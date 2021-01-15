C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Who are these masked men? Thoughts on doing our part to limit positive tests and other things

CONCORD – So, the Great Mask Experiment is in full swing.

This season, both the public- and private-school high school athletic associations are requiring athletes in sports like volleyball and basketball to wear masks to help limit the possibility of being infected with the coronavirus.

Even the cheerleaders are wearing them, which is really a statement.

Some have objected to the rule, but, hey, it’s certainly better than having no athletic seasons at all, right?

Uh, right?

Anyway, most players have adapted to the rule. I haven’t seen teams playing with any less passion than they have in the past. In fact, there seems to be more urgency because the kid are having their seasons snatched away from them again, just like so many of their peers last spring.

Plus, this year, the respective state organizations have added timeouts during games to give players a respite while playing with masks because of the extra energy it takes to breathe through the masks during the action.