CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Aug. 26, games

The Chargers defeated the Trojans 45-6 to win the Coddle Creek trophy.
Results from Friday night’s Week 2 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Charlotte Catholic 35, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 34

No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 29, Central Cabarrus 7

No. 3 Cannon Cougars 55, Cabarrus Stallions 0

No. 4 A.L. Brown 35, Monroe Sun Valley 31

No. 5 Cox Mill 45, No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 6

Mount Pleasant 34, China Grove Carson 28

Monroe Parkwood 29, Concord 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, West Cabarrus 0

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Mint Hill Rocky River at A.L. Brown

Cox Mill at Monroe Sun Valley

Gastonia Hunter Huss at Central Cabarrus

South Rowan at Jay M. Robinson

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

North Lincoln at Northwest Cabarrus

Raleigh Ravenscroft at Cannon Cougars

Concord at Monroe High

Hickory Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

