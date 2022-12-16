 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Dec. 16, games

  • Updated
  • 0
The Tigers roll past the Bulldogs.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

These are the results from Friday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County:

The Tigers roll past the Bulldogs.

 Boys

Central Cabarrus 85, Concord 38

Cannon 83, Charlotte Julius Chambers 71

Concord Academy 76, Forsyth Country Day 60

West Cabarrus 76, Hickory Ridge 65

Cox Mill 82, South Iredell 51

Northwest Cabarrus 83, East Rowan 71

DSC_5403.jpg

Girls

Hickory Ridge 60, West Cabarrus 47

1 of 1 Academy 68, Cannon 65

Central Cabarrus 65, Concord 25

Cox Mill 61, South Iredell 38

People are also reading…

East Rowan 43, Northwest Cabarrus 42

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Albemarle 64, Mount Pleasant 40

The Tigers roll past the Bulldogs.

TODAY’S GAMES

Morganton Freedom at Cannon (boys)

Concord Academy (boys) vs. Providence Day (at Holiday Classic at Cannon School)

Jay M. Robinson at North Rowan

MONDAY’S GAMES

Lake Norman at A.L. Brown

Cannon (girls) in holiday tournament

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Cannon (boys) vs. West Charlotte

Cannon (girls) in holiday tournament

Concord Academy (boys) vs. Ardrey Kell (at Anthony Morrow Shootout at Charlotte Latin)

Central Cabarrus (girls) vs. Garinger (at Holiday Hoop Fest)

Cox Mill at Mooresville

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Jay M. Robinson (boys) vs. Charlotte Latin (at Anthony Morrow Shootout at Charlotte Latin)

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts