CONCORD – You’re trash!

You’re sorry!

Give me that shot!!!

These are words you might hear from one of the most humble players around when he’s on the basketball court.

Yes, on the surface, it goes against all behavior you figure a humble player would exhibit, SHOULD exhibit. But then you don’t know Gavin Bullock.

Which is kind of the mistake so many of his opponents make: Before they ever get to know anything about the Central Cabarrus do-it-all senior, they take a look at him – not very tall, T-shirt under his jersey, military-grade haircut – and draw a conclusion.

This guy should be working on a science project, not running on the basketball court with us!

It’s a sentiment they usually wind up regretting.

Not only does Bullock eventually prove he belongs on the hardwood, he excels when he’s out there, making plays, being a leader for a nationally ranked team that’s won 61 of its last 62 games and on the cusp of winning a state championship.

Bullock is so much a part of the fabric of this tightly wound Central Cabarrus team, it’s uncanny, especially for his stature as he goes against players much bigger and stronger.

There are Vikings who score more, rebound more, defend better. But in terms of impact? It’s hard to find any Viking more vital than Bullock, a self-described “underdog” who just wants to leave the gym at the end of the night knowing Central has gotten another “Dub.”

“Unless you’re my coach or have seen me play a good sample size of games, I think people don’t think I’m very good,” said the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Bullock. “But I think I do a lot of things that don’t translate to the stat sheet. I think I’m a great leader. I think I get our team prepared mentally.

“Not many people notice what I do, and I’m fine with that. I really just care about winning. I’m almost willing to do anything to win.”

Thus the trash talk.

Bullock says it doesn’t stem from some overwhelming arrogance, something implying that he’s the most dominant force on the court. He knows that’s not usually the case.

“Yeah, sometimes they do talk trash to me,” Bullock said. “But most of the time I do it first. I think I talk trash personally trying to get them to say something just to motivate me. I draw strength from that. It makes me play better.

“We all do that to each other. (Central Cabarrus junior guard) Carson (Daniel) will sometimes come up to me and tell me that one of the players on the other team said I was trash, and the guy never even said that. I do the same thing to him.”

It’s a somewhat unique approach, yes. But this is what’s worked for Bullock. It helped him hold his own for AAU, middle-school and high school teams with rosters filled with players more athletically gifted and more skilled. It helped him thrive against teams boasting players more highly ranked, more hotly recruited. The so-called best of the best.

Asked why he thinks people underestimate him on the court, Bullock paused.

“Part of it’s the height …” he began before settling on, “I really don’t know why people underestimate me. But people underestimate our team overall. If you watch us in layup lines, I’m sure everybody we played this year, unless they know us in conference, probably walks out and thinks they’re going to beat us.

“No player on our team passes the eye test. You don’t look at one of us and think, ‘Oh, he’s dominant.’ You have to watch us play and see our team chemistry.”

And with Bullock, you have to see how he fits into that formula for the Vikings.

‘I’ll do it, Coach’

Bullock playing center for Central Cabarrus actually all kind of started by accident.

For most of his life, Bullock was a point guard. As a freshman for the Vikings, he stood just 5-9. The fact that he was still good enough for play on the Central Cabarrus varsity at that height says a lot unto itself.

Finally, he hit a spurt, and by the summer before his junior year, he was ready to take off, although still as a guard-focused player. But when the Vikings were preparing for a preseason game at Catawba College, Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker was faced with a problem: There was no one to play in the middle.

“(Jay'kwon Diaz-Cruz’s) ankle was hurt, and big Emerson (Baker) didn’t come,” the coach said of the then-seniors who often rotated at the position. “I looked around and said, ‘Somebody’s got to play center.’ Gavin said, ‘I’ll do it, Coach.’

“He did really well. When that happened, it just started clicking. Gavin’s athletic enough and strong enough to guard a big kid, but they can’t guard him away (from the basket). So all of a sudden, I look, and I say, ‘We’ve got something now.’”

With Bullock guarding the opposing team’s biggest player while also stepping out to knock down 3-pointers, the Vikings won their first 30 games and took their second straight South Piedmont 3A Conference title last year.

Bullock averaged nearly 11 points and four rebounds and led the team with 1.4 blocked shots per game while earning all-conference honors.

Baker loved what Bullock was doing to help the team. Without Bullock doing what he did, the Vikings wouldn’t have been the same. But it also tore at the coach’s heartstrings that the setup was likely affecting Bullock’s recruiting status.

I mean, how many 6-3 forward/centers are getting college scouts beating down their doors?

“I knew at one point he was probably sacrificing because not all college coaches see what you’re doing,” Baker said. “He started getting some people looking at him, and then they realized, ‘This kid can play. He’s a hard-nosed kid. He’ll take some charges, he’ll block some shots.’”

Baker referenced last week’s state semifinal game, when Bullock was charged with checking West Charlotte’s 6-10 center Donovan Raymond, to illustrate just what his heady senior does.

“They had the big kid last Saturday, and if you could get him away from the basket, you’ve got layups,” Baker said. “Once we got them spread out a little bit and he started pushing out on Gavin, it was layup after layup.

“Then I said, ‘All Gavin’s got to do is hit one or two (3-pointers). Sure enough, that third quarter he hit back-to-back, ‘Boom! Boom!’ You could just sense there that with the dike, the water was coming over.”

The Vikings won by 27 points, avenged last year’s semifinal loss to West Charlotte, and it was on to N.C. State for the finals on Saturday, where they’ll face, quite possibly, their biggest opponent yet: Pittsboro Northwood (28-2).

Not only do the Chargers have 6-6 North Carolina commit Drake Powell, who’s a guard and taller than anybody on the Central Cabarrus roster, they have 7-footer Kenan Parrish at center. In all, of the 12 players on the Northwood roster, 10 of them are at least 6-3.

Bullock most likely will be tasked with defending the 7-footer.

Bullock didn’t get into his trash-talking mode just yet, but he didn’t blink when we discussed Northwood’s collective height.

“I get more motivated playing against a bigger player because everyone counts me out,” Bullock said. “I feel like everyone doubts me. Usually, I find a way to stop (bigger opponents) or at least slow them down from how they usually play.”

On multiple occasions this season, Bullock has played his game to near-perfection against guys nearing 7 feet. Two specific examples are the Vikings’ win over highly touted Concord Academy, which boasted 6-10 Petar Asceric, and West Charlotte’s Raymond.

Bullock, ever the team guy, refused to take all the credit for that success, though.

“A lot of people say I play center,” Bullock said. “I definitely guard the center defensively, but I feel like I play as a guard. We run five guards, and I feel my teammates don’t get enough credit. I don’t think anyone guards a player individually on our team; I think we play TEAM defense. When we shut a player down, we shut that player down as a team. There’s no, ‘I’m guarding him, and I’m shutting him down.’ There’s help defense.

“I think I had two rebounds (Saturday against Raymond), but I was keeping the big man from getting the rebounds, and (best friend and fellow Vikings senior) Jaiden (Thompson) ended up with 13. All that matters is winning.”

A lesson in humility

Early in his career, Bullock admits, he wasn’t exactly Mr. Team Guy.

He wasn’t a selfish player, but he wasn’t the guy you would’ve thought would become someone known for having a great attitude, a leader for the Vikings.

A talented player from the day he began in Harrisburg Parks and Rec, he loathed losing. Sometimes it made his temper get out of control.

Take the time he and his brother, Garrison, older by a year, were playing one-on-one in the backyard. Gavin had shown basketball promise, while Garrison was more of a standout on the baseball diamond. But when Garrison had the nerve to beat him one day, Gavin had trouble handling it.

So they fought.

Not a brotherly tussle of pushing and shoving. They FOUGHT.

“It was a real fistfight,” Gavin said. “I’m throwing him in the dirt and everything. It was bad. My dad (Troy) was mad!”

Garrison, who now plays baseball at Emory & Henry, and Gavin have since hugged it out and made up and have an extremely strong relationship. Gavin even credits Garrison for giving him his competitive spirit.

But it still took a while for Gavin to evolve. The issue, he said, was dealing with criticism – constructive or not – when he was being coached up. It was especially bad when the coaching was coming from Troy, who only wanted his youngest son to be his best but didn’t exactly do it with a tender voice.

“I didn’t take it well,” Bullock admits. “No, I didn’t. I used to get so mad. I used to cry when he would get on me with sports. I had an AAU coach, Ricky Clemons, and he used to get on me, and my dad used to get on me. I used to not be coachable. But I realize now that they were just trying to help me get better. That’s probably the reason I’m very coachable now.

“My dad always used to tell me, ‘Don’t listen to HOW they’re saying it; listen to WHAT they’re saying.’ And that really stuck with me.”

By middle school, as Bullock began to stand out on C.C. Griffin’s squad that featured many of his current Central teammates, he had begun to see things differently. He’s adjusted to how his dad might instruct him and the way a coach might handle him, although that’s hardly a problem with Baker.

Bullock certainly appreciates the way his mother, Roberta Road Middle School Principal Kristy Bullock, has HER way as sort of providing him gentle-spirited life coaching, and he appreciates his dad’s way with hoops.

“My mom tries to teach me the lesson out of things and tries to talk,” Bullock explained. “My dad is very blunt. He’s always going to tell me the truth. I feel like that’s great for me. Even in games where we get a 40- or 50-point win, he’s always humbling me. He’s always telling me what the other team does well. He’s never trying to make me feel like I’m better than someone else. He’s straightforward and blunt.”

It’s all made for one of the fiercest competitors in the county.

“I feel like I can play against anybody,” Bullock said. “I’ll do whatever it takes.”

The leader

By the time Bullock got to Central Cabarrus as a ninth-grader, he had the proper frame of mind, at least in terms of how he received coaching.

The basketball part was another thing.

“I was really scared,” Bullock recalled. “I had NO athleticism.”

As you might imagine, he didn’t let that define him. He could dribble and had a deadly jump shot, but he needed to add more, especially competing in a sport that’s laden with superb athletes.

While winter basketball was delayed because of COVID during his sophomore year, he worked tirelessly to change his physical attributes. He lifted weights, focusing heavily on leg work. He did box jumps, he jumped rope. He was tireless.

“Sometimes I would just put on a weighted vest and try to dunk in my backyard for an hour,” Bullock said.

Pretty soon, his bench press was up to 215 pounds, and his vertical leap had risen to 35 inches. He was ready. Finally, a year ago, he got his first dunk. And so began the journey of the undersized center.

That’s not the only skill he brings to the Vikings, though.

“Gavin is probably the more vocal leader of the team, and Jaiden is more quiet and subtle,” Baker said. “Gavin will just blurt out what’s on his mind.”

The coach shook his head and smiled as he described Bullock’s sense of humor, which has kept the atmosphere around the Vikings light in a season that’s had its share of pressure after being unbeaten and ranked 23rd in the nation without a state title.

“We’ll announce to the team something like, ‘Congratulations to Jaiden for winning player of the year,’” Baker said, “and Gavin will say, ‘There weren’t many choices, were there?’ Something to stick that knife into Jaiden a little bit and just turn it. Jaiden will just roll his eyes. But that’s just Gavin.”

But come game day, Baker knows Bullock will be all business. This season, while facing mostly bigger competition, he’s averaged 11.7 points, three rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals. He’s also second on the team with 44 3-pointers made.

But Baker said the cerebral portion of Bullock’s game shouldn’t be understated.

“Gavin’s a sharp kid,” Baker said. “He knows everything that’s going on. He knows every team, its players, what’s going on in school. He’s got an unbelievable memory. He’ll say, ‘This player for this team likes to do that or this.’”

“He’ll do well at the next level.”

The next level for Bullock will be playing college ball at Lees-McRae, a Division II school in Banner Elk.

Somebody DID notice his value and had sense enough to offer a scholarship.

Bullock is ready for the challenge of college ball, but he knows his role, or at least position, will change.

“I know I’m definitely going to have to play guard,” Bullock said. “I’m not going to be a big man.”

Bullock thought for a moment and shrugged his shoulders.

“But who knows?” he said. “I might be able to go up there and defend bigger people. Probably not a center, but I can defend the big guard and wing positions. But I think that’s another thing that guarding bigs in high school has prepared me for. My height does not display what I can guard. I can guard way bigger positions.”

Most likely talking trash the entire time.

Anything to get him motivated to help his team, right?

But Lees-McRae won’t come until his high school days are complete. And win or lose, that happens Saturday when the Vikings try to take down another giant.

Last week, Bullock took stock of all he’s overcome – the years of being uncoachable, the days of grappling his brother, the period of being scared because he lacked athleticism. Now, he can see what he was put on Central Cabarrus’ campus to do: become the most unrelenting guard/forward/center around.

To culminate that growth with a state championship would mean everything.

“I think it’s pretty crazy,” he said. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. My mom asked me the other day when we were in the Brickhouse Grill, ‘Has it sunk in yet?’ It still really hasn’t. I’m trying to keep the main thing the main thing, just treat it like another game. It’s kind of hard.

“I was thinking the other night: I used to go watch (Cox Mill’s) Wendell (Moore Jr.) and Leaky (Black). I used to go watch (Jay M. Robinson’s) Lavar Batts (Jr.), I used to go ask to take pictures with them after the game. And now that’s us. We’re in the state championship. It’s just crazy to me. I always thought we could do it, but now it’s actually coming to reality.”

A little trash talk, it seems, can go a long way.