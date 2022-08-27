CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Aug. 26, games

Results from Friday night’s Week 2 high school football games, starting with teams ranked in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Charlotte Catholic 35, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 34
No. 2 Jay M. Robinson 29, Central Cabarrus 7
No. 3 Cannon Cougars 55, Cabarrus Stallions 0
No. 4 A.L. Brown 35, Monroe Sun Valley 31
No. 5 Cox Mill 45, No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus 6
Mount Pleasant 34, China Grove Carson 28
Monroe Parkwood 29, Concord 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, West Cabarrus 0
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Mint Hill Rocky River at A.L. Brown
Cox Mill at Monroe Sun Valley
Gastonia Hunter Huss at Central Cabarrus
South Rowan at Jay M. Robinson
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
North Lincoln at Northwest Cabarrus
Raleigh Ravenscroft at Cannon Cougars
Concord at Monroe High
Hickory Ridge at Indian Trail Porter Ridge