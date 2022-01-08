CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Games from Friday, Jan. 7

CONCORD – Here are results from Friday night’s high school basketball games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the Independent Tribune’s weekly rankings:
BOYS
No. 1 Central Cabarrus 95, West Rowan 58
No. 3 Cox Mill 90, Lake Norman 84
No. 4 Concord 65, Northwest Cabarrus 47
Mooresville 66, No. 6 West Cabarrus 57
GIRLS
No. 1 Northwest Cabarrus 58, Concord 10
West Rowan 73, No. 4 Central Cabarrus 43
Concord Academy 93, Gaston Christian 17
Mooresville 68, West Cabarrus 63, OT
