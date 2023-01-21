CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Jan. 20, games

These are the results from Friday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those listed in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
BOYS
No. 1 Central Cabarrus 83, Lake Norman Charter 60
No. 2 Cannon 60, Providence Day 59, OT
No. 3 Concord Academy 69, Northside Christian 64
No. 4 West Cabarrus 91, South Rowan 59
No. 5 Jay M. Robinson 90, North Stanly 57
No. 6 Cox Mill 88, Mooresville 83
Concord 87, East Rowan 47
Northwest Cabarrus 71, South Rowan 29
Mount Pleasant 101, Gray Stone Day 22
GIRLS
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 54, A.L. Brown 30
No. 2 Cannon 57, Providence Day 43
No. 3 Concord Academy 42, Northside Christian 23
No. 4 West Cabarrus 61, South Iredell 37
No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 67, South Rowan 24
No. 6 Cox Mill 51, Mooresville 29
Lake Norman Charter 52, Central Cabarrus 50, OT
North Stanly 53, Jay M. Robinson 31
Mount Pleasant 39, Gray Stone Day 28
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
A.L. Brown at Lake Norman
Cannon at Charlotte Latin
Hickory Grove Christian at Concord Academy
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Cox Mil at West Cabarrus
Hickory Ridge at Mooresville
South Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan
Monroe Union Academy at Jay M. Robinson