CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, Aug. 27, games

CONCORD – These are results from Friday’s high school football games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:
Charlotte Catholic 34, No. 1 Hickory Ridge 19
No. 2 A.L. Brown 41, Monroe Sun Valley 13
No. 3 Mount Pleasant 10, Marshville Forest Hills 7
No. 4 Jay M. Robinson 28, Central Cabarrus 17
No. 5 Cox Mill 35, Northwest Cabarrus 9
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 34, No. 6 West Cabarrus 10
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Mount Pleasant at West Stanly
Monroe at Concord
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge
North Lincoln at Northwest Cabarrus
A.L. Brown at Mint Hill Rocky River
Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan
Cox Mill at Monroe Sun Valley
Central Cabarrus at Gastonia Hunter Huss
Cabarrus Warriors at Raleigh Ravenscroft