CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, Jan. 31, games

These are the results from Tuesday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those listed in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
BOYS
No. 1 Central Cabarrus 83, East Rowan 35
No. 2 Cannon 83, Charlotte Country Day 70
Gaston Christian 49, No. 3 Concord Academy 47
Lake Norman 67, No. 6 Hickory Ridge 62
Concord 69, South Rowan 21
Northwest Cabarrus 63, Carson 46
GIRLS
No. 1 Cannon 80, Charlotte Country Day 30
No. 3 Concord Academy 68, Gaston Christian 24
People are also reading…
Lake Norman 61, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 47
No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 67, Carson 26
No. 6 West Cabarrus 65, A.L. Brown 42
Central Cabarrus 67, East Rowan 60
TODAY GAMES
A.L. Brown at South Rowan
Charlotte Olympic at Hickory Ridge
FRIDAY’S GAMES
A.L. Brown at South Iredell
Cannon at Charlotte Christian
Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Cox Mill at Lake Norman
Mount Pleasant at North Stanly
Jay M. Robinson at South Stanly
West Cabarrus at Mooresville