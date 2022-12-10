CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Dec. 9, games

Results from Friday night’s games involving high school basketball teams in Cabarrus County:
Central Cabarrus 101, Lake Norman Charter 52
Cannon 74, Pittsboro Northwood 64
Concord Academy 65, Hickory Grove Christian 52
Hickory Ridge 81, Cox Mill 69
Concord 75, East Rowan 59
North Davidson 60, A.L. Brown 54, OT
Northwest Cabarrus 82, South Rowan 46
Mount Pleasant 76, Gray Stone Day 27
Hickory Ridge 65, Cox Mill 59
Concord Academy 55, Hickory Grove Christian 35
- Cabarrus School Board welcomes new members, chooses leadership
- Union Street homes open their doors this holiday season
- Carolyn Carpenter - much more than a politician
- BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: In emotionally charged environment, Vikings knock off Eagles
- Friday Five: A can-a-thon, an NCDOT project, litter and a million steaks grilled
- Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star, dies at 71
- Kannapolis police investigate shooting that left one dead
- Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored
- Attack by ‘cowards’ could leave North Carolina county without power for days
- Large sailboat washes ashore on the Outer Banks with 95-year-old mariner inside
- Wortman reveals texts discussing county manager replacement, defunding EDC
- Rowan County Sheriff releases statement on officer-involved shooting
- Eagles, Vikings, Chiefs can clinch playoffs in Week 14
- Friday Five: Roberta Road round-about, American Pickers coming and Christmas events
- Cabarrus welcomes new, returning commissioners
Northwest Cabarrus 54, South Rowan 36
Central Cabarrus 54, Lake Norman Charter 36
North Davidson 49, A.L. Brown 47
Mount Pleasant 47, Gray Stone Day 30
East Rowan 50, Concord 14
Cannon (girls) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) (at She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!