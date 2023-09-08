CONCORD – It was not all that long ago that Jackson Forrest was a self-described “chubby kid.”

Not that there’s anything wrong with it, but Forrest was one of those boys who, shortly after signing up for football in fourth grade, was destined for the offensive line.

He’s not embarrassed by it, nor is he body-shaming other young – or older – offensive lineman.

It just was what it was.

The reason I mention all this now is because you see Forrest these days, a star junior linebacker for the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans, and you can’t ever imagine such a history.

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he is sculpted. Or what’s that thing people in good shape say (trust me, I wouldn’t know)? Shredded.

Yeah, he’s that, except he has size to go with it.

Northwest Cabarrus biology teachers could use Forrest as a model in class to highlight all the body’s muscles.

It’s all the by-product of sweat equity. And the impetus for that was football.

The transformation began during his freshman year on campus, when he joined the Trojans football team. He had always played sports – football, basketball and baseball. But he was just out there having fun playing with his twin brother, Henry – as he should’ve been at that age.

But something clicked as he went up to the high school level. He was tired of just being “OK.” He was tired of running behind people. He wanted more.

So the journey began.

“Before I got to high school, I wasn’t super athletic,” Forrest said. “I wasn’t ever really the best guy on the field or anything like that. I just came to football practice, and that was that. I didn’t do anything outside of that. But I got in the weight room and kind of toned up, got faster, and my athleticism kind of followed.

“After my freshman year, during that offseason, I was just speed training and doing a lot of linebacker training. I was training probably three or four times a week until basketball season. After basketball season, I did more speed training. I ran track a little – I was a little slow, but I ran track.

“And now, I take it serious,” he added. “I’m trying to get recruited and play at the next level.”

I, of course, am not a college scout. But watching Forrest play, it’s hard to imagine him not one day being out there on Saturdays.

His statistics support that.

Forrest easily leads players on teams competing in the South Piedmont 3A Conference with 15.5 tackles per game.

Translation: His No. 5 is everywhere on the field on Friday night.

It’s almost like he knows where the ball is going. And in the event that the play gets away from him, he looks much faster than his listed 4.9-second 40 time as he’s pursuing ball carriers and taking them to the ground.

And he’s not usually gentle with it.

Through two games, he’s already racked up an incredible 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. Those are season totals for many people, if they’re lucky.

And entering tonight’s contest against Mount Pleasant at Trojan Stadium, Forrest had at least eight more games remaining this year.

Forrest said he keeps a basic approach to making tackles.

“A lot of people are robotic with their mechanics,” he said. “I just go out and play football. I just kind of react. I’ve gotten really good at it because of my coaches, especially my defensive coach, Coach Santana (Lowdermilk). He has instilled it in my mind: Watch film, film, film. He and (head coach Eric) Morman are extremely great leaders, and they lead the team well. They motivate us. They put us in the right situation a lot of times.”

Morman, though, heaps praise on his young linebacker.

“As a coach, I just enjoy watching Jackson play,” Morman said. “He’s the ultimate competitor. He just has a love of the game. When he’s on the field playing, he just has that same vibe that you get when you watch (former Carolina Panthers linebacker) Luke Kuechly. He’s a young man that’s in charge and loves to lead. He’s always making plays. I’m just glad he’s on our team.”

See, it’s descriptions of Forrest like that that make it so hard to believe that he wasn’t always a superb athlete.

A Luke Kuechly vibe in the 11th grade?

And Morman’s not wrong.

The good thing is Forrest is kind enough to give credit to his parents, Bryan and Jacki, for some of his abilities, saying that they both are good athletes. Jacki did modeling for some sporting goods companies, and Bryan played football and basketball in his native Ohio.

Then Forrest couldn’t resist the temptation to crack wise about his dad.

“He tells me he used to have a 40-inch vertical, but I don’t believe him,” he said. “I see him now, and I see his old, slow butt moving around.”

Forrest laughed heartily before adding, “Nah, but he’s a pretty athletic guy. Maybe he got up there a little bit.”

Jacki spends time during games on the Northwest Cabarrus sidelines taking photos, and it’s nothing for Forrest to go over and give her a hug. She gladly returns them, even during the game.

But Jacki’s greatest gift to Forrest is the “training partner” she gave birth to on the same day Jackson was born.

Henry is one of Jackson’s biggest motivators, even if isn’t necessarily by design.

A standout kicker and punter, Henry was the SPC Special Teams Player of the Year last season. This year, he’s added receiver to his position list and has already caught a touchdown.

Jackson is thrilled for his twin brother. But his success also drives him.

“I’m not gonna lie: Henry, when we were younger, he was always the better athlete,” Jackson said. “He’s still a really solid athlete. He’s very clean, he doesn’t eat any bad things, he’s very conscious about his body. So he’s a great person to push me into being better.

“My brother’s always doing something, so naturally I’m thinking, ‘If he’s doing something, I’ve got to be doing something.’ He’ll be like, ‘I’m heading over to the field,’ and I’ll be like, ‘I’ll go.’ We’ll do cones, we’ll do speed drills, we’ll run around the track. Sometimes, we’ll go out there and stretch, just to make sure our bodies are in tip-top shape. It’s nice to have a training partner.”

Is it always pleasant?

“It’s a friendly competition, for sure,” Jackson said, “but sometimes it’s like an aggressive competition. We both feed off each other’s energy. We don’t have jealously; we’re always happy for each other. But it’s like I had a great game (two weeks ago), and he had a great game. But if he does something, he’ll say, ‘Look at this! I did this! Blah, blah, blah.’ So that kind of pushes me, and I’ll say something. We’re always trying to be better than one another, but we’re also happy for each other at the same time.”

There are two other Forrest siblings – Ali, a 25-year-old Cox Mill graduate who works in the financial industry, and Abbie, an 18-year-old Northwest Cabarrus grad who attends college at LSU. Both are tall, standing about 5-11, but they gave up sports when they got to high school.

Jackson and Henry are boldly carrying the athletic mantle for the family, and Bryan and Jacki are there every Friday sporting jerseys with each of their numbers on the back.

And as much as they love football, they are not one-dimensional. Jackson currently carries a 4.0 GPA while taking honors classes. And, yes, he wants to go to college – to play football.

“Something our coaches say all the time is, ‘Use football; don’t let football use you,’” Forrest said. “And that’s what I’m trying to do: Go get a free education, play football, have a good time.”

And now, thanks to the sweat equity, spurred in part to the healthy competition with his twin brother, he’s putting himself in position to do that.

He takes inventory of his young life and pays homage to the sport that changed his.

“As a kid, I wasn’t really driven by anything,” Forrest said. “I was just kind of like … there. But now, I feel like football has been a really big motivator in my life. It’s made me want to be a better person, a healthier person. Football has done a lot of really, really good things for me.”