CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Games from Friday, Jan. 7
CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Games from Friday, Jan. 7

The Spiders defeated the Trojans 65-47.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Here are results from Friday night’s high school basketball games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the Independent Tribune’s weekly rankings:

Girls Basketball (35).jpg

Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

BOYS

No. 1 Central Cabarrus 95, West Rowan 58

No. 3 Cox Mill 90, Lake Norman 84

No. 4 Concord 65, Northwest Cabarrus 47

Mooresville 66, No. 6 West Cabarrus 57

GIRLS

No. 1 Northwest Cabarrus 58, Concord 10

West Rowan 73, No. 4 Central Cabarrus 43

Concord Academy 93, Gaston Christian 17

Mooresville 68, West Cabarrus 63, OT

