C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Who are these masked men? Thoughts on doing our part to limit positive tests and other things

CONCORD – So, the Great Mask Experiment is in full swing.
This season, both the public- and private-school high school athletic associations are requiring athletes in sports like volleyball and basketball to wear masks to help limit the possibility of being infected with the coronavirus.
Even the cheerleaders are wearing them, which is really a statement.
Some have objected to the rule, but, hey, it’s certainly better than having no athletic seasons at all, right?
Uh, right?
Anyway, most players have adapted to the rule. I haven’t seen teams playing with any less passion than they have in the past. In fact, there seems to be more urgency because the kid are having their seasons snatched away from them again, just like so many of their peers last spring.
Plus, this year, the respective state organizations have added timeouts during games to give players a respite while playing with masks because of the extra energy it takes to breathe through the masks during the action.
(Sidebar: They call them Media Timeouts, which always cracks me up when I hear the refs say that because I promise you I’ve never gotten up and stopped a game in my life. Although I’ve been tempted to a couple of times during my career to either beat the line to the restroom or the concession stand. But overall, I usually want the games to go by as quickly as they can so I have more time to write and post the stories on our website. Shameless plug: It’s www.independenttribune.com. I don’t have a “wink” emoji at my disposal for the newspaper, but I would use it if I did.)
Anyway, the action has been good this year, for both volleyball and basketball, masks be darned. Besides, this is sports, and if a player wants to skirt the rules, you’d best believe he or she will.
I’ve seen several players who “technically” have on their masks while playing, but those things wind up down around their necks, more resembling big chinstraps than protective masks. Sometimes, it’s just part of the intense action taking place; other times, I’ve discovered, it’s been strategic.
To their credit, with so few fans in the gyms because game seating is being limited to select parents, I have heard the refs saying things like, “Pull your mask up, Number So and So!”
Sometimes the players instantly comply, and sometimes they seem not to hear The Stripes. I haven’t seen a situation where a team has faced consequences for players not fully having their masks up, but that might be what actually needs to be done.
Nothing excessive, mind you.
But if the point is requiring masks for safety, then we have to do something. Maybe having a player leave the game momentarily, similar to how the sport requires a player to leave the football field for at least a play because his helmet came off.
Remember: This is a pandemic we have here, and many teams have had to miss games this year because of one positive test, sometimes discovered on the day of the game.
So let’s do what it takes to keep the seasons going. Let’s be as safe as we can.
Let’s just please stop calling these extra breaks for the players Media Timeouts, or one day … I’m telling you. I’m gonna step to midcourt, form my hands into a “T” and head for the bathroom.
But at least I’ll have my mask on fully. I promise.
Mount Pleasant volleyball
Speaking of volleyball, the Mount Pleasant Tigers recently had their season come to an end with a loss at R-S Central in the Class 2A state playoffs.
It was another brilliant season for coach Blair Sanders are her troops.
As usual, they threatened to win the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference, losing only to one team in league play: champion West Stanly on two occasions. They dominated everyone else in the conference and competed in their postseason matchup before falling to undefeated R-S Central last week.
The Tigers are graduating talented seniors Avery Maulden, Brianna Herring and Lainey Love, but a corps of strong players remain, and Sanders is always developing more promising players.
Congratulations on another fine season, Tigers.
The Adkins plan
Got a press release this week that Concord High School girls soccer player Gracie Adkins has signed to play at Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C.
Adkins, a 5-foot-10 center back for the Spiders made the All-South Piedmont 3A Conference Team in 2019.
"I am excited to have Gracie join our program and look forward to the skillset she will add to our backline,” Francis Marion coach Chelsea Parker said in the press release. “Her size will provide for the opportunity to anchor our defense, and she plays the ball out of the back very well.”
CMS sports break
The Charlotte Observer reported on Thursday that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will suspend play, effective immediately, with the hope to start back up in mid-February.
The school that decision most affects in Cabarrus County is Hickory Ridge, which is the county’s lone Class 4A program and a member of a conference – the Southwestern 4A -- featuring mostly teams for Mecklenburg County.
I hate that for the Ragin’ Bulls, and I hope the kids get to finish their seasons – or even have a season (i.e., football, which was scheduled to begin practicing in early February).
Even more, I hope that Cabarrus County Schools can avoid the same fate.