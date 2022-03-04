C, JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Undefeated Vikings brewing with confidence – and urgency

CONCORD – Jim Baker – earnest, affable gentleman that he is – meant well.
He really did.
His Central Cabarrus boys basketball team was undefeated, the Vikings were blowing away their opponents, fan support was through roof, and the administration was downright giddy.
What could go wrong AFTER a run-of-the-mill practice?
An innocent, well-intended comment could.
As the team was preparing to leave the locker room one day, Baker took time to remind his players just how far they’ve come in recent years. They’d gone from being the team that everybody wanted on their schedules to the class of the South Piedmont 3A Conference and beyond. And besides that, being so young, they were ahead of schedule. Kudos.
But when he got in his car to leave Central, Baker’s youngest son, Vikings freshman guard Jake Baker, had some bad news.
“Dad, they didn’t like what you said,” Jake said.
Jim was befuddled.
“‘What’d I say?” he asked.
“They were all in the locker room saying, ‘Coach doesn’t think we can win it,’” Jake explained.
Jim was crestfallen. That wasn’t what he was saying at all.
He explained:
“What I said was, ‘No offense to my two seniors, but I really felt we’d have a chance to win it NEXT year, or at least make a good run at it.’
“I went back the next day and said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa! I didn’t say that I believed you couldn’t win (a state title) this year. I meant it as a compliment that you guys are farther along than I thought you would be. That’s all.’”
Eventually, crushed egos were mended, and the Vikings got back to the business of beating the brakes off their opponents.
Perhaps even more so.
Fast-forward several weeks, and the Vikings are exactly where they and their fans – and, yes, their coach – thought they could be: in the Class 3A state semifinals.
Central Cabarrus (30-0) takes on a vaunted West Charlotte team (20-9) at Morganton’s Freedom High School on Saturday at 4 p.m. in what will be one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the postseason at any level.
One thing’s for sure: These Vikings are ready.
After dominating the SPC, they have done the same thing to their playoffs foes, winning their four postseason games by an average of 46.5 points per game.
Let me write that again: 46.5. POINTS. PER. GAME.
I don’t have the time to dig through the scores of every North Carolina team that’s ever made the playoffs, but that has to be some kind of record or something. Or close to it.
It’s actually ridiculousness.
And the Vikings’ fans are rabid with everything that’s transpiring. The team frequently plays in front of sell-out crowds, and a large contingent of Green and Gold supporters plan to make the trip to Morganton Saturday. Get there early, even if you already have tickets.
And it’s not as if Central Cabarrus fans have never experienced a team that won at a high level. Most folks around these parts remember the Viking squad, coached by the legendary Scott Brewer, that took the Class 3A state crown in 2000.
But that team, as great as it was, wasn’t undefeated.
That team wasn’t getting haymakers from its opponents each night.
And that team wasn’t expected to win every game by 30-plus points.
This underclassman-riddled Central team is building a legacy of its own, and it gets another chance to enhance it Saturday by taking on a West Charlotte squad that’s won five state titles and has known over the years for being big, athletic and tough.
But these Vikings, well, they’re different. And after some lean years, they’ve arrived.
“I’m so pleased and proud of our program because of where we came from,” Baker said. “Three or four short years ago, it seemed like we couldn’t beat the Little Sisters of the Poor.
“The kids have bought into what we want to do. Of course, we gradually changed our style of play to fit those kids’ personalities and their abilities, and they’re better than I thought they could be.”
Don’t worry, Jim, they know.
And it starts with perhaps the least likely place you’d expect an up-tempo, don’t-lower-your-head-to –your-popcorn-or-you’ll-miss-something-great-happening team to be engineered: the weight room.
This year, Cabarrus County Schools provided upgraded weight-lifting facilities for Northwest Cabarrus and Central Cabarrus. Baker didn’t know how much Central’s would get used until the Vikings, following another strong regular season, were ousted by Weddington in the second round of the playoffs last year.
After going 12-2 during a season shortened by the COVID-19 virus, the loss stung. But Baker noticed something during that 77-60 defeat to the Warriors, who were undefeated and went on to win the state championship.
“We got knocked back on our heels in that first half,” Baker explained. “Weddington beat us up. They pushed us around and beat us up in the first half a little bit. At halftime, we gathered us ourselves, and we came out and played really well in the second half, but we were already down by 17 or 18 points.
“We took a week or so off, and those kids got in the weight room, and it was unbelievable.”
For some of the Vikings, it didn’t exactly start off pretty, though. Take standout sophomore twin guards, Carson and Chase Daniel.
“The twins could barely bench the bar – the bar is 45 pounds – when we firstwint started out,” Baker said. “They had never lifted before.
“But now, they’re up around 165-170. Handling the ball, the twins don’t get knocked back anymore.”
Then there was the improvement star junior guard Jaiden Thompson made.
“Jaiden has been remarkable with the weight lifting,” Baker said. “Now, he can take one step and go up and dunk it. He couldn’t do that before.
“Jaiden the other night (in a fourth-round win over Enka) shot a couple step-backs near the NBA 3-point line. His hands have gotten stronger, he can post you up a little bit.”
Of course, 6-foot-4 center Emerson Baker, who stars as an offensive lineman for the Central football team during the fall, is the strongest Viking. But junior forward Gavin Bullock is getting there.
“Here’s Gavin playing inside for me (at 6 foot 2),” Baker said. “Now, he’s going to face the basket probably more than he’s going to be back-to-basket, but he’s benching well over 200 pounds.”
Junior guard Adriel Miller and senior guard Jay’kwon Diaz-Cruz, also known as “Boogie,” have football pedigrees, too, so they bring their own aggressiveness and toughness to the team.
But EVERYBODY plays fast, and that, combined with the new-found strength, has helped take the Vikings to another level.
“Now, we’re not a lot bigger, but if you look at pictures of our kids dribbling up the floor, you’ll see them cut up a little bit,” Jim Baker said. “Their muscles are coming out, their veins are popping out. And I think it’s made all the difference in the world in their confidence, their shooting range.
“Going from that time in April to now is amazing. We go in there and lift for 10 or 15 minutes before practice. Because of that, we’re so much better.”
Perhaps one of the most delightful things to watch about this Central team is its unselfishness. No single player ever looks as if he’s trying to get “my numbers.” Sometimes, during the rare occasion that they get in a halftime offensive setting, they’ll work the ball around more than 10 times, whipping the ball to a teammate that might have a better look at the basket.
Anything so they can score and slide into that vicious pressure defense of theirs, which results in turnovers and, thus, layups. Before you know it, an eight-point lead has ballooned to a 40-point edge, producing a running clock.
By the third quarter.
When you’re tallying up individual points at the end of the game, there’s usually no telling whose total is highest.
Maybe it’s the twins, who play at the top of the press, have hands like prizefighters, and then swoop in for layups. Chase Daniel leads the team with 4.7 steals per game, to go with 15.5 points. Carson Daniel is next with 4.6 thefts each night and 14.1 points.
Maybe it’s Thompson, who makes defenders think he’s going to loft one of those sweet mid-range jumpers of his but then backs up beyond the arc and rips the nets. Thompson, is receiving Division I looks, sports a team-best 19.8 points average and, despite being listed at just 6-feet tall, grabs a team-leading 5.7 rebounds.
Or maybe it’s Bullock (11 points, four rebounds), who jumps center, works inside for tough rebounds and then, the next trip down, drills a 3 from near the Central Cabarrus bench.
Diaz-Cruz also has a nice tough, as his left-handed 3-pointers have ignited more than their fair share of 20-point surges.
Anybody can score because the defense provides so many opportunities.
“I’ve had three kids score at least 30 this year, both the twins and Jaiden,” Baker said. “I’ve had probably seven guys get double figures. We’ve got some kids that can play.”
So now it’s time to test themselves against West Charlotte, with some figuring it will be the Vikings’ first REAL test after storming through the SPC.
And the four 4A schools they beat in non-conference action.
And the two private schools.
And those other four 3A playoff opponents.
Are they ready for the type of challenge West Charlotte ultimately will bring?
Baker believes they are.
“The Enka game (on Tuesday) was more of a technical game,” Baker explained. “They cut back door, they read screens, whereas West Charlotte is going to be more of a street-fight game. We’re just going to get in there and swing at each other, and you hope you come out on top at the end. West Charlotte’s really good, and they’re athletic. We’re going to make them play fast, and that may be the worst thing, but that’s how we play.