CABARRUS COUNTY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Friday, March 12, games

CONCORD – Here are scores from the Friday, March 12, games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
A.L. Brown 35, Cox Mill 28, OT
Mount Pleasant 49, Monroe Central Academy 0
Hickory Ridge 41, Mint Hill Rocky River 20
Jay M. Robinson 44, Charlotte Harding University 6
Central Cabarrus 20, Northwest Cabarrus 14
Friday, March 19, games
West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Charlotte Providence at Central Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Mount Pleasant at Wadesboro Anson
Charlotte Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
