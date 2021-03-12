 Skip to main content
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 12, games
CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 12, games

03-12 SCOREBOARD
JOAN MOOORE, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, March 12, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:

A.L. Brown 35, Cox Mill 28, OT

Mount Pleasant 49, Monroe Central Academy 0

Hickory Ridge 41, Mint Hill Rocky River 20

Jay M. Robinson 44, Charlotte Harding University 6

Central Cabarrus 20, Northwest Cabarrus 14

Friday, March 19, games

West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Charlotte Providence at Central Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Mount Pleasant at Wadesboro Anson

Charlotte Myers Park at Hickory Ridge

