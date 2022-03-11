C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: This generation of Bulldogs ready to make its own history

“I’m going to be very excited,” Hobbs said. “You know those excited butterflies, where you’re too hyped that you can’t sit down? You can’t stop thinking about the game?

“I think once I sit down, get changed, start warming up, I think I’ll start calming down, and everything will be cool.”

Batts won’t exactly do a Gene Hackman in “Hoosiers” imitation and pull out a tape measure at the Dean Dome to show that the rims are no different than the ones in Jay M. Robinson’s gym, but he’s done all he can to help settle his players’ nerves going in.

“I just told them to think of it as a regular game,” Batts said. “This IS the last game of the year. We will not be practicing next week. We just need to leave it all on the line, and I think that they’ll be ready.

“The first couple minutes, there may be some championship jitters because of all the cameras and a lot of different things these guys have never experienced. But I think once the nervousness and everything settles down, I think we’ll be fine.”

Now, all that’s left is to play the game.