CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Aug. 19, games

Results from Friday night’s season-opening high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
No. 1 Hickory Ridge 45, Gastonia Hunter Huss 0
Mint Hill Independence 33, No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 15
No. 3 Cannon Cougars 42, North Raleigh Christian 26
No. 4 A.L. Brown 41, North Mecklenburg 7
No. 5 Cox Mill 59, Huntersville Hopewell 25
No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 33, West Cabarrus 13
Mount Pleasant 35, Central Cabarrus 14
Gastonia Ashbrook 33, Concord 12
Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Charlotte Catholic at Hickory Ridge
Cabarrus Stallions at Cannon Cougars
Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus
Mount Pleasant at China Grove Carson
A.L. Brown at Monroe Sun Valley
Concord at Monroe Parkwood
West Cabarrus at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
