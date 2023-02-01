 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, Jan. 31, games

Lake Norman outscored Hickory Ridge 14-2 over the last four minutes to win 61-47.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

These are the results from Tuesday’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those listed in The Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus  rankings:

Lake Norman defeated the Bulls 67-62.

BOYS

No. 1 Central Cabarrus 83, East Rowan 35

No. 2 Cannon 83, Charlotte Country Day 70

Gaston Christian 49, No. 3 Concord Academy 47

Lake Norman 67, No. 6 Hickory Ridge 62

Concord 69, South Rowan 21

Northwest Cabarrus 63, Carson 46

GIRLS

No. 1 Cannon 80, Charlotte Country Day 30

No. 3 Concord Academy 68, Gaston Christian 24

Lake Norman 61, No. 2 Hickory Ridge 47

No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus 67, Carson 26

No. 6 West Cabarrus 65, A.L. Brown 42

Central Cabarrus 67, East Rowan 60

TODAY GAMES

A.L. Brown at South Rowan

Charlotte Olympic at Hickory Ridge

FRIDAY’S GAMES

A.L. Brown at South Iredell

Cannon at Charlotte Christian

Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

Mount Pleasant at North Stanly

Jay M. Robinson at South Stanly

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

