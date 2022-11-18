CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Nov. 18, games

Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:
FRIDAY
Boys
Concord 78, Carolina International 60
Mooresville 59, Northwest Cabarrus 39
Mount Pleasant 61, Carson 53
Cannon School 68, Virginia Episcopal 41
Concord Academy 64, Winston-Salem Cavalry Day 46
Hopewell 85, Cox Mill 73
Marvin Ridge 72, Hickory Ridge 58
Girls
Concord 58, Carolina International 18
1 of 1 Prep 72, Central Cabarrus 43
Northwest Cabarrus 50, Mooresville 21
Mount Pleasant 41, Carson 38
Cox Mill 81, Hopewell 34
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Cannon School (boys) vs. Cox Mill (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)
Concord Academy (boys) vs. Asheville School (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)
West Cabarrus (boys) vs. Charlotte Country Day (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)
High Point Christian (girls) at Cannon School
MONDAY'S GAMES
Carson at A.L. Brown
Charlotte Phillip O. Berry at Central Cabarrus
East Rowan at Mount Pleasant
TUESDAY
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Carolina International at Cannon
Concord Academy at Matthews Carmel Christian
Cox Mill at Asheville T.C. Roberson
Monroe Sun Valley at Hickory Ridge
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus