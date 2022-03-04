C, JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Undefeated Vikings brewing with confidence – and urgency

Of course, 6-foot-4 center Emerson Baker, who stars as an offensive lineman for the Central football team during the fall, is the strongest Viking. But junior forward Gavin Bullock is getting there.

“Here’s Gavin playing inside for me (at 6 foot 2),” Baker said. “Now, he’s going to face the basket probably more than he’s going to be back-to-basket, but he’s benching well over 200 pounds.”

Junior guard Adriel Miller and senior guard Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz, also known as “Boogie,” have football pedigrees, too, so they bring their own aggressiveness and toughness to the team.

But EVERYBODY plays fast, and that, combined with the new-found strength, has helped take the Vikings to another level.

“Now, we’re not a lot bigger, but if you look at pictures of our kids dribbling up the floor, you’ll see them cut up a little bit,” Jim Baker said. “Their muscles are coming out, their veins are popping out. And I think it’s made all the difference in the world in their confidence, their shooting range.

“Going from that time in April to now is amazing. We go in there and lift for 10 or 15 minutes before practice. Because of that, we’re so much better.”