C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Trojans' Barringer known for basketball, but her career as a track star taking flight

This is Chaunesse Barringer: a Cabarrus County unicorn, if there ever was one.

“She’s just one of those athletes that you can say was born with the gift,” Trojans’ track and field coach Tyrone Pierce said of Barringer. “She’s so very explosive. I remember when I first got (to Northwest Cabarrus in 2019), we were sitting in the gym, and I saw her play basketball. I was like, ‘Wow, this girl can almost touch the backboard!’ And she was just so fast up and down the court.

“And when she came out for track, she was a natural.”

Perfect combination

Part of Barringer’s abilities are indeed a gift, and part of it is just good, old-fashioned want-to. She sees what she wants, and she goes after it. With gusto.

Barringer’s parents, Chavis and Marisa, learned just how determined the third oldest of their eight children was when she was just 5 years old.

Chavis coached youth basketball with Concord Parks and Rec, and one day he was talking to one of his younger sons, Camden, about joining the team as soon as he became old enough.

Chaunesse overheard and, slightly offended, spoke up.