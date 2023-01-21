 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Jan. 20, games

Concord Academy defeated Northside 69-64.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

These are the results from Friday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those listed in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

BOYS

No. 1 Central Cabarrus 83, Lake Norman Charter 60

No. 2 Cannon 60, Providence Day 59, OT

No. 3 Concord Academy 69, Northside Christian 64

No. 4 West Cabarrus 91, South Rowan 59

No. 5 Jay M. Robinson 90, North Stanly 57

No. 6 Cox Mill 88, Mooresville 83

Concord 87, East Rowan 47

Northwest Cabarrus 71, South Rowan 29

Mount Pleasant 101, Gray Stone Day 22

GIRLS

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 54, A.L. Brown 30

No. 2 Cannon 57, Providence Day 43

No. 3 Concord Academy 42, Northside Christian 23

No. 4 West Cabarrus 61, South Iredell 37

No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 67, South Rowan 24

No. 6 Cox Mill 51, Mooresville 29

Lake Norman Charter 52, Central Cabarrus 50, OT

North Stanly 53, Jay M. Robinson 31

Mount Pleasant 39, Gray Stone Day 28

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

Cannon at Charlotte Latin

Hickory Grove Christian at Concord Academy

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Cox Mil at West Cabarrus

Hickory Ridge at Mooresville

South Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan

Monroe Union Academy at Jay M. Robinson

