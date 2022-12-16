CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Dec. 16, games

These are the results from Friday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
Boys
Central Cabarrus 85, Concord 38
Cannon 83, Charlotte Julius Chambers 71
Concord Academy 76, Forsyth Country Day 60
West Cabarrus 76, Hickory Ridge 65
Cox Mill 82, South Iredell 51
Northwest Cabarrus 83, East Rowan 71
Girls
Hickory Ridge 60, West Cabarrus 47
1 of 1 Academy 68, Cannon 65
Central Cabarrus 65, Concord 25
Cox Mill 61, South Iredell 38
East Rowan 43, Northwest Cabarrus 42
Albemarle 64, Mount Pleasant 40
TODAY’S GAMES
Morganton Freedom at Cannon (boys)
Concord Academy (boys) vs. Providence Day (at Holiday Classic at Cannon School)
Jay M. Robinson at North Rowan
MONDAY’S GAMES
Lake Norman at A.L. Brown
Cannon (girls) in holiday tournament
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Cannon (boys) vs. West Charlotte
Cannon (girls) in holiday tournament
Concord Academy (boys) vs. Ardrey Kell (at Anthony Morrow Shootout at Charlotte Latin)
Central Cabarrus (girls) vs. Garinger (at Holiday Hoop Fest)
Cox Mill at Mooresville
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Jay M. Robinson (boys) vs. Charlotte Latin (at Anthony Morrow Shootout at Charlotte Latin)
West Cabarrus at South Iredell