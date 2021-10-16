C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: When they gather to pay respects to ex-Spiders coach Wright, they’ll celebrate a true baseball man’s life

CONCORD – As a hard-hitting, hard-charging player in the late 1980s, David Wright provided his share of special moments out on the South Rowan High School baseball field.
Wright, who was a star infielder for the Raiders, used to bring the crowd to its feet, whether it was clearing the bases with a hit to help the team to victory or making a fearless defensive play to foil an opponent’s surge.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, a crowd will gather on the South Rowan diamond again, even though it’s not high school baseball season, and they’ll celebrate David Curry Wright once more.
This time, though, they’ll be there to honor a life lost much too soon and the legacy of a man who was beloved, literally, from one end of this state to the other – and a few places beyond that.
Wright lost a short but valiant bout with cancer on Sept. 19, about one month shy of his 52nd birthday, in Wilmington, where he was a devoted teacher. He leaves behind a wife, Michelle; a daughter, Kennedy; and a son, Boston; along with his mother, Millicent Frye, and brother, Jason Wright.
And while scores of people in Cabarrus and Rowan counties were saddened to hear of Wright’s passing, there’s no doubt that the former Concord High School baseball coach lived a full life.
When he wanted to accomplish a goal, he didn’t just talk about it; he found a way to make it a reality.
When Wright cared about something or someone, he loved hard, unabashedly letting you know just how he felt.
That’s what they will honor out on South Rowan’s field next Saturday, when “A Celebration of Life” is held for Wright, a man who seemed to leave an indelible imprint on each of the 18,949 days he graced this Earth.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. and will be followed by the celebration, which his mother wants to be clear should NOT be termed a “funeral” or a “memorial service.”
“We are just going to celebrate David’s life,” Frye said in a phone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “This will not be something sad. We’re going to sing and laugh and read poems and some Bible verses, but it won’t be like a funeral, it won’t be sad. That’s not the way David lived his life.”
Although he grew up in Rowan County, graduating from South Rowan in 1988, Wright carved out a niche for himself in Cabarrus County. And it started on the baseball diamond.
He’d had an impressive career as a college player at Carson-Newman in Jefferson City, Tenn. His junior season, 1993, he led all of Division II baseball in doubles with 24, and he was twice named an all-league performer as a shortstop in the South Atlantic Conference.
After college, he knew he wanted to stay close to the game he loved. But he didn’t initially want to teach, which was a requirement back then if you wanted to coach a high school baseball team, so he opted to remain in Tennessee after graduation, where he worked in sales for a manufacturing company.
But eventually, the tug of the game on his heart was just too much to resist, and so was his desire to do it at home. So back to the area he came, and that was when he developed a synergy with another young, career baseball man with Cabarrus/Rowan ties named Joe Hubbard.
The two seamheads joined forces to take over the Kannapolis American Legion Post 115 squad, and it was brotherly love at first strike.
“David’s a couple years younger than I am, and we actually got together when we started doing Legion ball back in the mid-90s,” recalled Hubbard, who’s still the leader of the Post 115 squad. “He came in, and we were basically co-coaching.
“David was kind of a happy-go-lucky guy – you didn’t know from one thing or the other what he was thinking,” Hubbard added with a laugh. “He was actually really good for me, simply because I’m more of a structured A-B-C-D type, and he was more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants guy coaching-wise. We actually fed off each other really well, just because we were different. I think I learned a lot from him during that time we coached together.”
For three years, Hubbard and Wright worked together with Post 115, attending high school and other Legion games in their spare time, just to strengthen their knowledge base.
Before long, Wright relented. He would become a teacher, just so he could lead a high school program. And as Empsy Thompson, now the head baseball coach and athletics director at A.L. Brown, moved in to work with Hubbard with Post 115, Wright finally took over his own team: the Concord Spiders.
Sudden impact
While Wright was a good coach at Concord, wins and losses weren’t necessarily where he made his mark as the Spiders’ leader.
He epitomized “if you build it, they will come.”
That baseball diamond on the Concord campus? The one that’s polished and now named Bill Ford Field, after the legendary coach?
Wright actually built it. He literally did it with his own hands, with time and sweat equity, because he believed the team deserved its own spot.
“That used to be a practice field for the football team,” Millicent Frye said. “David spent hour after hour after hour building that field the way it is now.
“David was an organizer, a doer – he put things together. He built programs. He was also wonderful with his students. He cared about his students.”
Millicent said a number of her son’s former players have reached out to her over the past few weeks, including 2006 Concord graduate Chad Dempsey.
“(Dempsey) is an RN getting ready to become a P.A., and he and his fiancée are travelling all over the United States working,” Millicent said. “He sent me an e-mail, and he was saying how much Coach Wright meant to him. He said Coach Wright taught him about not having an ego, and he said, ‘I owe a lot to Coach Wright. He is responsible for helping me be the person that I am today.’
“And what else can you say about anybody that’s any better than that?”
After just two years at Concord, Wright returned to his home county, taking over the baseball program at West Rowan. He led the Falcons to four winning campaigns in his four seasons in Mt. Ulla.
Along the way, Wright did more building.
One pet project that impacted players from many different schools Wright didn’t even coach was the transformation he led of the old Amory on Church Street in Concord: He turned it into a baseball training facility called “Diamond Dreams.”
At “Diamond Dreams,” which featured batting cages and plenty of other workout space, Wright was able to take a hands-on approach with players in the area. While scores of athletes came through to work with Wright, at least two of them went on to become some of the most successful – and richest – players in the game today.
You might have heard of them: Kyle and Corey Seager, whose other brother, Justin, became a pro, too.
Wright also went on to serve a three-year stint as the South Rowan American Legion coach. But in 2011, not long after his father, Frank, died, he felt it was time for a change. He wouldn’t coach a high school or Legion team again, but he wanted to stay close to the game. He decided he would still coach AAU teams and hold clinics.
He would just do it at the beach. So he moved to Oak Island, outside Wilmington.
Life’s a beach
Down on the coast, Wright kind of re-invented himself. He was the same affable guy, but according to his mother, the folks back home would’ve hardly recognized him from the clean-cut, neatly coiffed man who left.
“David let his hair grow out,” Millicent said with a laugh. “He grew a mustache and beard. It’s really fun to look at pictures of him in his baseball uniform because all of his friends (in Cabarrus and Rowan counties) knew him as an athlete and a baseball player.”
And he formed a band, a group called Of Wolf and Buffalo, defined on its Facebook page as one of “Roots Rock Americana with Southern Rock, Alternative Country, and Jam Band influences.”
Its lead singer and guitarist was one David Curry Wright, the kid who’d appropriately been voted “Most Original” in his senior year at South Rowan.
“The people in Oak Island knew him as a wonderful songwriter and singer and a wonderful schoolteacher,” Millicent said proudly. “It’s funny because several people up here that I’ve shown his picture to of him in his band, they’re amazed and say, ‘That can’t be David Wright!’ I say, ‘Yes, it is!’
“He had a beautiful voice; he just never had used it. He and his band played local outdoor concerts and at places along the beach. And he loved it.”
Hubbard, Wright’s old coaching cohort with Post 115, could only laugh when he talked about his pal as a guitar-strumming teacher. But he got a glimpse of it before Wright left for the beach.
“That’s the thing with David – you don’t really put too many baseball players with being guitar players and singers,” Hubbard said. “Those are things that don’t happen, but David would love to sit and just play the acoustic guitar sometimes, and he loved to sing. Even back then, he was doing it, and he was pretty good, too.”
He was a pretty good educator, too.
Wright loved his full-time job. Teaching was just as important to him as performing in front of crowds cheering on Of Wolf and Buffalo, something his mother initially had trouble comprehending for her son.
And he poured his soul into teaching. At the J.C. Roe Center in Wilmington, he was the school’s intensive behavior support teacher and Special Education chairperson.
He was still building.
Kimberly Morrissey, J.C. Roe’s principal, said Wright will be missed.
“David was an amazing man that profoundly impacted many Special Education students and their education,” Morrissey said via e-mail. “Our school is the alternative school, and he embraced those children like they were his own.”
Wright also played an integral part in his own children’s life, helping Kennedy navigate her first three years of college and assisting Boston on deciding what university might be best for him as he went into his senior year of high school.
Then, tragedy struck.
Saying goodbye
According to his mother, Wright began to notice some knots on his body this past January. He was concerned, but he didn’t want Millicent and other family members to worry, so he tried as best he could not to make a big deal out of it.
That was David: always looking out for others.
He had been an avid runner, someone who exercised regularly, and he tried to continue. He hadn’t had health problems, plus he was a fighter. Why give in to this willingly?
But the knots began to take their toll on his body, and in May, doctors recommended that he have surgery.
At the time, he had a procedure to have two knots removed. But unfortunately, they came back with a vengeance.
“(The knots) just started spreading over his body,” Millicent said. “It was a form of carcinoma, but (doctors) could never give it a name, and they didn’t know where it came from. He was very sick for about three months.”
On Friday, Sept. 17, he was moved to a form of hospice, a facility named Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington. Less than two days later, he was gone, passing away just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.
For Millicent, it had been sheer misery to see her oldest child in such pain. She shared a special bond with both her boys, so much so that they didn’t call her “mom” or “mama” – to David and Jason, she was “mother.”
The only thing that brought her solace when David passed was the fact that she was there, right there by his side, as he left this world.
“I was holding one hand, and Jason was holding the other,” Millicent said softly.
Right then and there, Millicent knew how she was going to let Cabarrus and Rowan counties said goodbye to her son: with something special. Through the roughest time of his life, he had been thinking of her. This would be her final gift to him.
Two weeks before he passed away, his body ravaged with pain, they’d had the toughest of conversations.
“One of the last things he said to me, he said, ‘Mother, don’t worry about me. I’m going to be OK,’” Millicent recalled, fighting back tears. “He knew that he wasn’t going to make it. He said, ‘You know I’m a born-again Christian. Whatever the good Lord has planned for me, I accept.’
“So WE have to accept it. David was a good person, so I have to believe I know where he is. He would not want me to be sad. He would want me to be happy.”
And Millicent wants David to be happy, too. That’s one reason she’s having his celebration on the ball field at South Rowan. She admits her initial thought was to have it at a church, but COVID-19 protocols were some hurdles in the process.
But you can almost hear her smiling through the telephone as she talks about being out on South Rowan’s field next Saturday.
It just seems … right.
“He would be happy,” Millicent said. “He would be glad so many of his friends will be there. He would be like, ‘Hey, you guys, we haven’t seen each other in 20 years! I’m so glad everybody’s getting to see everybody!’
“That would be David. He would not want everybody sitting around crying.”
And the kind folks at South Rowan have been so accommodating.
This is no inconvenience for the Raider administration. This is for one of their own.
“David spent the first 30 years of his life on a baseball field, and I love that about this whole thing,” Millicent said. “South has just gone out of their way, saying ‘Use the field, use the press box. Whatever you need, If you want it at night, we’ll turn the lights on for you.’”
So the Celebration of David Wright’s Life will begin at 3 p.m. with visitation. Because of the expected heat, water will be distributed, almost as if a baseball game were taking place. Some of Wright’s childhood friends will speak, and a teammate from Carson-Newman, former pitcher Jim Franklin, will make remarks, as will many others.
Millicent said she will make her best effort to read poems and scriptures from the Bible, and another friend, Doug Tyner, will perform music and sing songs that Wright would like.
All on the field where things truly began to take flight for this Wright brother.
“I think that was David’s life,” Hubbard said. “Our whole relationship was kind of built on the baseball field, coaching together, trying to help kids. So I think it’s very appropriate that he’s going back home to where his roots are at South Rowan High School, and saying the final farewell on the baseball field.
“I think it’s very appropriate.”