aren’t timidly tip-toeing into the cavernous arena, either.
Their head coach is making sure of that.
“They’re ready,” Batts said. “My statement to them all year has been, ‘Guys, we’re good enough to be playing until March 12, but there are some things we need to do to get there.’
“Like I explained to them this week, the plan wasn’t just to be playing on March 12. We can’t just say, ‘Hey, we made it!’ The plan is to be bringing home a state championship.”
Most anybody who’s seen the Bulldogs this season thinks they have the ability to do it. They press on defense, they sprint on offense, and they can take an opposing team’s spirit when it all gets going together.
The thing is, Farmville Central is kind of the same way. And like the Bulldogs, they have a championship pedigree, except the Jaguars’ is even longer and more recent.
Here’s some perspective: The Jaguars are going for their fourth – FOURTH – state championship in a row.
Well, technically, they tied with Shelby for title in 2020 when the finals were cancelled because of COVID. But still … that ain’t easy.
Led by 6-foot-3 junior wing Jah Short’s 20 points per game, four Jaguars average double figures, and a fifth – freshman guard Mykal Williams – isn’t far behind at 8.4.
So similar to Jay M. Robinson, anyone can put up scoring numbers for Farmville Central.
And, like the Bulldogs, once that Jaguar pressure defense starts to take control, it’s, well, scary.
“They’re like a mirror of us,” Batts said. “They play extremely fast, they play extremely hard. They’ve got playoff experience, and Coach Larry Williford does a great job with his guys. He keeps them up-tempo.
"It’s going to be a chess match. I’m going to do a lot of different things that I didn’t do all year, just to show them different things so that we can try to slow them down some.”
Added Batts, “The only advantage I think we’ll have is, in the Dean Dome; neither one of us has played in there, so nobody should have a real shooting advantage, so I’m going to try use that to the best of my ability.”
The Dean Dome, both mentally and physically, could be another opponent unto itself Saturday.
High school teams generally aren’t accustomed to playing in facilities so large. And besides its size – the Dean Dome seats more 21,000 people – the history and mystique of the building and the vast, open spaces behind the baskets can affect players.
To at least help prepare for it, the Bulldogs practiced at the Charlotte 49ers’ Halton Arena – capacity 9,105 – on Thursday.
Even that preparation won’t vanquish the Bulldogs’ jitters of playing in the Dean Dome in front of the largest crowd they will have experienced, but they remain undaunted.
“I definitely feel like I’m going to be nervous at first,” said Jay M. Robinson junior guard Zi’Kei Wheeler, “but as soon as I start getting some shots up and getting a feel for the environment, I think I’ll be fine.”
The 6-6 Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson’s leading scorer (14.7 points per game), echoed those sentiments.
“I’m going to be very excited,” Hobbs said. “You know those excited butterflies, where you’re too hyped that you can’t sit down? You can’t stop thinking about the game?
“I think once I sit down, get changed, start warming up, I think I’ll start calming down, and everything will be cool.”
Batts won’t exactly do a Gene Hackman in “Hoosiers” imitation and pull out a tape measure at the Dean Dome to show that the rims are no different than the ones in Jay M. Robinson’s gym, but he’s done all he can to help settle his players’ nerves going in.
“I just told them to think of it as a regular game,” Batts said. “This IS the last game of the year. We will not be practicing next week. We just need to leave it all on the line, and I think that they’ll be ready.
“The first couple minutes, there may be some championship jitters because of all the cameras and a lot of different things these guys have never experienced. But I think once the nervousness and everything settles down, I think we’ll be fine.”
Now, all that’s left is to play the game.
On Friday, Jay M. Robinson had a 1:30 p.m. pep rally, and the Bulldogs boarded a bus to the Triangle with the hopes, dreams and love of their village behind them. Many of those supporters will make the trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday, and those who don’t will undoubtedly be there in spirit.
The Bulldogs can feel it.
“People have been showing extra love this week, and that makes us feel really special,” Wheeler said.
On Friday night, the Bulldogs were expected to have a shootaround at East Chapel Hill High School before getting a good night’s rest to prepare to run with the Jaguars.
They know they belong here, but they still feel like they have something to prove. It’s one of the things that’s driven them all year long.
This is their moment. Time to try to go take their own place in school history.
“Everybody at other schools was saying that the only reason we were good was because we moved down a (classification from 3A),” Hobbs said. “We wanted to prove to them that we won the conference championship, we won all those playoff games, and now we’re in the state championship.
“So I feel like if we win this, we deserve all the respect. Put some respect on our names.”
And another championship photo on the walls to embolden the next generation of Bulldogs with something to prove.