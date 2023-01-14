CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Jan. 13, games

These are the results from Friday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with teams listed in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Boys
No. 1 Central Cabarrus 94, Carson 42
No. 2 Cannon 76, Charlotte Country Day 72
No. 3 Concord Academy 56, Gaston Day 49
Cox Mill 86, Lake Norman 77
Northwest Cabarrus 53, Lake Norman Charter 46
Mooresville 70, A.L. Brown 40
Girls
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 61, South Iredell 17
No. 2 Cannon 67, Charlotte Country Day 29
Lake Norman 60, No. 5 Cox Mill 48
No. 6 Northwest Carbarrus 47, Lake Norman Charter 43
Central Cabarrus 61, Carson 36
Mooresville 55, A.L. Brown 29
Albemarle 60, Jay M. Robinson 18
Union Academy 56, Mount Pleasant 45
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Cannon (boys) vs. East Mecklenburg (at MLK Showcase at Matthews Carmel Christian School)
Cannon (girls) vs. Lee Central (S.C.)
Concord Academy (boys) vs. Indian Land (at MLK Showcase at Matthews Carmel Christian School)
West Cabarrus at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor