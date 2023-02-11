These are the results from Friday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those listed in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
BOYS
No. 1 Central Cabarrus 96, Northwest Cabarrus 49
No. 2 Cannon 80, Charlotte Latin 46
No. 3 Concord Academy 61, Gaston Christian 47
No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 82, Mount Pleasant 45
No. 5 Hickory 64, West Cabarrus 57
No. 6 Cox Mill 78, South Iredell 48
Concord 76, Lake Norman Charter 69, OT
GIRLS
No. 1 Cannon 73, Legacy 46
No. 2 Concord Academy 29, Northside Christian 23
No. 4 Northwest Cabarrus 40, Central Cabarrus 37
No. 5 West Cabarrus 55, No. 3 Hickory Ridge 35
No. 6 Cox Mill 65, South Iredell 34
Jay M. Robinson 49, Mount Pleasant 35