C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Trojans' Barringer known for basketball, but her career as a track star taking flight

CONCORD — Go ahead, do it.
Tell Chaunesse Barringer she’s too small to do something.
Tell her she’s too young or too fragile or too anything to accomplish what she wants, and the Northwest Cabarrus junior will have you scratching your head as she pulls off the feat, even surpasses it.
For instance, conventional thinking tells us that high school girls can’t keep up with high school boys when they’re doing things like racing around the track.
Chaunesse Barringer does.
She regularly keeps pace with boys on the Trojans track squad during practices, and her 100-meter time of 12.44 seconds ranks her among the top 10 Class 3A girls sprinters in the state.
And conventional thinking definitely tells us that girls standing 5 feet, 5 inches — especially ones weighing all of 115 pounds — aren’t supposed to go flying through the air like superheroes in events like the long jump.
But Chaunesse Barringer does.
Earlier this season, Barringer soared 19-5 in the long jump, which ranks No. 1 among girls in North Carolina for any classification heading into regionals this weekend.
Put it this way: Barringer’s distance would have done well in boys’ long jump competitions at most area meets, and she even would’ve been the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference’s boys champion this year — by 5 inches — had she been a participant.
This is Chaunesse Barringer: a Cabarrus County unicorn, if there ever was one.
“She’s just one of those athletes that you can say was born with the gift,” Trojans’ track and field coach Tyrone Pierce said of Barringer. “She’s so very explosive. I remember when I first got (to Northwest Cabarrus in 2019), we were sitting in the gym, and I saw her play basketball. I was like, ‘Wow, this girl can almost touch the backboard!’ And she was just so fast up and down the court.
“And when she came out for track, she was a natural.”
Perfect combination
Part of Barringer’s abilities are indeed a gift, and part of it is just good, old-fashioned want-to. She sees what she wants, and she goes after it. With gusto.
Barringer’s parents, Chavis and Marisa, learned just how determined the third oldest of their eight children was when she was just 5 years old.
Chavis coached youth basketball with Concord Parks and Rec, and one day he was talking to one of his younger sons, Camden, about joining the team as soon as he became old enough.
Chaunesse overheard and, slightly offended, spoke up.
“I said, ‘I want to play basketball!’” Barringer recalled. “I said, ‘Don’t leave me out! I’m old enough now. Why can’t I play?’
“My mom didn’t want me to play because she didn’t want me getting hurt, but I was like, ‘I’m tough enough!’”
Marisa’s reason for concern?
It was an all-boys team, and Chaunesse had never played sports. Plus, she wasn’t very big.
Nonetheless, with Chavis’ blessing, Barringer joined the team. And while she admits she wasn’t the most skilled member of the squad when it came to dribbling and shooting, she was arguably the most aggressive. And she was definitely the leading defensive player, getting in the other little boys’ personal spaces to steal the ball or make them nervous enough to cause a turnover.
It became a way of life for a girl who was a self-proclaimed tomboy growing up and thrived on proving people wrong.
“When I was in elementary, I never really hung out with the girls; most of my friends were boys,” Barringer said. “And they would say, ‘Chaunesse, you’re slow!’”
Then, during recess at Winecoff Elementary, they’d go out to the basketball courts and have foot races.
The cocky lads would go back to class having had to swallow their pride.
“I always beat the boys whenever we’d race,” Barringer recalled with a wide grin more than a decade later. “It was fun.”
The family business
Barringer readily admits that her parents deserve some credit for her athletic abilities.
Her father participated in football and track in high school in his native Mooresville, and her mother balanced being a track star in her own right at Northwest with being a cheerleader for football and basketball.
At one point, Marisa had the fifth-fastest girls 100-meter time in Trojans history, clocking in at 13.1 seconds.
Chaunesse learned about that time when she was in middle school, and it was all she wrote. In fact, that was pretty much the reason she signed up for track in seventh grade in the first place.
“I said, ‘I want to see if I can beat your time when I get to high school,’” Barringer said.
In those days, Barringer competed solely in running events, and, as Pierce said, she was a natural. She won most races she ran for Northwest Middle, but she began to lose interest in eighth grade when she consistently found herself in events such as the 4x400 relay.
“And I hated the 4x4,” Barringer recalled. “It was just so … long!”
After moving over to Northwest High the next year, she began to notice the long jumpers at practices. She saw the event required speed down the runway, which she had as one of the team’s fastest girls, and it required jumping ability, which she displayed during basketball games.
“I said, ‘I want to jump. That looks fun!’” she recalled.
Barringer made it look really fun. And easy.
In her first year of jumping, she went 17-6.5 — good enough to win the South Piedmont 3A Conference title, rank ninth in the state and qualify for the Class 3A state meet.
But she didn’t stop running entirely.
As the only freshman member of the Trojans’ 4x200 relay team, she ran the anchor leg for a group that included Bree Leonard-Lott, Brooklyn Cooke and Naiobi White. The quartet also qualified for the 2019 state meet.
In addition, that spring Barringer ran the 100-meter dash, finishing in a cool 12.74 seconds, which placed her third in the SPC.
Suddenly, Marisa had been taken down a notch.
“My mom was ranked fifth in our school history, but now she’s down to sixth because I moved up,” Barringer said, biting her lip, trying to fight off a smile.
Then she shrugs her tiny shoulders and says, “I’m very competitive. I get it from my mom.”
Finally, she can’t hold back anymore.
A braces-filled smile comes shining through.
Whew, wheeeee!
Barringer’s personal-best 100-meter time of 12.44 currently ranks second in the Northwest annals, and before the school year ended, she also was among the top 15 in the state in the 200 and 400.
But the long jump is quickly becoming her calling card. And maybe her future.
She’s that good.
No one in the state comes close to her. After Barringer’s 19-5, the next-closest jumper in the Tar Heel State is her Northwest teammate, Aspen King, who also has an impressive distance, going 18-5.
A full foot behind.
Pierce, the Northwest track coach who arrived from Beaufort, South Carolina, has been coaching the sport since 2008, and he’s been around it even longer.
What Barringer is doing is new territory for Pierce.
“In the past, I’ve had some girls who had some 18-footers, and I’ve had some decent triple jumpers,” said Pierce, a Connecticut native who grew up in Charleston, South Carolina. “But I’ve never had anybody who could pop like (Barringer).
“Not only that, she’s a great person, very coachable. She listens to instruction, and she takes the criticism with the good. That’s what makes her so special.”
That, along with the fact that she insists on having a smile on her face while competing.
Make no mistake: Barringer is a fierce competitor when she’s trying to win. Ask any opposing point guard who’s had to dribble against her dogged defense for an entire game on the basketball court.
But she also makes sure to enjoy the ride.
Asked what she likes most about the long jump, Barringer said, “How high I can get — just hanging in the air until you finally hit the ground. It’s like, ‘Wheeeee!’”
I ask her if she actually makes that “Wheeeee!” sound when she’s in the air.
She gives a sheepish look and lowers her head with another smile.
“Sometimes,” she says, almost in a whisper.
Well, hey, all jumpers should try it.
Especially if it makes you fly that far.
Jump of a lifetime
Barringer made her momentous flight on May 5 during a meet at A.L. Brown. And as usual, it was a busy day for her, as she normally competes in four events at every track meet.
Her first event of the day was long jump. In her first attempt, she went 18-1 — a solid effort. On her second attempt, she improved to 18-5 — pretty darned good.
She was in good shape; all the other jumpers, other than King, that day were in the 15-feet range.
Then, there was an interruption: a call for the 100 meters. Barringer had to head to the starting line and get in the blocks while many other jumpers continued competing.
To no one’s surprise, Barringer won the 100, and she did it with her personal-best time.
After a pit stop to get a drink of water and do some light stretching, it was back over to the long jump pit. She had already clinched at least a first-place tie with King, but she wanted to see how far she could go.
She stood at the end of the runway, gathered herself, turned on the jets, hit the board perfectly …
“And I just flew,” Barringer said. “When I landed, I looked, and I was far. (The coach officiating the long jump) was like, ‘This one looks far!’”
As news of the 19-5 made its way around the stadium, many of the other athletes congratulated Barringer — (ahem) even the boys.
“One of the boys was like, ‘Wow! You’re almost up there with me!’” Barringer recalled.
Only two of the boys went farther than Barringer that day, and it wasn’t by much: A.L. Brown jumpers Dontavius Strode (20-0) and Justin Morgan (19-6).
Barringer walked up to Chavis and told her dad about her feat.
“I was like, ‘Dad, I jumped a 19-5!’” she recalled saying. “He said, ‘A 19-5?! That’s college!’”
First love
Barringer’s leap that day is enough to garner attention from college scouts. Many college-level jumpers didn’t reach that distance in high school, let alone as 11th-graders.
The thing is, unlike many long jumpers with such ability, Barringer has concentrated very little on track. There’s been no competing on the summer track circuit or working several times a week with a professional long jump specialist.
Why?
Barringer’s first love was basketball, and it’s close to her heart to this day.
After three years on her father’s all-boys team, she transitioned to playing for another rec-league team coached by Johnnie Duncan. When Barringer and her teammates were 13, Duncan decided to form an AAU team, and she’s been playing for his Mt. Luxor Rockets ever since, spending most of her summers on the hardwood, rather than the track.
In the winters, she’s been a standout for the Northwest Cabarrus girls team, where she plays point guard. For the past two years, she’s been an all-conference pick, using her speed to play the game at a dizzying pace.
You get tired just watching Barringer run all over the court, whether it’s offense or defense. The latter is her specialty. On several occasions last season, she collected more than 10 steals in a game.
Sometimes, she would use her feline-quick speed to race to the ball before everybody else, sometimes she’d just take the ball from a dribbling opponent, and sometimes she’d just soar — shall I say levitate? — as high and long as she needed to in order to come down with the orange sphere and head the other way.
Even opposing spectators would ooh and ahh at her exploits, and you could see the frustration on the faces of players from other teams as Barringer went dribbling back down the court for layups.
“I do love basketball,” Barringer admits. “I inherited the short gene in my family; everybody else is tall. But I just love it.”
Ready to launch
Even at 5-5, Barringer believes she has what it takes to earn a basketball scholarship, and I certainly won’t run the risk of doubting her.
But the reality is this: Barringer has something special going with the long jump. The kind of special that makes college recruiters salivate. The kind that results in free room and board.
Pierce, the Northwest coach, knows it when he sees it.
“She has a very, very high ceiling,” Pierce said. “There’s still some things we’re trying to work on technique-wise that could push her even further, but I think she’s got a great ceiling, and I can’t even put a number on it.
“Once she leaves me and goes to college — if she jumps in college — and gets with the right coaches, they can take it even further.”
While Barringer clings tightly to her hoop dreams — and why shouldn’t she? — she’s become aware of just what she can do in other arenas.
Last month, she was one of the stars of the SPC track championships, taking gold in the long jump and the 400, and silver in the 100 and 200. For her performance, she was named the SPC Female Runner of the Year.
In such a small window of time, the sport has done so much for her.
Track and field helped her break her mother’s record. It helped her become the state’s best in the long jump and also someone who ranks favorably among the top-level high schoolers nationally.
It’s literally separated her from the pack, and it’s given the tiny, athletic girl with the cherubic smile yet another reason to be happy.
She wouldn’t close the track-and-field door. Not now. No matter how much she loves basketball.
“I know I have the ability to go to college for track, and I’m always open to that,” Barringer said. “I’m not just like, ‘I’m just going to do basketball!’ If I get a scholarship for track, I will take the scholarship.