CABARRUS COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Bulls, Chargers have encores; Gibson, Connick win

CONCORD – It was a repeat kind of meet in the Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships Tuesday at Frank Liske Park.

And in the case of the Cox Mill girls, it was a four-peat kind of meet.

The Charger girls won their fourth consecutive county title by a wide margin – 39 points better than the second-place team, Hickory Ridge.

Meanwhile, the Hickory Ridge boys made sure their school didn’t leave the meet without team gold, as the Ragin’ Bulls captured that crown for the second year in a row. West Cabarrus finished second in the race for the boys team title.

The county championships were not held last year because of the COVID-19 virus.

Individually, Cox Mill stood firmly at the top of the medal stand in both the boys and girls competitions.

Chargers junior Tanner Gibson took the boys title with a time of 17 minutes, 56.26 seconds. On the girls side, Cox Mill’s Amy Connick kept a family tradition going, winning in 21:34.80. Connick’s older sister, Jessie -- formerly of Cox Mill and now a runner for the Charlotte 49ers -- won the individual girls championship in 2019.