CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, Nov. 22, games

Results from the Tuesday basketball games involving high school teams in Cabarrus County:

TUESDAY

BOYS

Monroe Sun Valley 53, Hickory Ridge 47

Cannon 91, Carolina International 58

Jay M. Robinson 67, Concord 57

Cox Mill 62, Asheville T.C. Roberson 56

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 62, West Cabarrus 61

Matthews Carmel Christian 59, Concord Academy 52

GIRLS

Hickory Ridge 67, Monroe Sun Valley 55

West Cabarrus 56, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 51, OT

Asheville T.C. Roberson 56, Cox Mill 46

Jay M. Robinson 71, Concord 25

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Cox Mill at Asheville A.C. Reynolds

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Jay M. Robinson (boys) vs. Cannon (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)

Cannon (girls) vs. South Mecklenburg (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)

Hickory Ridge (boys) vs. Matthews Covenant Day (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)

West Cabarrus (girls) vs. Alexander Central (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Jay M. Robinson (boys) vs. West Charlotte (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)

Cannon (boys) vs. Ardrey Kell (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)

Concord Academy (boys) vs. Augusta (Ga.) Christian (at Charlotte Hoops Challenge at Harding University High School)

Central Cabarrus (boys) vs. Lake Norman (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)

Hickory Ridge (girls) vs. Ardrey Kell (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)

West Cabarrus (boys) vs. Harding (at Phenom Hoops Thanksgiving Invitational at Lake Norman High)