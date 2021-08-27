 Skip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Aug. 27, games
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Aug. 27, games

CONCORD – These are results from Friday’s high school football games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Charlotte Catholic 34, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 19

No. 2 A.L. Brown 41, Monroe Sun Valley 13

No. 3 Mount Pleasant 10, Marshville Forest Hills 7

No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 28, Central Cabarrus 17

No. 5 Cox Mill 35, Northwest Cabarrus 9

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 34, No. 6 West Cabarrus 10

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Monroe at Concord

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

North Lincoln at Northwest Cabarrus

A.L. Brown at Mint Hill Rocky River

Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan

Cox Mill at Monroe Sun Valley

Central Cabarrus at Gastonia Hunter Huss

Cabarrus Warriors at Raleigh Ravenscroft

