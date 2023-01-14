 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Jan. 13, games

Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

These are the results from Friday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with teams listed in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus  rankings:

Boys

No. 1 Central Cabarrus 94, Carson 42

No. 2 Cannon 76, Charlotte Country Day 72

No. 3 Concord Academy 56, Gaston Day 49

Cox Mill 86, Lake Norman 77

Northwest Cabarrus 53, Lake Norman Charter 46

Mooresville 70, A.L. Brown 40

Girls

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 61, South Iredell 17

No. 2 Cannon 67, Charlotte Country Day 29

Lake Norman 60, No. 5 Cox Mill 48

No. 6 Northwest Carbarrus 47, Lake Norman Charter 43

Central Cabarrus 61, Carson 36

Mooresville 55, A.L. Brown 29

Albemarle 60, Jay M. Robinson 18

Union Academy 56, Mount Pleasant 45

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Cannon (boys) vs. East Mecklenburg (at MLK Showcase at Matthews Carmel Christian School)

Cannon (girls) vs. Lee Central (S.C.)

Concord Academy (boys) vs. Indian Land (at MLK Showcase at Matthews Carmel Christian School)

West Cabarrus at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor

