These are the results from Friday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County and associated conferences:
GREATER METRO 4 CHAMPIONSHIP
Lake Norman 75, Hickory Ridge 67
Cox Mill 68, Mooresville 62
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
West Rowan 79, Central Cabarrus 31
Central Cabarrus 89, Concord 61
YADKIN VALLEY 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIP
- HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: CabCo’s 13 region champs, 28 state qualifiers prepare to go for NCHSAA gold
- Friday Five: An outstanding student, theater and more apartments
- Christina Allegretti, wife of Chiefs' Nick Allegretti, gives birth to twins on Super Bowl morning
- Watch: Chris Stapleton keeps national anthem simple at Super Bowl
- Local children's author gets spot on Concord branch library shelf
- Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
- Concord writing duo releases second book, 'Low Country Boil'
- Grandfather Mountain announces shift to dynamic pricing for admission tickets
- Tuesday Morning closing 17 stores in N.C. including Winston-Salem, Boone and Greensboro locations
- NCDOT News: New roundabout on N.C. 200, NC Quick Pass changing
- BOYS BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Central Cabarrus romps past Trojans into SPC tournament finals
- Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' actor, dead at 27
- US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
- Frank Liske Park Lake to be lowered for tree removal
- CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Results from Friday, Feb. 10, games
Albemarle 64, North Stanly 58
Jay M. Robinson 81, Mount Pleasant 45
Raleigh Ravenscroft at Cannon
Forsyth County Day at Concord Academy
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon
Forsyth Country Day at Concord Academy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!