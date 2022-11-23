CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, Nov. 22, games

Results from the Tuesday basketball games involving high school teams in Cabarrus County:
TUESDAY
BOYS
Monroe Sun Valley 53, Hickory Ridge 47
Cannon 91, Carolina International 58
Jay M. Robinson 67, Concord 57
Cox Mill 62, Asheville T.C. Roberson 56
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 62, West Cabarrus 61
Matthews Carmel Christian 59, Concord Academy 52
GIRLS
Hickory Ridge 67, Monroe Sun Valley 55
West Cabarrus 56, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 51, OT
Asheville T.C. Roberson 56, Cox Mill 46
Jay M. Robinson 71, Concord 25
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
Cox Mill at Asheville A.C. Reynolds
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Jay M. Robinson (boys) vs. Cannon (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)
Cannon (girls) vs. South Mecklenburg (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)
Hickory Ridge (boys) vs. Matthews Covenant Day (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)
West Cabarrus (girls) vs. Alexander Central (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Jay M. Robinson (boys) vs. West Charlotte (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)
Cannon (boys) vs. Ardrey Kell (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)
Concord Academy (boys) vs. Augusta (Ga.) Christian (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)
Central Cabarrus (boys) vs. Lake Norman (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)
Hickory Ridge (girls) vs. Ardrey Kell (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)
West Cabarrus (boys) vs. Harding (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)