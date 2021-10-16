C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life

But eventually, the tug of the game on his heart was just too much to resist, and so was his desire to do it at home. So back to the area he came, and that was when he developed a synergy with another young, career baseball man with Cabarrus/Rowan ties named Joe Hubbard.

The two seamheads joined forces to take over the Kannapolis American Legion Post 115 squad, and it was brotherly love at first strike.

“David’s a couple years younger than I am, and we actually got together when we started doing Legion ball back in the mid-90s,” recalled Hubbard, who’s still the leader of the Post 115 squad. “He came in, and we were basically co-coaching.

“David was kind of a happy-go-lucky guy – you didn’t know from one thing or the other what he was thinking,” Hubbard added with a laugh. “He was actually really good for me, simply because I’m more of a structured A-B-C-D type, and he was more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants guy coaching-wise. We actually fed off each other really well, just because we were different. I think I learned a lot from him during that time we coached together.”

For three years, Hubbard and Wright worked together with Post 115, attending high school and other Legion games in their spare time, just to strengthen their knowledge base.