CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Aug. 19, games

Ashbrook defeated the Spiders 46-12. This was the first game the Spiders have played at Webb Field since the 1966 Spiders played there.
Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

Results from Friday night’s season-opening high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

No. 1 Hickory Ridge 45, Gastonia Hunter Huss 0

Mint Hill Independence 33, No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 15

No. 3 Cannon Cougars 42, North Raleigh Christian 26

No. 4 A.L. Brown 41, North Mecklenburg 7

No. 5 Cox Mill 59, Huntersville Hopewell 25

No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 33, West Cabarrus 13

Mount Pleasant 35, Central Cabarrus 14

Gastonia Ashbrook 33, Concord 12

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Central Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Charlotte Catholic at Hickory Ridge

Cabarrus Stallions at Cannon Cougars

Cox Mill at Northwest Cabarrus

Mount Pleasant at China Grove Carson

A.L. Brown at Monroe Sun Valley

Concord at Monroe Parkwood

West Cabarrus at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

