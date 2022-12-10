 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Dec. 9, games

Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Results from Friday night’s games involving high school basketball teams in Cabarrus County:

Boys

Central Cabarrus 101, Lake Norman Charter 52

Cannon 74, Pittsboro Northwood 64

Concord Academy 65, Hickory Grove Christian 52

Hickory Ridge 81, Cox Mill 69

Concord 75, East Rowan 59

North Davidson 60, A.L. Brown 54, OT

Northwest Cabarrus 82, South Rowan 46

Mount Pleasant 76, Gray Stone Day 27

Girls

Hickory Ridge 65, Cox Mill 59

Concord Academy 55, Hickory Grove Christian 35

Northwest Cabarrus 54, South Rowan 36

Central Cabarrus 54, Lake Norman Charter 36

North Davidson 49, A.L. Brown 47

Mount Pleasant 47, Gray Stone Day 30

East Rowan 50, Concord 14

 TODAY’S GAMES

Cannon (girls) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) (at She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C.)

