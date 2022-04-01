C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: While reaching Final Four, Cabarrus native Black showing he’s one of nation’s best

CONCORD — As he stood atop the ladder Sunday night, arms stretched wide, conjuring images of that famed statue in Brazil, Leaky Black’s mother and father wept and smiled.

As a senior forward for the North Carolina men’s basketball team that had just beaten St. Peter’s in the NCAA tournament, Black was literally and figuratively at the top. At 22, he was living a little boy’s dream that was born bouncing balls in the backyards of Cabarrus County, had taken him all over this country, and was ending on the Bayou.

With a coveted trip to the Final Four.

This, indeed, was a special moment, but not just for Black; his parents, Chon and Carla, were emotional because they knew what this means to their son.

They’d seen what he went through, playing with the pain of low-extremity injuries and then battling a pandemic.

They’d heard the chatter from “fans” complaining that he needed to shoot the ball more frequently.

And they’d seen him show the resolve to fight through it all to become arguably the best defensive player in this tournament and help the Tar Heels get their blue blood pumping again.

And then Sunday, there he was, up there with the nets around his neck, flashing a smile that could light up all of Cabarrus County while the CBS cameras captured it all and the analysts sang his praises.

There aren’t many feelings better than this for a parent, knowing your child is fulfilling his destiny and, at the same time, managing to stay the humble kid you raised him to be.

“It’s been a joy,” Chon told the Independent Tribune this week. “These past few weeks, it’s been a treat to follow your child and watch him be happy and watch him be successful. For the people who have kids, they understand: You’re more happy for your children than you would be for yourself.

“I’m happy that he’s healthy, that he’s playing the right way. People are starting to see what kind of player that he really is.”

He’s actually been showing it all year. It’s just that in a basketball world where only offensive statistics seem to capture attention and get SportsCenter highlights, people outside the North Carolina program were slow to come around.

First-year Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis has repeatedly spoken about how special of a defensive player Black is. What’s more, he’s talked about what kind of leader he is, having been in the program for four years and allowed his selflessness to become infectious to many of his teammates.

During the season, many coaches from other teams were outspoken, saying Black should be the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Instead, he finished third.

But even after Duke’s Mark Williams was announced as the winner and the Tar Heels were looking like a team that might not even make it to the Big Dance, Black just kept quiet and continued to shut down some of the country’s top offensive players.

That — just as much Armando Bacot’s double-doubles or Caleb Love’s deep 3-pointers or Brady Manek’s Larry Bird impressions — is why the Tar Heels are set up to meet rival Duke in the Final Four on Saturday in New Orleans’ Ceasars Superdome (8:49 p.m.).

“His dad and our family, we’ve always believed in his potential,” Carla said. “As a parent, with your kids, you believe they can be more than what they demonstrate most of the time.”

The Blacks have become part of the extended Carolina family. Players’ parents eat together, occasionally carpool and help each other with lodging on road trips. So, like their son, Leaky’s parents don’t just celebrate his accomplishments; the focus is the team.

“We’ve overcome a lot — (Leaky’s) injuries, COVID shutting everything down, but we have a program that’s still going to thrive,” Carla said. “We have a group of young men that started down a rocky road but have come together. And Leaky feels like he was a part of that.

“I love the fact that he can see it in its full body and realize there have been challenges, big challenges, but we made it. We’re happy to be in the Final Four, but I want people to look at how far they’ve come. That in and of itself, to me, is a success. They haven’t been resting at the top of the rankings all year; they’ve had to fight their way back to this point.

“I’m really proud of Leaky’s leadership,” Carla added. “I’m proud of the fact that he doesn’t need the spotlight to feel good about it. They affirm each other, and that’s good enough for me.”

But for much of Cabarrus County, Leaky being on a stage as grand as the Final Four, where he’ll face former Cox Mill High School teammate Wendell Moore Jr., is as big as Northwest Cabarrus graduate Corey Seager winning the World Series MVP in 2020 or fellow Trojan Bradley Pinion playing in the Super Bowl in 2021.

And since this is basketball country and most folks around these parts have a lifelong allegiance to either Duke or Carolina, it might even be bigger.

Hard road to glory

There were no guarantees it would end this way for the Tar Heels. Although they have a strong record of 28-9, many people, including their fans, believed the Tar Heels were playing sub-par basketball — at least by North Carolina standards. One of their most difficult moments was a 20-point home loss to the Blue Devils, and subsequently there wasn’t a whole lot of faith among the Tar Heel faithful.

Since that Feb. 5 defeat, North Carolina has lost just two of their next 14 games. The highlight was a victory over the Blue Devils last month that marked coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That was a double bonus.

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels only received a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament’s East Region. But it didn’t matter. They were dancing. And they have been on a tear ever since.

With CBS’s game announcers constantly talking about what a ferocious defender Leaky is, the Tar Heels have beaten Marquette, defending champion Baylor, fellow blue blood UCLA, and America’s darling St. Peter’s.

Leaky’s parents have been there every step of the way, although the journey to Philadelphia for the UCLA and St. Peter’s games was, well, the most intriguing.

For the first two rounds, which were played in Fort Worth, Texas, the Blacks took an airplane. For Philadelphia, they opted to drive.

“We drove up for the first game (against UCLA) and, the next morning, came back (to Concord),” Carla explained, adding that the family had to leave because their son-in-law’s father was having a surprise retirement party they’d already agreed to attend.

“And then we drove back up to Philadelphia the next morning,” Carla said. “We drove straight to the game Sunday. Normally, we complain about all that driving, but it’s the Road to the Final Four, so you just say a prayer and hit the road.

“The first time we went up, it was about seven hours and 45 minutes. But going back on that Sunday, it was snowing in several parts of the ride. We got caught in D.C., and in one other place in Maryland, because there was a really bad traffic jam. But we made it right in time for introductions of the team. Right after the game, we got right back in the car and came right back home. I got home (Monday) morning.”

Nothing else matters

But, boy, was it worth it to see that look on their son’s face as he celebrated his Final Four future in Philly’s Wells Fargo Center.

At that moment, anything negative that had been said about Leaky and the Tar Heels this season just didn’t matter. And Chon Black said it never has.

“One thing that my son and I talked about is just knowing exactly who he is,” Chon said. “We understand the criticism and praise that comes with playing at North Carolina; people are going to get it. That’s just the nature of the beast.

“I talk to my son, and he stays off those chat lines and really doesn’t listen to it. As long as he’s happy, as long as he’s strong and strong-minded, I’m good with it.”

And Chon, who said he doesn’t have any accounts nor a desire to get on social media, says he is able to ignore it.

“I really avoid and don’t listen to any of that stuff,” he said. “I know that everybody has an opinion, and most of the time, it’s not going to be positive.”

He paused.

“But one thing they can’t say: They can’t say he didn’t play basketball at the highest level,” Chon said. “They can’t say that he didn’t receive a full scholarship to the University of North Carolina. And they can’t say he isn’t graduating in May with a degree in sports management.

“Those were the goals for me, Carla and Leaky, so nothing else really matters. Him going to the Final Four is just icing on the cake, and him possibly coming back for another year to get his masters is winning the lottery.”

Although he’s a senior, Leaky has another year of eligibility remaining because the pandemic ended the season early. Carla said Davis has told both her and Leaky that he would be welcomed back to Chapel Hill, but he hasn’t decided whether he would return or pursue a pro career.

“The comment he made to me was, ‘I don’t want to think about that until the season’s over,’” Carla said. “But what he DIDN’T say was, ‘I’m not using my year.’”

Focus factor

In the meantime, there’s a greater focus: Saturday in New Orleans and then, hopefully, Monday night in the national championship game against either Kansas or Villanova.

He’ll have lots of support.

Making the trip to New Orleans will be Chon and Carla; his aunt, Audria Bridges; his sisters, Kevona Wall, Jada Black and Mariah Ennis; his cousin, Sydney Askew; and his brother-in-law, Darrian Ennis.

That Carolina family is helping to make sure they have travel plans secured. In fact, arguably the most famous Tar Heel today this side of Michael Jordan, retired coach Roy Williams, is leading the charge.

“Coach Williams called me (Monday) night, making sure that I was OK getting to Louisiana and gave me some options,” Carla said. “Everybody was talking about how ridiculous the prices are, and Coach Williams said, ‘I want you to call so-and-so tomorrow and check in with her because she knows about things.’

“That’s the kind of people they are.”

The Tar Heels defeated St. Peter’s 69-49, and Leaky again was exceptional, holding Peacocks scorer extraordinaire Doug Ebert to just two points.

Chon and Carla beamed with pride, and the entire family’s faces could occasionally be seen by the national cameras as they cheered on the Tar Heels.

“I’ve enjoyed the ride,” Chon said of watching Leaky during the tournament. “People are getting to see Leaky like the player that he is. I think this is the first year that he’s been healthy, and he’s just having fun. They’ve put it together, and he’s making a nice little run.

“But the ride has been up and down. People don’t understand that when you play at a school like Duke or Carolina, when you lose, you have to take that from the public. When you win, you get all the praise.”

Added Chon, “I’m glad that my son has always had the mindset of just having that even keel and being humble and just taking it as it comes.”

As the Tar Heels left the court Sunday, Leaky ran over to his adoring family and delivered hugs one by one.

“When the game was over, the first thing I remember is I sat down, and I cried,” recalled Carla. “He hugged all of us. He was overwhelmed with emotion. I don’t think he said anything. He was just overcome with emotion.”

Leaky might not have had much to say, but as he embraced his father, Chon poured his heart out to the boy he first gave a basketball to at 3 years old.

“We shared tears of joy,” Chon said. “I told him I was proud of him that he stuck with it, and once again, he’s fulfilling one of his dreams.

“His dream as a young kid, once we started playing basketball, the main goal was to get a college degree and go to school on scholarship. I am just so proud that he’s able to use basketball to achieve some of his goals. He’s going to be able to get a college degree but also do it while playing at his dream school, which is the University of North Carolina.”

But the image that’s forever burned in the family’s mind is Leaky making the final cut of the net and doing an unintended imitation of that renowned Christ the Redeemer statue that looks over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In many ways, his story, his journey to the Final Four, is one of redemption.

“When I saw Leaky go up there at the end and cut the nets and put them around his neck and open his hands up, it was like a surreal moment,” Chon said. “It was one of those things like he seemed to be saying, ‘Monkey off my back.’ It seemed, to me, like he was saying, ‘What a relief.’

“I told him that was a magical picture. I don’t know what made him do it, but that was a great picture of him to have. Now it’s on to the Final Four. I’m proud. I’m proud of my son for going from the backyard until now. I’m just so proud that he’s going to be able to participate in such a historical event.”