CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Nov. 18, games

The Spiders ripped the Comets in their home opener.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Here are scores from Friday night’s games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County:

FRIDAY

Boys

Concord 78, Carolina International 60

Mooresville 59, Northwest Cabarrus 39

Mount Pleasant 61, Carson 53

Cannon School 68, Virginia Episcopal 41

Concord Academy 64, Winston-Salem Cavalry Day 46

Hopewell 85, Cox Mill 73

Marvin Ridge 72, Hickory Ridge 58

Girls

Concord 58, Carolina International 18

1 of 1 Prep 72, Central Cabarrus 43

Northwest Cabarrus 50, Mooresville 21

Mount Pleasant 41, Carson 38

Cox Mill 81, Hopewell 34

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Cannon School (boys) vs. Cox Mill (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)

Concord Academy (boys) vs. Asheville School (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)

West Cabarrus (boys) vs. Charlotte Country Day (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)

High Point Christian (girls) at Cannon School

MONDAY'S GAMES

Carson at A.L. Brown

Charlotte Phillip O. Berry at Central Cabarrus

East Rowan at Mount Pleasant

TUESDAY

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Carolina International at Cannon

Concord Academy at Matthews Carmel Christian

Cox Mill at Asheville T.C. Roberson

Monroe Sun Valley at Hickory Ridge

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus

