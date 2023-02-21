Results from Tuesday night’s high school basketball games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
Concord Academy 74, Asheville School 64
Carolina International 84, Cornerstone Charter 49
Jay M. Robinson 72, Patton 37
Hendersonville 92, Mount Pleasant 70
- Friday Five: An outstanding student, theater and more apartments
- BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings get 2nd straight SPC tourney title vs. Spiders, ready to go all the way
- New feature film showcases Concord and its local businesses, organizations
- HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: CabCo’s 13 region champs, 28 state qualifiers prepare to go for NCHSAA gold
- Local children's author gets spot on Concord branch library shelf
- New film 'Condor's Nest' features local talent
- CABARRUS COUNTY BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Feb. 17, games
- High speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
- Miss Cabarrus Youth ambassadors and queens chosen
- Tuesday Morning closing 17 stores in N.C. including Winston-Salem, Boone and Greensboro locations
- Concord writing duo releases second book, 'Low Country Boil'
- Cabarrus Commissioners Notebook: Frank Liske Barn on track for summer opening
- BOYS BASKETBALL: Win over Tigers in tourney title game puts exclamation mark on Bulldogs' YVC dominance
- Drop-in meeting tonight on possible Mt. Pleasant nature park
- Concord welcomes new housing director
Central Cabarrus 88, St. Stephens 35
Concord 75, North Iredell 41
Northwest Cabarrus 66, Hunter Huss 58
Chambers 73, Hickory Ridge 55
Ardrey Kell 60, Cox Mill 55
North Mecklenburg 95, West Cabarrus 53
Cannon 64, Wesleyan Christian 47
Concord Academy 61, Asheville Christian 40
Shelby 69, Jay M. Robinson 33
Northwest Cabarrus 54, Rockingham County 36
Ledford 48, Central Cabarrus 33
Hickory Ridge 73, East Forsyth 69
Mallard Creek 58, West Cabarrus 52
Alexander Central 50, Cox Mill 37. OT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!